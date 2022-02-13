Demo: 👍 Butterfly || 🤞 CrazyWong
Based on hexo-theme-melody theme.
If you are in Mainland China, you can download in Gitee
Stable branch [recommend]:
git clone -b master https://github.com/jerryc127/hexo-theme-butterfly.git themes/butterfly
Dev branch:
git clone -b dev https://github.com/jerryc127/hexo-theme-butterfly.git themes/butterfly
It supports Hexo 5.0.0 or later
In Hexo site root directory
npm i hexo-theme-butterfly
Set theme in the hexo work folder's root config file
_config.yml:
theme: butterfly
If you don't have pug & stylus renderer, try this:
npm install hexo-renderer-pug hexo-renderer-stylus