openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
htb

hexo-theme-butterfly

by Jerry Wong
3.8.4 (see all)

🦋 A Hexo Theme: Butterfly

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

548

GitHub Stars

3.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Language: 🇺🇸 🇨🇳

hexo-theme-butterfly

master version master version https://img.shields.io/npm/v/hexo-theme-butterfly?color=%09%23bf00ff hexo version license

Demo: 👍 Butterfly || 🤞 CrazyWong

Docs: 📖 Butterfly Docs

Based on hexo-theme-melody theme.

💻 Installation

GIT

If you are in Mainland China, you can download in Gitee

Stable branch [recommend]:

git clone -b master https://github.com/jerryc127/hexo-theme-butterfly.git themes/butterfly

Dev branch:

git clone -b dev https://github.com/jerryc127/hexo-theme-butterfly.git themes/butterfly

NPM

It supports Hexo 5.0.0 or later

In Hexo site root directory 

npm i hexo-theme-butterfly

⚙ Configuration

Set theme in the hexo work folder's root config file _config.yml:

theme: butterfly

If you don't have pug & stylus renderer, try this:

npm install hexo-renderer-pug hexo-renderer-stylus

🎉 Features

  • Card UI Design
  • Support sub-menu
  • Two Column designs
  • Responsive Web Design
  • Dark Mode
  • Pjax
  • Read Mode
  • Conversion between Traditional and Simplified Chinese
  • TOC catalog is available for both computers and mobile phones
  • Color themes (darker/pale night/light/ocean/mac/mac light), support custom colors
  • Code Blocks (Display code language/close or expand Code Blocks/Copy Button/word wrap)
  • Disable copy/Add a Copyright Notice to the Copied Text
  • Search (Algolia SearchZ/Local Search)
  • Mathjax and Katex
  • Built-in 404 page
  • WordCount
  • Related articles
  • Displays outdated notice for a post
  • Share (AddThis/Sharejs/Addtoany)
  • Comment (Disqus/Disqusjs/Livere/Gitalk/Valine/Waline/Utterances/Facebook Comments/Twikoo/Giscus)
  • Multiple Comment System Support
  • Online Chats (Chatra/Tidio/Daovoice/Gitter/Crisp)
  • Web analytics
  • Google AdSense
  • Webmaster Verification
  • Change website colour scheme
  • Typewriter Effect: activate_power_mode
  • Background effects (Canvas ribbon/canvas_ribbon_piao/canvas_nest)
  • Mouse click effects (Fireworks/Heart/Text)
  • Preloader/Loading Animation
  • Busuanzi visitor counter
  • Medium Zoom/Fancybox
  • Mermaid
  • Justified Gallery
  • Lazyload images
  • Instantpage/Pangu/Snackbar notification toast/PWA......

✨ Contributors

📷 Screenshots

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial