Demo: 👍 Butterfly || 🤞 CrazyWong

Docs: 📖 Butterfly Docs

Based on hexo-theme-melody theme.

💻 Installation

GIT

If you are in Mainland China, you can download in Gitee

Stable branch [recommend]:

git clone -b master https://github.com/jerryc127/hexo-theme-butterfly.git themes/butterfly

Dev branch:

git clone -b dev https://github.com/jerryc127/hexo-theme-butterfly.git themes/butterfly

NPM

It supports Hexo 5.0.0 or later

In Hexo site root directory

npm i hexo-theme-butterfly

⚙ Configuration

Set theme in the hexo work folder's root config file _config.yml :

theme: butterfly

If you don't have pug & stylus renderer, try this:

npm install hexo-renderer-pug hexo-renderer-stylus

🎉 Features

Card UI Design

Lazyload images Instantpage/Pangu/Snackbar notification toast/PWA......

✨ Contributors

📷 Screenshots