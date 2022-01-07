🌊 Ayer is a clean and elegant theme for Hexo, also fast, powerful and responsive. It contains many awesome features, It's perfect for your blog, "Ayer" means "water" in Malaysian and "yesterday" in Spanish. If you have any queries or advice during the process of using, Please contact me! shenyu@hotmail.com
npm i hexo-theme-ayer -S
_config.ayer.yml file will be generated in the root directory after the installation is complete, and you can directly edit the
_config.ayer.yml file for configuration.
_config.ayer.yml.
git clone https://github.com/Shen-Yu/hexo-theme-ayer.git themes/ayer
Modify
theme setting in
_config.yml to
ayer
theme: ayer
cd themes/ayer
git pull
zh-CN（中文简体） en（English） zh-TW（中文繁体） ja（日本語） es（Español） de（Deutsch） fr（Français） ru（Русский） ko（한국어） vi（Tiếng Việt） nl（Nederlands） no（norsk） pt（Português）
English is default languge, if you want to change, modify
language option in
_config.yml file in your Hexo blog's root folder.
let me know if you have any questions.
# Menu-Sidebar
menu:
Home: /
Archives: /archives
Categories: /categories
Tags: /tags
Gallery: http://shenyu-vip.lofter.com
Travel: /tags/旅行/
About: /2019/about
# Subtitle and Typing animation
# https://github.com/mattboldt/typed.js
subtitle:
enable: true
text: A clean and elegant theme
text2: It's perfect for your hexo blog
text3: Have fun! #Supports up to three lines of text
startDelay: 0
typeSpeed: 200
loop: true
backSpeed: 100
showCursor: true
# Favicon and sidebar logo
favicon: /favicon.ico
logo: /images/ayer-side.svg
# Cover Setting
# enable: [true|false]；path: [background-image]；logo: [cover-logo-image]
cover:
enable: true
path: /images/cover1.jpg # there are some beautiful cover images in Ayer's directory: /source/images, choose your favorite image to replace it.
logo: /images/ayer.svg
# ProgressBar
progressBar: true
# Boardcast
broadcast:
enable: true
type: 2 # 1：custom，2：hitokoto api(https://hitokoto.cn/)
text: a clean and elegant theme, fast and responsive. # only work in custom mode
# Article Setting
# (Use this to excerpt if article is too long：<!--more-->)
excerpt_link: Read More...
excerpt_all: false
# Copy code button
copy_btn: true
# Share
share_enable: true
# If you are not in China, maybe you prefer to set:false
share_china: true
# share text
share_text: Share
# search text
search_text: Search
# nav text
nav_text:
page_prev: Prev page
page_next: Next page
post_prev: Newer posts
post_next: Older posts
# Catalog in article
toc: true
# images in the article support click to fullscreen
image_viewer: true
# https://github.com/willin/hexo-wordcount
word_count:
enable: true
# only display in article page(not in index page)
only_article_visit: true
# Reward Setting
# type：0-close reward； 1-only open in article which you have configured reward:true； 2-open in all articles
reward_type: 2
# reward word
reward_wording: "Buy me a cup of coffee~"
# qrcode image path
alipay: /images/alipay.jpg
# qrcode image path
weixin: /images/wechat.jpg
# Copyright
# type：0-close all； 1-only display in article which you have configured copyright: true； 2-all articles
copyright_type: 2
# Search
# https://github.com/theme-next/hexo-generator-searchdb
search: true
# RSS
# leave it empty if you dont' need
rss: /atom.xml
# DarkMode
darkmode: true
# Canvas background style: 0-close，1-moveline
canvas_bg: 0
# Custom mouse pointer，replace /images/mouse.cur
mouse:
enable: false
path: /images/mouse.cur
# Click effect: 0-close，1-love，2-boom，3-particles
click_effect: 0
# articleWidth and sidebarWidth
layout:
article_width: 80rem
sidebar_width: 8rem
# GitHub Ribbons(https://github.blog/2008-12-19-github-ribbons/)
github:
# (Set false if you don't need)
enable: false
url: https://github.com/Shen-Yu/hexo-theme-ayer
# pv&uv statistics
busuanzi:
enable: true
# cnzz statistics
cnzz:
enable: true
url: #
# Google Analytics
google_analytics: ""
# Baidu Analytics
baidu_analytics: ""
# Mathjax Support
mathjax: true
# Katex Support
# note: need change the hexo-renderer，npm un hexo-renderer-marked -S && npm i hexo-renderer-markdown-it-katex -S
katex:
enable: false # true
allpost: true
copy_tex: false
# since year
since: 2019
# only for chinese website
# ICP
icp:
enable: false
url: "http://www.beian.miit.gov.cn/"
text: "浙ICP备88888888"
# gongan
gongan:
enable: false
img: /images/beian.png
url: "http://www.beian.gov.cn/portal/registerSystemInfo?recordcode=01234567890123" #link
text: "浙公网安备01234567890123号"
# friends link
friends_link:
Ayer: #site name
# site url
url: https://github.com/Shen-Yu/hexo-theme-ayer
# site icon(optional)
img: /images/ayer.png
GitHub:
url: https://github.com/Shen-Yu
img: https://i.loli.net/2020/09/07/indb4PRYDA98EkN.png
gitee:
url: https://gitee.com/shen-yu
img: https://i.loli.net/2020/09/07/K3AqO7h6krQFlRX.png
Hexo:
url: https://hexo.io
img: https://i.loli.net/2020/09/07/UYGzjo7h68CRWny.png
hexo-tag-chart:
url: https://github.com/Shen-Yu/hexo-tag-chart
img: https://i.loli.net/2020/09/07/GIXBYE5SoylhR1r.png
# Comment：1、Valine (recommended)；2、Gitalk；3、Twikoo；4、MiniValine
# You can close the comment section on one of your posts by marking `comments: false` in front-matter.
# 1、Valine [A fast, simple & powerful comment system](https://github.com/xCss/Valine)
# You need create leancloud account first (https://console.leancloud.app), then put the id|key in below.
leancloud:
enable: true
app_id: #
app_key: #
# Valine Setting
valine:
enable: true
avatar: mp # (https://valine.js.org/avatar.html)
placeholder: Add some comments to my article~ # placeholder
# 2、Gitalk(https://github.com/gitalk/gitalk)
gitalk:
enable: false # true
clientID: # GitHub Application Client ID
clientSecret: # Client Secret
repo: # Repository name
owner: # GitHub ID
admin: # GitHub ID
# 3、Twikoo(https://github.com/imaegoo/twikoo)
twikoo:
enable: false
envId: #
# 4、MiniValine
# See: https://github.com/MiniValine/MiniValine
minivaline:
enable: false
serverURL: https://minivaline.your-domain.com
# encrypt settings
lock:
enable: false
password: 123456
hexo-generator-search (for Local Search)
$ npm install hexo-generator-searchdb --save
Then add the plugin configuration in hexo's configuration file
_config.yml (note: not the theme's configuration file):
# Hexo-generator-search
search:
path: search.xml
field: post
format: html
hexo-generator-feed (for RSS)
$ npm install hexo-generator-feed --save
Then add the plugin configuration in hexo's configuration file
_config.yml (note: not the theme's configuration file):
feed:m
type: atom
path: atom.xml
limit: 20
hub:
content:
content_limit: 140
content_limit_delim: ' '
order_by: -date
hexo-generator-index-pin-top (for Sticky Post)
$ npm uninstall hexo-generator-index --save
$ npm install hexo-generator-index-pin-top --save
hexo new page categories
Then paste following codes to file: /source/categories/index.md
---
title: categories
type: categories
layout: "categories"
---
Same as categories.
hexo new page friends
Then paste following codes to file: /source/friends/index.md
---
title: friends
type: friends
layout: "friends"
---
Then edit
friends_link in
_config.yml
Need to write in the head of the markdown, this is not a good way to write, I hope to get a better way to write on github.
---
title: Gallery
albums: [["img_url", "img_caption"], ["img_url", "img_caption"]]
---
Use Tocbot to parse the title tags (h1~h6) in the content and insert the directory.
ayer/_config.yml
# Toc
toc: true
If Toc is turned on in ayer/_config.yml, then Tocbot will generate a Toc article directory in the title tag of each blog parsing content, but not all blogs require Toc, so in the Front-matter section of markdown Can be closed:
---
no_toc: true
---
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.
