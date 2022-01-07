一个安静且优雅的 Hexo 主题







🌊 Ayer is a clean and elegant theme for Hexo, also fast, powerful and responsive. It contains many awesome features, It's perfect for your blog, "Ayer" means "water" in Malaysian and "yesterday" in Spanish. If you have any queries or advice during the process of using, Please contact me! shenyu@hotmail.com

注：收藏本主题请点右上角 Star，谢谢~~ 如果你想给主题添砖加瓦，可以点右上角 Fork，然后给此仓库提交 PR

Install

For hexo >= 5.0

npm i hexo-theme-ayer -S

If this theme is newly installed, a _config.ayer.yml file will be generated in the root directory after the installation is complete, and you can directly edit the _config.ayer.yml file for configuration.

file will be generated in the root directory after the installation is complete, and you can directly edit the file for configuration. If it is a theme upgrade, you can use the configuration method of hexo < 5.0, or you can move the original configuration file to the root directory and rename it to _config.ayer.yml .

For hexo < 5.0

git clone https://github.com/Shen-Yu/hexo-theme-ayer.git themes/ayer

Enable

Modify theme setting in _config.yml to ayer

theme: ayer

cd themes/ayer git pull

Multi Language Support

zh-CN（中文简体） en（English） zh-TW（中文繁体） ja（日本語） es（Español） de（Deutsch） fr（Français） ru（Русский） ko（한국어） vi（Tiếng Việt） nl（Nederlands） no（norsk） pt（Português）

English is default languge, if you want to change, modify language option in _config.yml file in your Hexo blog's root folder.

Configuration

let me know if you have any questions.

menu: Home: / Archives: /archives Categories: /categories Tags: /tags Gallery: http://shenyu-vip.lofter.com Travel: /tags/旅行/ About: /2019/about subtitle: enable: true text: A clean and elegant theme text2: It's perfect for your hexo blog text3: Have fun! startDelay: 0 typeSpeed: 200 loop: true backSpeed: 100 showCursor: true favicon: /favicon.ico logo: /images/ayer-side.svg cover: enable: true path: /images/cover1.jpg logo: /images/ayer.svg progressBar: true broadcast: enable: true type: 2 text: a clean and elegant theme, fast and responsive. excerpt_link: Read More... excerpt_all: false copy_btn: true share_enable: true share_china: true share_text: Share search_text: Search nav_text: page_prev: Prev page page_next: Next page post_prev: Newer posts post_next: Older posts toc: true image_viewer: true word_count: enable: true only_article_visit: true reward_type: 2 reward_wording: "Buy me a cup of coffee~" alipay: /images/alipay.jpg weixin: /images/wechat.jpg copyright_type: 2 search: true rss: /atom.xml darkmode: true canvas_bg: 0 mouse: enable: false path: /images/mouse.cur click_effect: 0 layout: article_width: 80rem sidebar_width: 8rem github: enable: false url: https://github.com/Shen-Yu/hexo-theme-ayer busuanzi: enable: true cnzz: enable: true url: google_analytics: "" baidu_analytics: "" mathjax: true katex: enable: false allpost: true copy_tex: false since: 2019 icp: enable: false url: "http://www.beian.miit.gov.cn/" text: "浙ICP备88888888" gongan: enable: false img: /images/beian.png url: "http://www.beian.gov.cn/portal/registerSystemInfo?recordcode=01234567890123" text: "浙公网安备01234567890123号" friends_link: Ayer: url: https://github.com/Shen-Yu/hexo-theme-ayer img: /images/ayer.png GitHub: url: https://github.com/Shen-Yu img: https://i.loli.net/2020/09/07/indb4PRYDA98EkN.png gitee: url: https://gitee.com/shen-yu img: https://i.loli.net/2020/09/07/K3AqO7h6krQFlRX.png Hexo: url: https://hexo.io img: https://i.loli.net/2020/09/07/UYGzjo7h68CRWny.png hexo-tag-chart: url: https://github.com/Shen-Yu/hexo-tag-chart img: https://i.loli.net/2020/09/07/GIXBYE5SoylhR1r.png leancloud: enable: true app_id: app_key: valine: enable: true avatar: mp placeholder: Add some comments to my article~ gitalk: enable: false clientID: clientSecret: repo: owner: admin: twikoo: enable: false envId: minivaline: enable: false serverURL: https://minivaline.your-domain.com ads: ad_1: title: vultr优惠vps img: https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/Shen-Yu/cdn/img/vultr.png url: https://www.vultr.com/?ref=8630075 width: 300 ad_2: title: 云服务器全球购低至2折 img: https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/Shen-Yu/cdn/img/ten_2.jpg url: https://curl.qcloud.com/kvO7hb43 width: 300 lock: enable: false password: 123456

Plugins

hexo-generator-search (for Local Search) $ npm install hexo-generator-searchdb --save Then add the plugin configuration in hexo's configuration file _config.yml (note: not the theme's configuration file): search: path: search.xml field: post format: html

hexo-generator-feed (for RSS) $ npm install hexo-generator-feed --save Then add the plugin configuration in hexo's configuration file _config.yml (note: not the theme's configuration file): feed:m type: atom path: atom.xml limit: 20 hub: content: content_limit: 140 content_limit_delim: ' ' order_by: -date

hexo-generator-index-pin-top (for Sticky Post) $ npm uninstall hexo-generator-index --save $ npm install hexo-generator-index-pin-top --save

Categories

hexo new page categories

Then paste following codes to file: /source/categories/index.md

--- title: categories type: categories layout: "categories" ---

Same as categories.

hexo new page friends

Then paste following codes to file: /source/friends/index.md

--- title: friends type: friends layout: "friends" ---

Then edit friends_link in _config.yml

Gallery

Need to write in the head of the markdown, this is not a good way to write, I hope to get a better way to write on github.

--- title: Gallery albums: [["img_url", "img_caption"], ["img_url", "img_caption"]] ---

Toc

Use Tocbot to parse the title tags (h1~h6) in the content and insert the directory.

ayer/_config.yml toc: true

If Toc is turned on in ayer/_config.yml, then Tocbot will generate a Toc article directory in the title tag of each blog parsing content, but not all blogs require Toc, so in the Front-matter section of markdown Can be closed: --- no_toc: true ---

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Stargazers over time

License

Ayer by Eric-Shen is licensed under SATA-License.

The basic idea is, whenever using a project using SATA license, people shall star/like/+1 that project and thank the author. Just imagine Google stared your project and send you a thank-you letter because they used your project in github!



本项目采用SATA开源协议，在遵守 MIT 许可证的前提下，你应该马不停蹄的给这个开源项目“点个赞”，比如 github 右上角的 star，然后你应该感谢这个开源项目的作者，作者信息可以在许可证头部的版权声明部分找到。



下面是几条 SATA 作者推荐的感谢途径，也是 SATA 包含的内容：