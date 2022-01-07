openbase logo
hta

hexo-theme-ayer

by Shen-Yu
1.9.5

a clean and elegant theme for Hexo. 🐋

Readme

ayer logo

一个安静且优雅的 Hexo 主题

travis-ci js-standard-style
npm platform Gitter
npm version language GitHub repo size LICENSE

🌊 Ayer is a clean and elegant theme for Hexo, also fast, powerful and responsive. It contains many awesome features, It's perfect for your blog, "Ayer" means "water" in Malaysian and "yesterday" in Spanish. If you have any queries or advice during the process of using, Please contact me! shenyu@hotmail.com

注：收藏本主题请点右上角 Star，谢谢~~ 如果你想给主题添砖加瓦，可以点右上角 Fork，然后给此仓库提交 PR

Preview 预览

中文说明

国内镜像

Screenshot

Install

For hexo >= 5.0

npm i hexo-theme-ayer -S
  • If this theme is newly installed, a _config.ayer.yml file will be generated in the root directory after the installation is complete, and you can directly edit the _config.ayer.yml file for configuration.
  • If it is a theme upgrade, you can use the configuration method of hexo < 5.0, or you can move the original configuration file to the root directory and rename it to _config.ayer.yml.

For hexo < 5.0

git clone https://github.com/Shen-Yu/hexo-theme-ayer.git themes/ayer

Enable

Modify theme setting in _config.yml to ayer

theme: ayer

Update

cd themes/ayer
git pull

Multi Language Support

zh-CN（中文简体） en（English） zh-TW（中文繁体） ja（日本語） es（Español） de（Deutsch） fr（Français） ru（Русский） ko（한국어） vi（Tiếng Việt） nl（Nederlands） no（norsk） pt（Português）

English is default languge, if you want to change, modify language option in _config.yml file in your Hexo blog's root folder.

Configuration

let me know if you have any questions.

# Menu-Sidebar
menu:
  Home: /
  Archives: /archives
  Categories: /categories
  Tags: /tags
  Gallery: http://shenyu-vip.lofter.com
  Travel: /tags/旅行/
  About: /2019/about

# Subtitle and Typing animation
# https://github.com/mattboldt/typed.js
subtitle:
  enable: true
  text: A clean and elegant theme
  text2: It's perfect for your hexo blog
  text3: Have fun! #Supports up to three lines of text
  startDelay: 0
  typeSpeed: 200
  loop: true
  backSpeed: 100
  showCursor: true

# Favicon and sidebar logo
favicon: /favicon.ico
logo: /images/ayer-side.svg

# Cover Setting
# enable: [true|false]；path: [background-image]；logo: [cover-logo-image]
cover:
  enable: true
  path: /images/cover1.jpg # there are some beautiful cover images in Ayer's directory: /source/images, choose your favorite image to replace it.
  logo: /images/ayer.svg

# ProgressBar
progressBar: true

# Boardcast
broadcast:
  enable: true
  type: 2 # 1：custom，2：hitokoto api(https://hitokoto.cn/)
  text: a clean and elegant theme, fast and responsive. # only work in custom mode

# Article Setting
# (Use this to excerpt if article is too long：<!--more-->)
excerpt_link: Read More...
excerpt_all: false

# Copy code button
copy_btn: true
# Share
share_enable: true
# If you are not in China, maybe you prefer to set:false
share_china: true
# share text
share_text: Share
# search text
search_text: Search
# nav text
nav_text:
  page_prev: Prev page
  page_next: Next page
  post_prev: Newer posts
  post_next: Older posts

# Catalog in article
toc: true

# images in the article support click to fullscreen
image_viewer: true

# https://github.com/willin/hexo-wordcount
word_count:
  enable: true
  # only display in article page(not in index page)
  only_article_visit: true

# Reward Setting
# type：0-close reward； 1-only open in article which you have configured reward:true； 2-open in all articles
reward_type: 2
# reward word
reward_wording: "Buy me a cup of coffee~"
# qrcode image path
alipay: /images/alipay.jpg
# qrcode image path
weixin: /images/wechat.jpg

# Copyright
# type：0-close all； 1-only display in article which you have configured copyright: true； 2-all articles
copyright_type: 2

# Search
# https://github.com/theme-next/hexo-generator-searchdb
search: true

# RSS
# leave it empty if you dont' need
rss: /atom.xml

# DarkMode
darkmode: true

# Canvas background style: 0-close，1-moveline
canvas_bg: 0

# Custom mouse pointer，replace /images/mouse.cur
mouse:
  enable: false
  path: /images/mouse.cur

# Click effect: 0-close，1-love，2-boom，3-particles
click_effect: 0

# articleWidth and sidebarWidth
layout:
  article_width: 80rem
  sidebar_width: 8rem

# GitHub Ribbons(https://github.blog/2008-12-19-github-ribbons/)
github:
  # (Set false if you don't need)
  enable: false
  url: https://github.com/Shen-Yu/hexo-theme-ayer

# pv&uv statistics
busuanzi:
  enable: true

# cnzz statistics
cnzz:
  enable: true
  url: #

# Google Analytics
google_analytics: ""
# Baidu Analytics
baidu_analytics: ""

# Mathjax Support
mathjax: true

# Katex Support
# note: need change the hexo-renderer，npm un hexo-renderer-marked -S && npm i hexo-renderer-markdown-it-katex -S
katex:
  enable: false # true
  allpost: true
  copy_tex: false

# since year
since: 2019

# only for chinese website
# ICP
icp:
  enable: false
  url: "http://www.beian.miit.gov.cn/"
  text: "浙ICP备88888888"
# gongan
gongan:
  enable: false
  img: /images/beian.png
  url: "http://www.beian.gov.cn/portal/registerSystemInfo?recordcode=01234567890123" #link
  text: "浙公网安备01234567890123号"

# friends link
friends_link:
  Ayer: #site name
    # site url
    url: https://github.com/Shen-Yu/hexo-theme-ayer
    # site icon(optional)
    img: /images/ayer.png
  GitHub:
    url: https://github.com/Shen-Yu
    img: https://i.loli.net/2020/09/07/indb4PRYDA98EkN.png
  gitee:
    url: https://gitee.com/shen-yu
    img: https://i.loli.net/2020/09/07/K3AqO7h6krQFlRX.png
  Hexo:
    url: https://hexo.io
    img: https://i.loli.net/2020/09/07/UYGzjo7h68CRWny.png
  hexo-tag-chart:
    url: https://github.com/Shen-Yu/hexo-tag-chart
    img: https://i.loli.net/2020/09/07/GIXBYE5SoylhR1r.png

# Comment：1、Valine (recommended)；2、Gitalk；3、Twikoo；4、MiniValine
# You can close the comment section on one of your posts by marking `comments: false` in front-matter.

# 1、Valine [A fast, simple & powerful comment system](https://github.com/xCss/Valine)
# You need create leancloud account first (https://console.leancloud.app), then put the id|key in below.
leancloud:
  enable: true
  app_id: #
  app_key: #
# Valine Setting
valine:
  enable: true
  avatar: mp # (https://valine.js.org/avatar.html)
  placeholder: Add some comments to my article~ # placeholder

# 2、Gitalk(https://github.com/gitalk/gitalk)
gitalk:
  enable: false # true
  clientID: # GitHub Application Client ID
  clientSecret: # Client Secret
  repo: # Repository name
  owner: # GitHub ID
  admin: # GitHub ID

# 3、Twikoo(https://github.com/imaegoo/twikoo)
twikoo:
  enable: false
  envId: #

# 4、MiniValine
# See: https://github.com/MiniValine/MiniValine
minivaline:
  enable: false
  serverURL: https://minivaline.your-domain.com

# advertisement
# if there is an "ad" word in photo or url，it may blocked by adblock or any other browser extensions
ads:
  ad_1:
    title: vultr优惠vps
    img: https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/Shen-Yu/cdn/img/vultr.png
    url: https://www.vultr.com/?ref=8630075
    width: 300
  ad_2:
    title: 云服务器全球购低至2折
    img: https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/Shen-Yu/cdn/img/ten_2.jpg
    url: https://curl.qcloud.com/kvO7hb43
    width: 300

# encrypt settings
lock:
  enable: false
  password: 123456

Plugins

  • hexo-generator-search (for Local Search)

    $ npm install hexo-generator-searchdb --save

    Then add the plugin configuration in hexo's configuration file _config.yml (note: not the theme's configuration file):

    # Hexo-generator-search
search:
  path: search.xml
  field: post
  format: html

  • hexo-generator-feed (for RSS)

    $ npm install hexo-generator-feed --save

    Then add the plugin configuration in hexo's configuration file _config.yml (note: not the theme's configuration file):

    feed:m
    type: atom
    path: atom.xml
    limit: 20
    hub:
    content:
    content_limit: 140
    content_limit_delim: ' '
    order_by: -date

  • hexo-generator-index-pin-top (for Sticky Post)

    $ npm uninstall hexo-generator-index --save
$ npm install hexo-generator-index-pin-top --save

Categories

  hexo new page categories

Then paste following codes to file: /source/categories/index.md

---
title: categories
type: categories
layout: "categories"
---

Tags

Same as categories.

hexo new page friends

Then paste following codes to file: /source/friends/index.md

---
title: friends
type: friends
layout: "friends"
---

Then edit friends_link in _config.yml

Need to write in the head of the markdown, this is not a good way to write, I hope to get a better way to write on github.

---
title: Gallery

albums: [["img_url", "img_caption"], ["img_url", "img_caption"]]
---

Toc

Use Tocbot to parse the title tags (h1~h6) in the content and insert the directory.

  • ayer/_config.yml

    # Toc
toc: true

  • If Toc is turned on in ayer/_config.yml, then Tocbot will generate a Toc article directory in the title tag of each blog parsing content, but not all blogs require Toc, so in the Front-matter section of markdown Can be closed:

    ---
no_toc: true
---

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Stargazers over time

Stargazers over time

License

Ayer by Eric-Shen is licensed under SATA-License.

The basic idea is, whenever using a project using SATA license, people shall star/like/+1 that project and thank the author. Just imagine Google stared your project and send you a thank-you letter because they used your project in github!

本项目采用SATA开源协议，在遵守 MIT 许可证的前提下，你应该马不停蹄的给这个开源项目“点个赞”，比如 github 右上角的 star，然后你应该感谢这个开源项目的作者，作者信息可以在许可证头部的版权声明部分找到。

下面是几条 SATA 作者推荐的感谢途径，也是 SATA 包含的内容：

  • 给你使用的开源项目的作者发个 Email，和他交个朋友
  • 提出你在使用过程中发现的 BUG 或者提一些建设性的意见
  • 告诉你的朋友们这是一个多棒的开源项目
  • 当然，你也可以只是在心里默默的感激，不用让全世界都知道

