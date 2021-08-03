

🏳️‍🌈 Hexo Theme Aurora 🏳️‍🌈 Futuristic auroral theme for Hexo

Aurora is a next generation theme using Aurora colours and UI elements. It give you the feel of smooth flow of colours and a futuristic feeling.

This theme can be installed by using NPM or Yarn since version 1.1.0+, please check the usage document for more details.

🏳️‍🌈 What's in Aurora?

Let's us take a look at the feature list and plans for Aurora:

⭐️ Features

Featured section - Can add a feature meta to any post, those will be pinned into the feature section on the home page.

Multi-language support - Can dynamically switch the language of the main texts in the application.

Statistics - Statistic of article words, posts, categories and tags counts.

Article reading time - Show the estimated reading time of an article.

Mathjax support - Support mathjax syntax in markdown files.

SPA - No page loading or freezing from page to page.

Comment plugins - Support the using Gitalk or Valine plugins

Comment plugins - Support the using Gitalk or Valine plugins

Blog search - Enable to search all the articles in the blog.

Latest comments - Added a widget showing the latest comments, supported using Gitalk or Valine .

🎨 Theme

Light and dark - Light and dark theme support.

Magazine Layout - Modern magazine grid layout.

Gradient Colours - Modern gradient colour styles.

Timeline styled archives - Archived posts into a timeline format.

🛠 Configuration

Beian Config - This feature is especially for China users, for those that need to put Beian info at the footer of the blog.

Customizable menu - Can customize your menu with internal links, external links, custom pages.

Post navigation - Can navigate to the previous and next article at the end of the article page.

Custom pages - Can add any custom pages, need to use the customized menu to display in the menu.

Page navbar - Can set up a sidebar on the specific page, act as the sub-menu of the page.

🚀 What is yet to come?

Everything listed here are currently under development.

Related posts - Show a list of the related posts at the end of an article.

Keep me working on this project 💙

💜 Monthly Supplier

🥇 Golden Supplier

🥈 Silver Supplier

💰 Donation

Are you enjoying this project ? 👋

You can express your ❤️ by buying me a coffee ☕️ to keep this project maintained and stay alive, I would ❤️ to dedicate more time and effort on it!

If there are enough coffee ☕️ I would like to become a full time open source developer! Keep producing more awesome themes and applications to the world!

However you could just share this project with your friends, that would help me a lot as well! 👊

Thanks for your love in advance! ☀️

Donating using Paypal

All donator will be enlisted as Coffee Supporter and displayed in the Sponsor list in this section.

Wechat 微信支付 Alipay 支付宝支付

所有赞助人将被列为咖啡支持者，并在本节的赞助人名单中显示。

🍼 Feedback

Please check the ISSUES before try to use the following contact methods! Maybe the question you have had being asked by others or it's already being answered. Thanks!

You can give me feedback or issue you have through the following methods:

For any questions please post it to the Github Discussion before considering opening an issue.

If you found a bug for the theme, create an issue! to notify the developer for a fix.

Join Telegram Group

Aurora 中文社区

加入 QQ 群 909955326

💬 Join the Community