Readme

hexo-tag-dplayer

本项目是将diygod的dplayer运行在hexo的插件

感谢关注这个插件的人们，感谢aplayer的hexo插件作者@grzhan，感谢A or D播放器作者@Diygod

感谢插件豆子@dixyes的移植

借鉴项目：https://github.com/grzhan/hexo-tag-aplayer

这个项目的两个维护者一个只会卖萌，一个又沉迷屁股(这是豆子)

所以有什么bug很长时间没解决的，请谅解

如果您能修复的话，也希望请您修复一下提交个pr什么的，祝君安康

Embed DPlayer(https://github.com/DIYgod/DPlayer) in Hexo posts/pages.

Hexo Demo

plugin screenshot

npm install

npm install hexo-tag-dplayer --save

Usage

{% dplayer key=value ... %}

key can be 

dplayer options:
    'autoplay', 'loop', 'screenshot', 'hotkey', 'mutex', 'dmunlimited' : bool options, use "yes" "y" "true" "1" "on" or just without value to enable
    'preload', 'theme', 'lang', 'logo', 'url', 'pic', 'thumbnails', 'vidtype', 'suburl', 'subtype', 'subbottom', 'subcolor', 'subcolor', 'id', 'api', 'token', 'addition', 'dmuser' : string arguments
    'volume', 'maximum' : number arguments
container options:
    'width', 'height' : string, used in container element style
other:
    'code' : value of this key will be append to script tag

arguments to DPlayer options mapping:

{
    container: "you needn't set this",
    autoplay: 'autoplay',
    theme: 'theme',
    loop: 'loop',
    lang: 'lang',
    screenshot: 'screenshot',
    hotkey: 'hotkey',
    preload: 'preload',
    logo: 'logo',
    volume: 'volume',
    mutex: 'mutex',
    video: {
        url: 'url',
        pic: 'pic',
        thumbnails: 'thumbnails',
        type: 'vidtype',
    },
    subtitle: {
        url: 'suburl',
        type: 'subtype',
        fontSize: 'subsize',
        bottom: 'subbottom',
        color: 'subcolor',
    },
    danmaku: {
        id: 'id',
        api: 'api',
        token: 'token',
        maximum: 'maximum',
        addition: ['addition'],
        user: 'dmuser',
        unlimited: 'dmunlimited',
    },
    icons: 'icons',
    contextmenu: 'menu',
}

see dplayer documents for more infomation.

for example:

{% dplayer "url=https://moeplayer.b0.upaiyun.com/dplayer/hikarunara.mp4" "addition=https://dplayer.daoapp.io/bilibili?aid=4157142" "api=https://api.prprpr.me/dplayer/" "pic=https://moeplayer.b0.upaiyun.com/dplayer/hikarunara.jpg" "id=9E2E3368B56CDBB4" "loop=yes" "theme=#FADFA3" "autoplay=false" "token=tokendemo" %}
{% dplayer 'url=some.mp4' "id=someid" "api=https://api.prprpr.me/dplayer/" "addition=/some.json" 'code=player.on("loadstart",function(){console.log("loadstart")})' "autoplay" %}

PJAX compatible

$(document).on('pjax:start', function () {
    if (window.dplayers) {
        for (let i = 0; i < window.dplayers.length; i++) {
            window.dplayers[i].destroy();
        }
        window.dplayers = [];
    }
});

Customization

You can modify variables scriptDir(default: "/assets/js/" ) and styleDir(default: "/assets/css/") in index.js according to your blog's directory structure.

or just use _config.yml configuration:

# on _config.yml of hexo-site
hexo-tag-dplayer:
  js_path: /path/to/your/default/path
  css_path: /sth
  default: #default tag argument 
    id: somedefid # equals to setting id=somedefid in all {%dplayer%} tags
    api: https://api.prprpr.me/dplayer/
    #and other options...

Issue

If any issue occurs, tell me via issue, use a hexo raw tag like below to use dplayer:

{% raw %}
<div id="player1" class="dplayer"></div>
<script src="dist/DPlayer.min.js"></script><!-- use your path -->
<script>
var dp = new DPlayer({{
    container: document.getElementById('dplayer'),
    autoplay: false,
    theme: '#FADFA3',
    loop: true,
    screenshot: true,
    hotkey: true,
    logo: 'logo.png',
    volume: 0.2,
    mutex: true,
    video: {
        url: 'demo.mp4',
        pic: 'demo.png',
        thumbnails: 'thumbnails.jpg',
        type: 'auto'
    },
    subtitle: {
        url: 'webvtt.vtt',
        type: 'webvtt',
        fontSize: '25px',
        bottom: '10%',
        color: '#b7daff'
    },
    danmaku: {
        id: 'demo',
        api: 'https://api.prprpr.me/dplayer/',
        token: 'demo',
        maximum: 3000,
        user: 'DIYgod',
        margin: {
            bottom: '15%'
        },
        unlimited: true
    },
    contextmenu: [
        {
            text: 'custom contextmenu',
            link: 'https://github.com/MoePlayer/DPlayer'
        }
    ]
});
</script>
{% endraw %}

see DPlayer for usage detail

Todo

LICENSE

MIT

