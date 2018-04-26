本项目是将diygod的dplayer运行在hexo的插件

感谢关注这个插件的人们，感谢aplayer的hexo插件作者@grzhan，感谢A or D播放器作者@Diygod

感谢插件豆子@dixyes的移植

借鉴项目：https://github.com/grzhan/hexo-tag-aplayer

这个项目的两个维护者一个只会卖萌，一个又沉迷屁股(这是豆子)

所以有什么bug很长时间没解决的，请谅解

如果您能修复的话，也希望请您修复一下提交个pr什么的，祝君安康

Embed DPlayer(https://github.com/DIYgod/DPlayer) in Hexo posts/pages.

Hexo Demo

npm install

npm install hexo-tag-dplayer --save

Usage

{% dplayer key=value ... %}

key can be

dplayer options: 'autoplay' , 'loop' , 'screenshot' , 'hotkey' , 'mutex' , 'dmunlimited' : bool options, use "yes" "y" "true" "1" "on" or just without value to enable 'preload' , 'theme' , 'lang' , 'logo' , 'url' , 'pic' , 'thumbnails' , 'vidtype' , 'suburl' , 'subtype' , 'subbottom' , 'subcolor' , 'subcolor' , 'id' , 'api' , 'token' , 'addition' , 'dmuser' : string arguments 'volume' , 'maximum' : number arguments container options: 'width' , 'height' : string , used in container element style other: 'code' : value of this key will be append to script tag

arguments to DPlayer options mapping:

{ container : "you needn't set this" , autoplay : 'autoplay' , theme : 'theme' , loop : 'loop' , lang : 'lang' , screenshot : 'screenshot' , hotkey : 'hotkey' , preload : 'preload' , logo : 'logo' , volume : 'volume' , mutex : 'mutex' , video : { url : 'url' , pic : 'pic' , thumbnails : 'thumbnails' , type : 'vidtype' , }, subtitle : { url : 'suburl' , type : 'subtype' , fontSize : 'subsize' , bottom : 'subbottom' , color : 'subcolor' , }, danmaku : { id : 'id' , api : 'api' , token : 'token' , maximum : 'maximum' , addition : [ 'addition' ], user : 'dmuser' , unlimited : 'dmunlimited' , }, icons : 'icons' , contextmenu : 'menu' , }

see dplayer documents for more infomation.

for example:

{% dplayer "url=https://moeplayer.b0.upaiyun.com/dplayer/hikarunara.mp4" "addition=https://dplayer.daoapp.io/bilibili?aid=4157142" "api=https://api.prprpr.me/dplayer/" "pic=https://moeplayer.b0.upaiyun.com/dplayer/hikarunara.jpg" "id=9E2E3368B56CDBB4" "loop=yes" "theme=#FADFA3" "autoplay=false" "token=tokendemo" %} {% dplayer 'url=some.mp4' "id=someid" "api=https://api.prprpr.me/dplayer/" "addition=/some.json" 'code=player.on("loadstart",function(){console.log("loadstart")})' "autoplay" %}

PJAX compatible

$( document ).on( 'pjax:start' , function ( ) { if ( window .dplayers) { for ( let i = 0 ; i < window .dplayers.length; i++) { window .dplayers[i].destroy(); } window .dplayers = []; } });

Customization

You can modify variables scriptDir (default: "/assets/js/" ) and styleDir (default: "/assets/css/") in index.js according to your blog's directory structure.

or just use _config.yml configuration:

hexo-tag-dplayer: js_path: /path/to/your/default/path css_path: /sth default: id: somedefid api: https://api.prprpr.me/dplayer/

Issue

If any issue occurs, tell me via issue, use a hexo raw tag like below to use dplayer:

{% raw %} <div id= "player1" class = "dplayer" > </ div > < script src = "dist/DPlayer.min.js" > </ script > < script > var dp = new DPlayer({{ container : document .getElementById( 'dplayer' ), autoplay : false , theme : '#FADFA3' , loop : true , screenshot : true , hotkey : true , logo : 'logo.png' , volume : 0.2 , mutex : true , video : { url : 'demo.mp4' , pic : 'demo.png' , thumbnails : 'thumbnails.jpg' , type : 'auto' }, subtitle : { url : 'webvtt.vtt' , type : 'webvtt' , fontSize : '25px' , bottom : '10%' , color : '#b7daff' }, danmaku : { id : 'demo' , api : 'https://api.prprpr.me/dplayer/' , token : 'demo' , maximum : 3000 , user : 'DIYgod' , margin : { bottom : '15%' }, unlimited : true }, contextmenu : [ { text : 'custom contextmenu' , link : 'https://github.com/MoePlayer/DPlayer' } ] }); </ script > {% endraw %}

see DPlayer for usage detail

Todo

Publish it to the hexo plugin list and npm

LICENSE

MIT