中文说明版本

Yet, just another tag cloud plugin for hexo.

How it looks like

And you can see online live demo by clicking here

How to Use

Install

go into your hexo system folder, and add depandence "hexo-tag-cloud": "2.1.*" to package.json

to then do npm install command

then you need to change your theme layout file and add the following content to that file depended on your render system.

For ejs Users

For example, in its default theme landscape.

We should find hexo/themes/landscape/layout/_widget/tagcloud.ejs file and insert the following code.

< % if ( site.tags.length ) { %> < script type = "text/javascript" charset = "utf-8" src = "<%- url_for('/js/tagcloud.js') %>" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" charset = "utf-8" src = "<%- url_for('/js/tagcanvas.js') %>" > </ script > < div class = "widget-wrap" > < h3 class = "widget-title" > < %= __ (' tagcloud ') %> </ h3 > < div id = "myCanvasContainer" class = "widget tagcloud" > < canvas width = "250" height = "250" id = "resCanvas" style = "width:100%" > < %- tagcloud () %> </ canvas > </ div > </ div > < % } %>

If you are using icarus, please see Issue #31.

For swig Users

Here we use theme Next as an example.

You should insert the following code into next/layout/_macro/sidebar.swig .

{% if site.tags.length > 1 %} < script type = "text/javascript" charset = "utf-8" src = " {{ url_for('/js/tagcloud.js') }} "> </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" charset = "utf-8" src = " {{ url_for('/js/tagcanvas.js') }} "> </ script > < div class = "widget-wrap" > < h3 class = "widget-title" > Tag Cloud </ h3 > < div id = "myCanvasContainer" class = "widget tagcloud" > < canvas width = "250" height = "250" id = "resCanvas" style = "width:100%" > {{ list_tags() }} </ canvas > </ div > </ div > {% endif %}

@See Issue 6

For jade Users

eg. theme Apollo.

You can add change the container block code to the following in apollo/layout/archive.jade .

... block container include mixins/post .archive h2(class= 'archive-year' )= 'Tag Cloud' script(type= 'text/javascript' , charset= 'utf-8' , src=url_for( "/js/tagcloud.js" )) script(type= 'text/javascript' , charset= 'utf-8' , src=url_for( "/js/tagcanvas.js" )) #myCanvasContainer .widget .tagcloud(align= 'center' ) canvas#resCanvas( width = '500' , height= '500' , style= 'width:100%' ) !=tagcloud() !=tagcloud() +postList() ...

For pug Users

Here we use theme Butterfly as an example.

Then find this file: Butterfly/layout/includes/widget/card_tags.pug

Modiefy the file as following code:

if site .tags .length .card-widget .card-tags .card-content .item-headline i .fa .fa-tags(aria-hidden= "true" ) span= _p( 'aside.card_tags' ) script(type= "text/javascript" charset= "utf-8" src= "/js/tagcloud.js" ) script(type= "text/javascript" charset= "utf-8" src= "/js/tagcanvas.js" ) #myCanvasContainer .widget .tagcloud(align= 'center' ) canvas#resCanvas( width = '200' , height= '200' , style= 'width=100%' ) != tagcloud() != tagcloud({min_font: 16 , max_font: 24 , amount: 50 , color : true, start_color: '#999' , end_color: '#99a9bf' })

Last step

use hexo clean && hexo g && hexo s to see the change. hexo clean must be done before use hexo g .

Customize

Now the hexo-tag-cloud plugin support customize feature. It's simple to change the color and the font for the tag cloud.

Add these config below to your _config.yml file(which under your blog root directory)

tag_cloud: textFont: 'Trebuchet MS, Helvetica' textColor: '#333' textHeight: 25 outlineColor: '#E2E1D1' maxSpeed: 0.5 pauseOnSelected: false

then use hexo clean && hexo g && hexo s to enjoy your different tag cloud

Troubleshooting

Submit issue please

Thanks