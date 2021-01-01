Yet, just another tag cloud plugin for hexo.
"hexo-tag-cloud": "2.1.*" to
package.json
hexo/themes/landscape/layout/_widget/tagcloud.ejs file and insert the following code.
<% if (site.tags.length) { %>
<script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="<%- url_for('/js/tagcloud.js') %>"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="<%- url_for('/js/tagcanvas.js') %>"></script>
<div class="widget-wrap">
<h3 class="widget-title"><%= __('tagcloud') %></h3>
<div id="myCanvasContainer" class="widget tagcloud">
<canvas width="250" height="250" id="resCanvas" style="width:100%">
<%- tagcloud() %>
</canvas>
</div>
</div>
<% } %>
If you are using icarus, please see Issue #31.
next/layout/_macro/sidebar.swig.
{% if site.tags.length > 1 %}
<script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="{{ url_for('/js/tagcloud.js') }}"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="{{ url_for('/js/tagcanvas.js') }}"></script>
<div class="widget-wrap">
<h3 class="widget-title">Tag Cloud</h3>
<div id="myCanvasContainer" class="widget tagcloud">
<canvas width="250" height="250" id="resCanvas" style="width:100%">
{{ list_tags() }}
</canvas>
</div>
</div>
{% endif %}
@See Issue 6
apollo/layout/archive.jade.
...
block container
include mixins/post
.archive
h2(class='archive-year')= 'Tag Cloud'
script(type='text/javascript', charset='utf-8', src=url_for("/js/tagcloud.js"))
script(type='text/javascript', charset='utf-8', src=url_for("/js/tagcanvas.js"))
#myCanvasContainer.widget.tagcloud(align='center')
canvas#resCanvas(width='500', height='500', style='width:100%')
!=tagcloud()
+postList()
...
Butterfly/layout/includes/widget/card_tags.pug
if site.tags.length
.card-widget.card-tags
.card-content
.item-headline
i.fa.fa-tags(aria-hidden="true")
span= _p('aside.card_tags')
script(type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="/js/tagcloud.js")
script(type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="/js/tagcanvas.js")
#myCanvasContainer.widget.tagcloud(align='center')
canvas#resCanvas(width='200', height='200', style='width=100%')
!= tagcloud()
!= tagcloud({min_font: 16, max_font: 24, amount: 50, color: true, start_color: '#999', end_color: '#99a9bf'})
hexo clean && hexo g && hexo s to see the change. hexo clean must be done before use
hexo g.
hexo g -d or hexo d -g, @See Issue 7
Now the hexo-tag-cloud plugin support customize feature. It's simple to change the color and the font for the tag cloud.
# hexo-tag-cloud
tag_cloud:
textFont: 'Trebuchet MS, Helvetica'
textColor: '#333'
textHeight: 25
outlineColor: '#E2E1D1'
maxSpeed: 0.5 # range from [0.01 ~ 1]
pauseOnSelected: false # true means pause the cloud tag movement when highlight a tag
hexo clean && hexo g && hexo s to enjoy your different tag cloud
