Yet, just another tag cloud plugin for hexo.

Readme

hexo-tag-cloud

GitHub release (latest SemVer including pre-releases) Build Status Scrutinizer Code Quality

中文说明版本

Yet, just another tag cloud plugin for hexo.

How it looks like

TagCloud

And you can see online live demo by clicking here

How to Use

Install

  • go into your hexo system folder, and add depandence "hexo-tag-cloud": "2.1.*" to package.json
  • then do npm install command
  • then you need to change your theme layout file and add the following content to that file depended on your render system.

For ejs Users

  • For example, in its default theme landscape.
  • We should find hexo/themes/landscape/layout/_widget/tagcloud.ejs file and insert the following code.
<% if (site.tags.length) { %>
  <script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="<%- url_for('/js/tagcloud.js') %>"></script>
  <script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="<%- url_for('/js/tagcanvas.js') %>"></script>
  <div class="widget-wrap">
    <h3 class="widget-title"><%= __('tagcloud') %></h3>
    <div id="myCanvasContainer" class="widget tagcloud">
      <canvas width="250" height="250" id="resCanvas" style="width:100%">
        <%- tagcloud() %>
      </canvas>
    </div>
  </div>
<% } %>

If you are using icarus, please see Issue #31.

For swig Users

  • Here we use theme Next as an example.
  • You should insert the following code into next/layout/_macro/sidebar.swig.
{% if site.tags.length > 1 %}
  <script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="{{ url_for('/js/tagcloud.js') }}"></script>
  <script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="{{ url_for('/js/tagcanvas.js') }}"></script>
  <div class="widget-wrap">
    <h3 class="widget-title">Tag Cloud</h3>
    <div id="myCanvasContainer" class="widget tagcloud">
      <canvas width="250" height="250" id="resCanvas" style="width:100%">
        {{ list_tags() }}
      </canvas>
    </div>
  </div>
{% endif %}

@See Issue 6

For jade Users

  • eg. theme Apollo.
  • You can add change the container block code to the following in apollo/layout/archive.jade.
...
block container
    include mixins/post
    .archive
        h2(class='archive-year')= 'Tag Cloud'
        script(type='text/javascript', charset='utf-8', src=url_for("/js/tagcloud.js"))
        script(type='text/javascript', charset='utf-8', src=url_for("/js/tagcanvas.js"))
        #myCanvasContainer.widget.tagcloud(align='center')
            canvas#resCanvas(width='500', height='500', style='width:100%')
                !=tagcloud()
            !=tagcloud()
    +postList()
...

For pug Users

  • Here we use theme Butterfly as an example.
  • Then find this file: Butterfly/layout/includes/widget/card_tags.pug
  • Modiefy the file as following code:
if site.tags.length
  .card-widget.card-tags
    .card-content
      .item-headline
        i.fa.fa-tags(aria-hidden="true")
        span= _p('aside.card_tags')
        script(type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="/js/tagcloud.js")
        script(type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="/js/tagcanvas.js")
        #myCanvasContainer.widget.tagcloud(align='center')
          canvas#resCanvas(width='200', height='200', style='width=100%')
            != tagcloud()
          != tagcloud({min_font: 16, max_font: 24, amount: 50, color: true, start_color: '#999', end_color: '#99a9bf'})

Last step

  • use hexo clean && hexo g && hexo s to see the change. hexo clean must be done before use hexo g.
  • PS: Don't use the command hexo g -d or hexo d -g, @See Issue 7

Customize

Now the hexo-tag-cloud plugin support customize feature. It's simple to change the color and the font for the tag cloud.

  • Add these config below to your _config.yml file(which under your blog root directory)
# hexo-tag-cloud
tag_cloud:
    textFont: 'Trebuchet MS, Helvetica'
    textColor: '#333'
    textHeight: 25
    outlineColor: '#E2E1D1'
    maxSpeed: 0.5 # range from [0.01 ~ 1]
    pauseOnSelected: false # true means pause the cloud tag movement when highlight a tag
  • then use hexo clean && hexo g && hexo s to enjoy your different tag cloud

Troubleshooting

Submit issue please

Thanks

