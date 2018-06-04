Embed APlayer(https://github.com/DIYgod/APlayer) in Hexo posts/pages.
npm install --save hexo-tag-aplayer
{% aplayer title author url [picture_url, narrow, autoplay, width:xxx, lrc:xxx] %}
title : music title
author: music author
url: music file url
picture_url: optional, music picture url
narrow: optional, narrow style
autoplay: optional, autoplay music, not supported by mobile browsers
width:xxx: optional, prefix
width:, player's width (default: 100%)
lrc:xxx: optional, prefix
lrc:, LRC file url
With post asset folders enabled, you can easily place your image, music and LRC file into asset folder, and reference them like:
{% aplayer "Caffeine" "Jeff Williams" "caffeine.mp3" "picture.jpg" "lrc:caffeine.txt" %}
Besides 'lrc' option, you can use
aplayerlrc which has end tag to show lyrics.
{% aplayerlrc "title" "author" "url" "autoplay" %}
[00:00.00]lrc here
{% endaplayerlrc %}
{% aplayerlist %}
{
"narrow": false, // Optional, narrow style
"autoplay": true, // Optional, autoplay song(s), not supported by mobile browsers
"mode": "random", // Optional, play mode, can be `random` `single` `circulation`(loop) `order`(no loop), default: `circulation`
"showlrc": 3, // Optional, show lrc, can be 1, 2, 3
"mutex": true, // Optional, pause other players when this player playing
"theme": "#e6d0b2", // Optional, theme color, default: #b7daff
"preload": "metadata", // Optional, the way to load music, can be 'none' 'metadata' 'auto', default: 'auto'
"listmaxheight": "513px", // Optional, max height of play list
"music": [
{
"title": "CoCo",
"author": "Jeff Williams",
"url": "caffeine.mp3",
"pic": "caffeine.jpeg",
"lrc": "caffeine.txt"
},
{
"title": "アイロニ",
"author": "鹿乃",
"url": "irony.mp3",
"pic": "irony.jpg"
}
]
}
{% endaplayerlist %}
When you use MetingJS, your blog can play musics from Tencent, Netease, Xiami, Kugou, Baidu and more.
See metowolf/MetingJS and metowolf/Meting in detail.
If you want to use MetingJS in
hexo-tag-aplayer, you need enable it in
_config.yml
aplayer:
meting: true
Now you can use
{% meting ...%} in your post:
<!-- Simple example (id, server, type) -->
{% meting "60198" "netease" "playlist" %}
<!-- Advanced example -->
{% meting "60198" "netease" "playlist" "autoplay" "mutex:false" "listmaxheight:340px" "preload:none" "theme:#ad7a86"%}
The
{% meting %} options are shown below:
|Option
|Default
|Description
|id
|required
|song id / playlist id / album id / search keyword
|server
|required
|Music platform:
netease,
tencent,
kugou,
xiami,
baidu
|type
|required
song,
playlist,
album,
search,
artist
|fixed
false
|Enable fixed mode
|mini
false
|Enable mini mode
|loop
all
|Player loop play, values: 'all', 'one', 'none'
|order
list
|Player play order, values: 'list', 'random'
|volume
|0.7
|Default volume, notice that player will remember user setting, default volume will not work after user set volume themselves
|lrctype
|0
|Lyric type
|listfolded
false
|Indicate whether list should folded at first
|autoplay
false
|Autoplay song(s), not supported by mobile browsers
|mutex
true
|Pause other players when this player playing
|listmaxheight
340px
|Max height of play list
|preload
auto
|The way to load music, can be
none,
metadata,
auto
|storagename
metingjs
|LocalStorage key that store player setting
|theme
#ad7a86
|Theme color
Read section customization to learn how to configure self-host meting api server in
hexo-tag-aplayer and other configuration.
You need destroy APlayer instances manually when you use PJAX.
$(document).on('pjax:start', function () {
if (window.aplayers) {
for (let i = 0; i < window.aplayers.length; i++) {
window.aplayers[i].destroy();
}
window.aplayers = [];
}
});
You can configure
hexo-tag-aplayer in
_config.yml:
aplayer:
script_dir: some/place # Script asset path in public directory, default: 'assets/js'
style_dir: some/place # Style asset path in public directory, default: 'assets/css'
cdn: http://xxx/aplayer.min.js # External APlayer.js url (CDN)
style_cdn: http://xxx/aplayer.min.css # External APlayer.css url (CDN)
meting: true # Meting support, default: false
meting_api: http://xxx/api.php # Meting api url
meting_cdn: http://xxx/Meing.min.js # External Meting.js url (CDN)
asset_inject: true # Auto asset injection, default: true
externalLink: http://xxx/aplayer.min.js # Deprecated, use 'cdn' instead
Hexo has an issue that cannot use space within tag arguments.
If you encounter this problem, install the latest (beta) version, and wrap the arguments within a string literal, for example:
{% aplayer "Caffeine" "Jeff Williams" "caffeine.mp3" "autoplay" "width:70%" "lrc:caffeine.txt" %}
The plugin hooks filter
after_render:html , and it would inject
APlayer.js and
Meting.js in
<head>:
<html>
<head>
...
<script src="assets/js/aplayer.min.js"></script>
<script src="assets/js/meting.min.js"></script>
</head>
...
</html>
However,
after_render:html is not fired in some cases :
after_render:html seems not to get emitted in default settings of hexo server module (
hexo server), it means you have to use static serving mode(
hexo server -s) instead.
In such cases, the plugin would hook
after_post_render as a fallback, which has a possibility to cause duplicate asset loadings.
If you want to solve this issue definitely, you can disable this auto-injection feature in
_config.yml and insert the scripts by yourself:
aplayer:
asset_inject: false
MIT