Symbols count and time to read for articles in Hexo blog.
Better than
hexo-reading-time and faster than
hexo-wordcount. No external dependencies.
$ npm install hexo-symbols-count-time
You can set options of hexo-symbols-count-time in the Hexo's
_config.yml (which locates in the root dir of your blog):
symbols_count_time:
symbols: true
time: true
total_symbols: true
total_time: true
exclude_codeblock: false
awl: 4
wpm: 275
suffix: "mins."
If
symbols_count_time option is not specified, the default parameters will be used.
awl – Average Word Length (chars count in word). Default:
4. You can check this here.
2
5
6
wpm – Words Per Minute. Default:
275. You can check this here.
200
275
350
suffix – If time to read less then 60 minutes, added suffix as string parameter.\
If not defined,
mins. will be used as default.
exclude_codeblock – Allow to exclude all content inside code blocks for more accurate words counting.\
If not defined,
false will be used as default.
Note for Chinese users: because in Chinese language average word length about
~1.5 and if you at most cases write posts in Chinese (without mixed English), recommended to set
awl to
2 and
wpm to
300.\
But if you usualy mix your posts with English,
awl to
4 and
wpm to
275 will be nice.
This plugin integrated in «NexT» and after plugin enabled in main Hexo config, you may adjust options in NexT config:
symbols_count_time:
separated_meta: true
item_text_post: true
item_text_total: false
$ cd hexo
$ git clone https://github.com/theme-next/hexo-symbols-count-time.git node_modules/hexo-symbols-count-time
$ cd node_modules/hexo-symbols-count-time
$ npm install mocha chai --save-dev
$ npm test
$ npm install -g nyc
$ nyc --print both node_modules/.bin/_mocha -- test/index.js
{{ symbolsCount(post) }}
{{ symbolsTime(post) }}
Or with predefined parameters:
{{ symbolsTime(post, awl, wpm, suffix) }}
{{ symbolsCountTotal(site) }}
{{ symbolsTimeTotal(site) }}
Or with predefined parameters:
{{ symbolsTimeTotal(site, awl, wpm, suffix) }}
SWIG / Nunjucks:
{{
template
}}\
EJS:
<%-
template
%>\
Jade:
span=
template