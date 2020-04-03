Symbols count and time to read for articles in Hexo blog.

Better than hexo-reading-time and faster than hexo-wordcount . No external dependencies.

Installation

$ npm install hexo-symbols-count-time

Usage

You can set options of hexo-symbols-count-time in the Hexo's _config.yml (which locates in the root dir of your blog):

symbols_count_time: symbols: true time: true total_symbols: true total_time: true exclude_codeblock: false awl: 4 wpm: 275 suffix: "mins."

If symbols_count_time option is not specified, the default parameters will be used.

Parameters

awl – Average Word Length (chars count in word). Default: 4 . You can check this here. CN ≈ 2 EN ≈ 5 RU ≈ 6

– Average Word Length (chars count in word). Default: . You can check this here. wpm – Words Per Minute. Default: 275 . You can check this here. Slow ≈ 200 Normal ≈ 275 Fast ≈ 350

– Words Per Minute. Default: . You can check this here. suffix – If time to read less then 60 minutes, added suffix as string parameter.\ If not defined, mins. will be used as default.

– If time to read less then 60 minutes, added suffix as string parameter.\ If not defined, will be used as default. exclude_codeblock – Allow to exclude all content inside code blocks for more accurate words counting.\ If not defined, false will be used as default.

Note for Chinese users: because in Chinese language average word length about ~1.5 and if you at most cases write posts in Chinese (without mixed English), recommended to set awl to 2 and wpm to 300 .\ But if you usualy mix your posts with English, awl to 4 and wpm to 275 will be nice.

NexT theme

This plugin integrated in «NexT» and after plugin enabled in main Hexo config, you may adjust options in NexT config:

symbols_count_time: separated_meta: true item_text_post: true item_text_total: false

Development

$ cd hexo $ git clone https://github.com/theme-next/hexo-symbols-count-time.git node_modules/hexo-symbols-count-time $ cd node_modules/hexo-symbols-count-time

Tests

$ npm install mocha chai --save-dev $ npm test

Tests with coverage

$ npm install -g nyc $ nyc -- print both node_modules/.bin/_mocha -- test /index.js

Templates

Symbols Count

{{ symbolsCount(post) }}

Symbols Time

{{ symbolsTime(post) }}

Or with predefined parameters:

{{ symbolsTime(post, awl, wpm, suffix) }}

Symbols Count Total

{{ symbolsCountTotal(site) }}

Symbols Time Total

{{ symbolsTimeTotal(site) }}

Or with predefined parameters:

{{ symbolsTimeTotal(site, awl, wpm, suffix) }}

Renderers syntax