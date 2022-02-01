Add support for Stylus with nib and other plugins.
Prerequisites:
$ npm install hexo-renderer-stylus --save
You can configure this plugin in
_config.yml.
stylus:
compress: false
sourcemaps:
comment: true
inline: true
sourceRoot: ''
basePath: .
plugins: 'nib'
false)
sourceMappingURL to the generated CSS (default:
true)
false)
sourceRoot property of the generated sourcemap
.)
nib)
It is possible to set variables that can be used in Stylus. The purpose of setting variable is to avoid direct modification of the Stylus code, and thus to make themes more generic
For example, instead of hardcoding:
div
color #FFCC44
You can refer to a variable:
div
color convert(hexo-config("moody_red"))
And in your theme's configuration, you can define this variable:
moody_red: "#8B0001"
(The "convert" function above is here to convert the string into an actual stylus color)
You can also use the theme_config variable in the main
_config.yml:
theme_config:
moody_red: "#8B0001"
This plugin provide a filter
stylus:renderer to allows you extend it. When there's something you cannot do in Stylus, define it in JavaScript!
For example, to define some global variable:
hexo.extend.filter.register('stylus:renderer', function(style) {
style
// we may define a global variable by passing a `Node`
.define('has-canvas', require('stylus').nodes.false);
// stylus also casts JavaScript values to their Stylus equivalents when possible
.define('families', ['Helvetica Neue', 'Helvetica', 'sans-serif'])
// also allows you to provide a JavaScript-defined function to Stylus
.define('get-list', function(){
return ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'];
});
})
Save the file in "scripts/" folder and run Hexo as usual.
Notice: for more JavaScript api, refer to stylus's documentation.