openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hexo-renderer-stylus

by hexojs
2.0.1 (see all)

Stylus renderer for Hexo

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.4K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hexo-renderer-stylus

Build Status NPM version Coverage Status

Add support for Stylus with nib and other plugins.

Install

Prerequisites:

  • Hexo 3: >= 0.2
  • Hexo 2: 0.1.x
$ npm install hexo-renderer-stylus --save

Options

You can configure this plugin in _config.yml.

stylus:
  compress: false
  sourcemaps:
    comment: true
    inline: true
    sourceRoot: ''
    basePath: .
  plugins: 'nib'
  • compress - Compress generated CSS (default: false)
  • sourcemaps
    • comment - Adds a comment with the sourceMappingURL to the generated CSS (default: true)
    • inline - Inlines the sourcemap with full source text in base64 format (default: false)
    • sourceRoot - sourceRoot property of the generated sourcemap
    • basePath - Base path from which sourcemap and all sources are relative (default: .)
  • plugins - Stylus plugin(s) (default: nib)

Setting Stylus variables

It is possible to set variables that can be used in Stylus. The purpose of setting variable is to avoid direct modification of the Stylus code, and thus to make themes more generic

For example, instead of hardcoding:

div
 color #FFCC44

You can refer to a variable:

div
 color convert(hexo-config("moody_red"))

And in your theme's configuration, you can define this variable:

moody_red: "#8B0001"

(The "convert" function above is here to convert the string into an actual stylus color)

You can also use the theme_config variable in the main _config.yml:

theme_config:
  moody_red: "#8B0001"

Extensibility

This plugin provide a filter stylus:renderer to allows you extend it. When there's something you cannot do in Stylus, define it in JavaScript!

For example, to define some global variable:

hexo.extend.filter.register('stylus:renderer', function(style) {
  style
    // we may define a global variable by passing a `Node`
    .define('has-canvas', require('stylus').nodes.false);
    // stylus also casts JavaScript values to their Stylus equivalents when possible
    .define('families', ['Helvetica Neue', 'Helvetica', 'sans-serif'])
    // also allows you to provide a JavaScript-defined function to Stylus
    .define('get-list', function(){
      return ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'];
    });
})

Save the file in "scripts/" folder and run Hexo as usual.

Notice: for more JavaScript api, refer to stylus's documentation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial