Add support for Stylus with nib and other plugins.

Install

Prerequisites:

Hexo 3: >= 0.2

Hexo 2: 0.1.x

$ npm install hexo-renderer-stylus --save

Options

You can configure this plugin in _config.yml .

stylus: compress: false sourcemaps: comment: true inline: true sourceRoot: '' basePath: . plugins: 'nib'

compress - Compress generated CSS (default: false )

- Compress generated CSS (default: ) sourcemaps comment - Adds a comment with the sourceMappingURL to the generated CSS (default: true ) inline - Inlines the sourcemap with full source text in base64 format (default: false ) sourceRoot - sourceRoot property of the generated sourcemap basePath - Base path from which sourcemap and all sources are relative (default: . )

plugins - Stylus plugin(s) (default: nib )

Setting Stylus variables

It is possible to set variables that can be used in Stylus. The purpose of setting variable is to avoid direct modification of the Stylus code, and thus to make themes more generic

For example, instead of hardcoding:

div color #FFCC44

You can refer to a variable:

div color convert(hexo-config( "moody_red" ))

And in your theme's configuration, you can define this variable:

moody_red: "#8B0001"

(The "convert" function above is here to convert the string into an actual stylus color)

You can also use the theme_config variable in the main _config.yml :

theme_config: moody_red: "#8B0001"

Extensibility

This plugin provide a filter stylus:renderer to allows you extend it. When there's something you cannot do in Stylus, define it in JavaScript!

For example, to define some global variable:

hexo.extend.filter.register( 'stylus:renderer' , function ( style ) { style .define( 'has-canvas' , require ( 'stylus' ).nodes.false); .define( 'families' , [ 'Helvetica Neue' , 'Helvetica' , 'sans-serif' ]) .define( 'get-list' , function ( ) { return [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]; }); })

Save the file in "scripts/" folder and run Hexo as usual.

Notice: for more JavaScript api, refer to stylus's documentation.