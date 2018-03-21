Yet another Sass renderer plugin for Hexo

A hexo plugin for node-sass, fully compatible with hexo 3.x Inspired by hexo-renderer-stylus and hexo-renderer-sass

Features

Use lastest API provided by hexo 3.x Export some handy hexo related global functions to the Sass compiler context

hexo-config($key) Now you can use hexo-config function in your 'scss' files to access your hexo app's site configuration. $highlight_theme : hexo-config( 'highlight_theme' )

hexo-theme-config($key) Similar to the hexo-config , you can use hexo-theme-config to access your hexo theme's configuration.

Install

$ npm install --save hexo-renderer-scss

Config

Anything specified under the key node_sass in your _config.yml files will be passed directly to the sass.render() call. Check out the node sass options docs for all available settings.

node_sass: debug: false outputStyle: nested precision: 5 sourceComments: false

Inheritance

The config object passed to node sass is constructed by merging properties from the following locations using a least-specific-first order:

Hardcoded Defaults ( {outputStyle: 'nested',sourceComments: false} ) Theme specific _config.yml Blog root _config.yml

About Releasing

The project will be released automatically via semantic-release after being committed.

Test releasing locally

npm run semantic-release-test

Do releasing locally (not recommended!)

You should add a .env file to the project root firstly.

npm run semantic- release - local

More about the usage of semantic-release , pls read these posts:

Questions, comments, concerns? --> @o2team.