hexo-renderer-scss

by Levin Van
1.2.0 (see all)

Yet Another Sass renderer plugin for Hexo.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

199

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Yet another Sass renderer plugin for Hexo

A hexo plugin for node-sass, fully compatible with hexo 3.x Inspired by hexo-renderer-stylus and hexo-renderer-sass

Features

  1. Use lastest API provided by hexo 3.x
  2. Export some handy hexo related global functions to the Sass compiler context

  • hexo-config($key)

    Now you can use hexo-config function in your 'scss' files to access your hexo app's site configuration.

    $highlight_theme: hexo-config('highlight_theme')

  • hexo-theme-config($key)

    Similar to the hexo-config, you can use hexo-theme-config to access your hexo theme's configuration.

Install

$ npm install --save hexo-renderer-scss

Config

Anything specified under the key node_sass in your _config.yml files will be passed directly to the sass.render() call. Check out the node sass options docs for all available settings.

_config.yml

node_sass:
  debug: false
  outputStyle: nested
  precision: 5
  sourceComments: false

Inheritance

The config object passed to node sass is constructed by merging properties from the following locations using a least-specific-first order:

  1. Hardcoded Defaults ({outputStyle: 'nested',sourceComments: false})
  2. Theme specific _config.yml
  3. Blog root _config.yml

About Releasing

The project will be released automatically via semantic-release after being committed.

Test releasing locally

npm run semantic-release-test

You should add a .env file to the project root firstly.

npm run semantic-release-local

More about the usage of semantic-release, pls read these posts:

♥︎

Questions, comments, concerns? --> @o2team.

