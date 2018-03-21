A hexo plugin for node-sass, fully compatible with hexo 3.x Inspired by hexo-renderer-stylus and hexo-renderer-sass
hexo-config($key)
Now you can use
hexo-config function in your 'scss' files to access your hexo app's site configuration.
$highlight_theme: hexo-config('highlight_theme')
hexo-theme-config($key)
Similar to the
hexo-config, you can use
hexo-theme-config to access your hexo theme's configuration.
$ npm install --save hexo-renderer-scss
Anything specified under the key
node_sass in your
_config.yml files will
be passed directly to the
sass.render() call. Check out the node sass options docs
for all available settings.
node_sass:
debug: false
outputStyle: nested
precision: 5
sourceComments: false
The config object passed to node sass is constructed by merging properties from the following locations using a least-specific-first order:
{outputStyle: 'nested',sourceComments: false})
_config.yml
_config.yml
The project will be released automatically via semantic-release after being committed.
npm run semantic-release-test
You should add a
.env file to the project root firstly.
npm run semantic-release-local
More about the usage of
semantic-release, pls read these posts:
