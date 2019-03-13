A hexo plugin for node-sass
$ npm install --save hexo-renderer-sass
Anything specified under the key
node_sass in your
_config.yml files will
be passed directly to the
sass.render() call. Check out the node sass options docs
for all available settings.
node_sass:
outputStyle: nested
precision: 5
sourceComments: false
The config object passed to node sass is constructed by merging properties from the following locations using a least-specific-first order:
{outputStyle: 'nested',sourceComments: false})
_config.yml
Questions, comments, concerns?