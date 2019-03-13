openbase logo
hexo-renderer-sass

by Kyle Smith
0.4.0

Sass renderer plugin for Hexo

Readme

Sass renderer plugin for Hexo

A hexo plugin for node-sass

Install

$ npm install --save hexo-renderer-sass

Config

Anything specified under the key node_sass in your _config.yml files will be passed directly to the sass.render() call. Check out the node sass options docs for all available settings.

_config.yml

node_sass:
  outputStyle: nested
  precision: 5
  sourceComments: false

Inheritance

The config object passed to node sass is constructed by merging properties from the following locations using a least-specific-first order:

  1. Hardcoded Defaults ({outputStyle: 'nested',sourceComments: false})
  2. Theme specific _config.yml
  3. Blog root _config.yml

