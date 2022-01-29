Add support for Markdown. This plugin uses marked as its render engine.

Important note on security

By default, this plugin contains a potential security issue: It is possible to inject Markdown containing Unsafe HTML that will not be sanitized

This issue might not affect you because you checked the content of the markdown before using this plugin, but it's still a risk

There are two solutions to avoid those issues:

First solution is to enable option dompurify: true , which will sanitize the rendered HTML. The side effect of this solution is that it will break any tag plugin (aka {% codeblock %} ). This explains why the safer option has not been enabled by default Second solution is to migrate to hexo-renderer-markdown-it which is safe by default and does not suffer from the same limitations

Installation

$ npm install hexo-renderer-marked --save

Hexo 4: >= 2.0

Hexo 3: >= 0.2

Hexo 2: 0.1.x

Options

You can configure this plugin in _config.yml .

marked: gfm: true pedantic: false breaks: true smartLists: true smartypants: true quotes: '“”‘’' modifyAnchors: 0 anchorAlias: false autolink: true mangle: true sanitizeUrl: false dompurify: false headerIds: true lazyload: false prependRoot: true postAsset: false external_link: enable: false exclude: [] nofollow: false disableNunjucks: false descriptionLists: true

gfm - Enables GitHub flavored markdown

- Enables GitHub flavored markdown pedantic - Conform to obscure parts of markdown.pl as much as possible. Don't fix any of the original markdown bugs or poor behavior.

- Conform to obscure parts of as much as possible. Don't fix any of the original markdown bugs or poor behavior. breaks - Enable GFM line breaks. This option requires the gfm option to be true.

- Enable GFM line breaks. This option requires the option to be true. smartLists - Use smarter list behavior than the original markdown.

- Use smarter list behavior than the original markdown. smartypants - Use "smart" typographic punctuation for things like quotes and dashes.

- Use "smart" typographic punctuation for things like quotes and dashes. quotes - Defines the double and single quotes used for substituting regular quotes if smartypants is enabled. Example: '«»“”' "double" will be turned into «double» 'single' will be turned into “single” Both double and single quotes substitution must be specified, otherwise it will be silently ignored.

- Defines the double and single quotes used for substituting regular quotes if is enabled. modifyAnchors - Transform the anchorIds into lower case ( 1 ) or upper case ( 2 ).

- Transform the anchorIds into lower case ( ) or upper case ( ). autolink - Enable autolink for URLs. E.g. https://hexo.io will become <a href="https://hexo.io">https://hexo.io</a> .

- Enable autolink for URLs. E.g. will become . mangle - Escape autolinked email address with HTML character references. This is to obscure email address from basic crawler used by spam bot, while still readable to web browsers.

- Escape autolinked email address with HTML character references. sanitizeUrl - Remove URLs that start with javascript: , vbscript: and data: .

- Remove URLs that start with , and . dompurify - Enable DOMPurify to be run on the rendered Markdown. See below for configuration

- Enable DOMPurify to be run on the rendered Markdown. See below for configuration headerIds - Insert header id, e.g. <h1 id="value">text</h1> . Useful for inserting anchor link to each paragraph with a heading.

- Insert header id, e.g. . Useful for inserting anchor link to each paragraph with a heading. anchorAlias - Enables custom header id Example: ## [foo](#bar) , id will be set as "bar". Requires headerIds to be enabled.

- Enables custom header id lazyload - Lazy loading images via loading="lazy" attribute.

- Lazy loading images via attribute. prependRoot - Prepend root value to (internal) image path. Example _config.yml : root: /blog/ ![text](/path/to/image.jpg) becomes <img src="/blog/path/to/image.jpg" alt="text">

- Prepend root value to (internal) image path. postAsset - Resolve post asset's image path to relative path and prepend root value when post_asset_folder is enabled. "image.jpg" is located at "/2020/01/02/foo/image.jpg", which is a post asset of "/2020/01/02/foo/". ![](image.jpg) becomes <img src="/2020/01/02/foo/image.jpg"> Requires prependRoot to be enabled.

- Resolve post asset's image path to relative path and prepend root value when is enabled. external_link enable - Open external links in a new tab. exclude - Exclude hostname. Specify subdomain when applicable, including www . Example: [foo](http://bar.com) becomes <a href="http://bar.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">foo</a> nofollow - Add rel="noopener external nofollow noreferrer" to all external links for security, privacy and SEO. Read more. This can be enabled regardless of external_link.enable Example: [foo](http://bar.com) becomes <a href="http://bar.com" rel="noopener external nofollow noreferrer">foo</a>

disableNunjucks : If true, Nunjucks tags {{ }} or {% %} (usually used by tag plugins) will not be rendered.

: If true, Nunjucks tags or (usually used by tag plugins) will not be rendered. descriptionLists : Enable support for description lists syntax. Currently description lists syntax is not in neither CommonMark or GFM, hexo-renderer-marked only provides the option for backward compatibility. By disabling the descriptionLists , markdown rendering performance will be improved by a lot .

: Enable support for description lists syntax.

For more options, see Marked. Due to the customizations implemented by this plugin, some of the Marked's options may not work as expected. Feel free to raise an issue to us for clarification.

Extras

Sanitize HTML with DOMPurify

DOMPurify can be enabled to sanitize the rendered HTML.

To enable it, pass an object containing the DOMPurify options:

dompurify: true

Or you can enable specific DOMPurify options (but according to DOMPurify authors, the default options are safe):

dompurify: FORBID_TAGS: - "style"

See https://github.com/cure53/DOMPurify#can-i-configure-dompurify for a full reference of available options

Definition/Description Lists

hexo-renderer-marked also implements description/definition lists using the same syntax as PHP Markdown Extra.

This Markdown:

Definition Term : This is the definition for the term

will generate this HTML:

< dl > < dt > Definition Term </ dt > < dd > This is the definition for the term </ dd > </ dl >

Note: There is currently a limitation in this implementation. If multiple definitions are provided, the rendered HTML will be incorrect.

For example, this Markdown:

Definition Term : Definition 1 : Definition 2

will generate this HTML:

< dl > < dt > Definition Term < br > : Definition 1 </ dt > < dd > Definition 2 </ dd > </ dl >

If you've got ideas on how to support multiple definitions, please provide a pull request. We'd love to support it.

Extensibility

This plugin overrides some default behaviours of how marked plugin renders the markdown into html, to integrate with the Hexo ecosystem. It is possible to override this plugin too, without resorting to forking the whole thing.

For example, to override how heading like # heading text is rendered:

hexo.extend.filter.register( 'marked:renderer' , function ( renderer ) { const { config } = this ; renderer.heading = function ( text, level ) { return `<h ${level} class="headerlink"> ${text} </h ${level} >` ; } })

Save the file in "scripts/" folder and run Hexo as usual.

Notice renderer.heading = function (text, level) { corresponds to this line. Refer to renderer.js on how this plugin overrides the default methods. For other methods not covered by this plugin, refer to marked's documentation.

Tokenizer

It is also possible to customize the tokenizer.