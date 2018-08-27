openbase logo
hrm

hexo-renderer-markdown-it-plus

by CHENXCHEN
1.0.4

Markdown-it is a markdown parser, done right. A faster and CommonMark compliant alternative for Hexo.

Overview

Categories

Readme

hexo-renderer-markdown-it-plus

This renderer plugin uses Markdown-it as a render engine on Hexo.

This renderer plugin is forked from hexo-renderer-markdown-it. Add some plugins and support third-part markdown-it plugin.

This is demo project.

Main Features

Install

npm un hexo-renderer-marked --save
npm i hexo-renderer-markdown-it-plus --save

Options

Configuring the renderer is a fairly simple task because all the settings are in the main hexo _config.yml file. You just need to open it in your favourite text editor and write down your configuration.

markdown_it_plus:
    highlight: true
    html: true
    xhtmlOut: true
    breaks: true
    langPrefix:
    linkify: true
    typographer:
    quotes: “”‘’
    pre_class: highlight

Katex

Katex plugin is enabled by default. However, this renderer alone does not work out of the box for mathematical formulas to display correctly on your website. Therefore, you do not need to do anything if you do not want to use Katex. Otherwise, if you want to use katex, you must add this css style to your website: https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/KaTeX/0.9.0/katex.min.css

Advanced Options

The markdown-it plugins listed above is enabled by default. If you want to disable any plugin, see the configuration example below:

markdown_it_plus:
    highlight: true
    html: true
    xhtmlOut: true
    breaks: true
    langPrefix:
    linkify: true
    typographer:
    quotes: “”‘’
    plugins:
        - plugin:
            name: markdown-it-mark
            enable: false

plugins enabled by default:

  • markdown-it-emoji
  • markdown-it-sub
  • markdown-it-sup
  • markdown-it-deflist
  • markdown-it-abbr
  • markdown-it-footnote
  • markdown-it-ins
  • markdown-it-mark
  • @iktakahiro/markdown-it-katex
  • markdown-it-toc-and-anchor

Add other markdown-it Plugins

If you want to add a plugin named as markdown-it-something:

1.Install this plugin

npm install markdown-it-something --save

2.config main hexo _config.yml

markdown_it_plus:
    # ...
    plugins:
        - plugin:
            name: markdown-it-something
            enable: true
            options:
                # this is plugin option

LOG

  • 1.0.1 Add pre_class option.
  • 1.0.2 Add highlight.js pakage to dependencies#2.
  • 1.0.3 Update katex plugin, using katex 0.9
  • 1.0.4 PR #17

