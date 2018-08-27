This renderer plugin uses Markdown-it as a render engine on Hexo.

This renderer plugin is forked from hexo-renderer-markdown-it. Add some plugins and support third-part markdown-it plugin.

This is demo project.

Main Features

Support for Markdown

Extensive configuration

Faster than the default renderer | hexo-renderer-marked

sub, H~2~0 H 2 0

H 0 sup, x^2^ x 2

x ins, ++Inserted++ Inserted , ~~Del~~ Del

, Katex, referer

emoji, referer

toc&anchor @[toc]

deflist

abbr

footnote

mark

Install

npm un hexo-renderer-marked --save npm i hexo-renderer-markdown-it-plus --save

Options

Configuring the renderer is a fairly simple task because all the settings are in the main hexo _config.yml file. You just need to open it in your favourite text editor and write down your configuration.

markdown_it_plus: highlight: true html: true xhtmlOut: true breaks: true langPrefix: linkify: true typographer: quotes: “”‘’ pre_class: highlight

Katex

Katex plugin is enabled by default. However, this renderer alone does not work out of the box for mathematical formulas to display correctly on your website. Therefore, you do not need to do anything if you do not want to use Katex. Otherwise, if you want to use katex, you must add this css style to your website: https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/KaTeX/0.9.0/katex.min.css

Advanced Options

The markdown-it plugins listed above is enabled by default. If you want to disable any plugin, see the configuration example below:

markdown_it_plus: highlight: true html: true xhtmlOut: true breaks: true langPrefix: linkify: true typographer: quotes: “”‘’ plugins: - plugin: name: markdown-it-mark enable: false

plugins enabled by default:

markdown-it-emoji

markdown-it-sub

markdown-it-sup

markdown-it-deflist

markdown-it-abbr

markdown-it-footnote

markdown-it-ins

markdown-it-mark

@iktakahiro/markdown-it-katex

markdown-it-toc-and-anchor

Add other markdown-it Plugins

If you want to add a plugin named as markdown-it-something :

1.Install this plugin

npm install markdown-it-something --save

2.config main hexo _config.yml

markdown_it_plus: plugins: - plugin: name: markdown-it-something enable: true options:

