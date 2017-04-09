openbase logo
hrk

hexo-renderer-kramed

by Starsky Wong
0.1.4 (see all)

Markdown renderer for Hexo with kramed engine.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

625

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hexo-renderer-kramed

Build Status NPM version

This plugin uses kramed but not marked as render engine, it is a fork of hexo-renderer-marked. You need to uninstall hexo-renderer-marked to avoid conflicts.

Why use kramed?

Just for the support of mathjax. I've modified the inline math format, like this example below:

`$\sigma$`

But this renderer will only wrap your inline tex and display tex with a <script> tag, to fully enable mathjax, you need to add some js code in your theme, what I did in my theme hexo-theme-paperbox is:

<script type="text/x-mathjax-config">
  MathJax.Hub.Config({
    menuSettings: {
      zoom: "None"
    },
    showMathMenu: false,
    jax: ["input/TeX","output/CommonHTML"],
    extensions: ["tex2jax.js"],
    TeX: {
      extensions: ["AMSmath.js","AMSsymbols.js"],
      equationNumbers: {
        autoNumber: "AMS"
      }
    },
    tex2jax: {
      inlineMath: [["\\(", "\\)"]],
      displayMath: [["\\[", "\\]"]]
    }
  });
</script>

<script type="text/javascript" src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mathjax/2.6.1/MathJax.js"></script>

Tips

You can use the following formats for your equations:

inlineMath: `$\sigma$`

displayMath: $$\sigma$$

If you need to contain $ in \<code> tag:

` $some code$ `

If you need to contain $$ in your text:

\$\$

Installation

$ npm uninstall hexo-renderer-marked --save
$ npm install hexo-renderer-kramed --save
  • Hexo 3: >= 0.2
  • Hexo 2: 0.1.x

Options

You can configure this plugin in _config.yml.

kramed:
  gfm: true
  pedantic: false
  sanitize: false
  tables: true
  breaks: true
  smartLists: true
  smartypants: true
  • gfm - Enables GitHub flavored markdown
  • pedantic - Conform to obscure parts of markdown.pl as much as possible. Don't fix any of the original markdown bugs or poor behavior.
  • sanitize - Sanitize the output. Ignore any HTML that has been input.
  • tables - Enable GFM tables. This option requires the gfm option to be true.
  • breaks - Enable GFM line breaks. This option requires the gfm option to be true.
  • smartLists - Use smarter list behavior than the original markdown.
  • smartypants - Use "smart" typograhic punctuation for things like quotes and dashes.

