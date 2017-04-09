This plugin uses kramed but not marked as render engine, it is a fork of hexo-renderer-marked. You need to uninstall hexo-renderer-marked to avoid conflicts.
Just for the support of mathjax. I've modified the inline math format, like this example below:
`$\sigma$`
But this renderer will only wrap your inline tex and display tex with a
<script> tag, to fully enable mathjax, you need to add some js code in your theme, what I did in my theme hexo-theme-paperbox is:
<script type="text/x-mathjax-config">
MathJax.Hub.Config({
menuSettings: {
zoom: "None"
},
showMathMenu: false,
jax: ["input/TeX","output/CommonHTML"],
extensions: ["tex2jax.js"],
TeX: {
extensions: ["AMSmath.js","AMSsymbols.js"],
equationNumbers: {
autoNumber: "AMS"
}
},
tex2jax: {
inlineMath: [["\\(", "\\)"]],
displayMath: [["\\[", "\\]"]]
}
});
</script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mathjax/2.6.1/MathJax.js"></script>
You can use the following formats for your equations:
inlineMath: `$\sigma$`
displayMath: $$\sigma$$
If you need to contain
$ in \<code> tag:
` $some code$ `
If you need to contain
$$ in your text:
\$\$
$ npm uninstall hexo-renderer-marked --save
$ npm install hexo-renderer-kramed --save
You can configure this plugin in
_config.yml.
kramed:
gfm: true
pedantic: false
sanitize: false
tables: true
breaks: true
smartLists: true
smartypants: true
markdown.pl as much as possible. Don't fix any of the original markdown bugs or poor behavior.
gfm option to be true.
gfm option to be true.