This plugin uses kramed but not marked as render engine, it is a fork of hexo-renderer-marked. You need to uninstall hexo-renderer-marked to avoid conflicts.

Why use kramed?

Just for the support of mathjax. I've modified the inline math format, like this example below:

`$\sigma$`

But this renderer will only wrap your inline tex and display tex with a <script> tag, to fully enable mathjax, you need to add some js code in your theme, what I did in my theme hexo-theme-paperbox is:

< script type = "text/x-mathjax-config" > MathJax.Hub.Config({ menuSettings: { zoom: "None" }, showMathMenu: false , jax: [ "input/TeX" , "output/CommonHTML" ], extensions: [ "tex2jax.js" ], TeX: { extensions: [ "AMSmath.js" , "AMSsymbols.js" ], equationNumbers: { autoNumber: "AMS" } }, tex2jax: { inlineMath: [[ "\\(" , "\\)" ]], displayMath: [[ "\\[" , "\\]" ]] } }); </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mathjax/2.6.1/MathJax.js" > </ script >

Tips

You can use the following formats for your equations:

inlineMath : `$\sigma$` displayMath: $ $ \sigma $ $

If you need to contain $ in \<code> tag:

` $some code$ `

If you need to contain $$ in your text:

\ $ \ $

Installation

$ npm uninstall hexo-renderer-marked --save $ npm install hexo-renderer-kramed --save

Hexo 3: >= 0.2

Hexo 2: 0.1.x

Options

You can configure this plugin in _config.yml .

kramed: gfm: true pedantic: false sanitize: false tables: true breaks: true smartLists: true smartypants: true