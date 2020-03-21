openbase logo
hexo-pwa

by lavas-project
0.1.3 (see all)

Hexo PWA plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

68

GitHub Stars

127

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

hexo-pwa

NPM version NPM Downloads

Progressive Web Apps (PWA) plugin for Hexo.

hexo-pwa let Hexo sites have these two capabilities.

Installation

$ npm install --save hexo-pwa

Options

You can configure this plugin in _config.yml.

pwa:
  manifest:
    path: /manifest.json
    body:
      name: hexo
      short_name: hexo
      icons:
        - src: /images/android-chrome-192x192.png
          sizes: 192x192
          type: image/png
        - src: /images/android-chrome-512x512.png
          sizes: 512x512
          type: image/png
      start_url: /index.html
      theme_color: '#ffffff'
      background_color: '#ffffff'
      display: standalone
  serviceWorker:
    path: /sw.js
    preload:
      urls:
        - /
      posts: 5
    opts:
      networkTimeoutSeconds: 5
    routes:
      - pattern: !!js/regexp /hm.baidu.com/
        strategy: networkOnly
      - pattern: !!js/regexp /.*\.(js|css|jpg|jpeg|png|gif)$/
        strategy: cacheFirst
      - pattern: !!js/regexp /\//
        strategy: networkFirst
  priority: 5
  • manifest - manifest configuration
    • path - the path of manifest.json, eg: /manifest.json
    • body - the content of manifest.json, manifest.json example. body can be null, if not null, hexo-pwa will generate manifest.json with JSON.stringify(body)
  • serviceWorker - service worker configuration
    • path: the path of sw.js, eg: /sw.js, you shouldn't put sw.js in subdirectory because of the service worker scope
    • preload - urls or posts that you want to preload
      • urls: an array of the preload urls
      • posts: the count of preload posts
      • opts: the options for sw-toolbox
    • routes - request routes and strategies, based on sw-toolbox. The routes order does matter.
      • pattern: url pattern, this config can be express-style or RegExp
      • strategy: the strategy you want to choose. All strategies: cacheFirst, networkFirst, cacheOnly, networkOnly, fastest. Caution: Log requests should use networkOnly strategy.
  • priority - plugin priority (default value is 10)

License

MIT

