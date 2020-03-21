Progressive Web Apps (PWA) plugin for Hexo.

hexo-pwa let Hexo sites have these two capabilities.

Web App Manifest - Users can add your site to mobile home screen

Service Worker - Make your site available offline

Installation

npm install --save hexo-pwa

Options

You can configure this plugin in _config.yml .

pwa: manifest: path: /manifest.json body: name: hexo short_name: hexo icons: - src: /images/android-chrome-192x192.png sizes: 192x192 type: image/png - src: /images/android-chrome-512x512.png sizes: 512x512 type: image/png start_url: /index.html theme_color: '#ffffff' background_color: '#ffffff' display: standalone serviceWorker: path: /sw.js preload: urls: - / posts: 5 opts: networkTimeoutSeconds: 5 routes: - pattern: !!js /regexp /hm.baidu.com/ strategy: networkOnly - pattern: !!js /regexp /.*\.(js|css|jpg|jpeg|png|gif)$/ strategy: cacheFirst - pattern: !!js /regexp /\// strategy: networkFirst priority: 5

manifest - manifest configuration path - the path of manifest.json , eg: /manifest.json body - the content of manifest.json , manifest.json example. body can be null, if not null, hexo-pwa will generate manifest.json with JSON.stringify(body)

serviceWorker - service worker configuration path: the path of sw.js , eg: /sw.js , you shouldn't put sw.js in subdirectory because of the service worker scope preload - urls or posts that you want to preload urls: an array of the preload urls posts: the count of preload posts opts: the options for sw-toolbox routes - request routes and strategies, based on sw-toolbox. The routes order does matter . pattern: url pattern, this config can be express-style or RegExp strategy: the strategy you want to choose. All strategies: cacheFirst , networkFirst , cacheOnly , networkOnly , fastest . Caution: Log requests should use networkOnly strategy.

priority - plugin priority (default value is 10)

License

MIT