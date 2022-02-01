Pagination utilities for Hexo generator plugins.
$ npm install hexo-pagination --save
|Option
|Description
|Default
perPage
|Posts displayed per page
|10
format
|URL format
|page/%d/
layout
|Layout. This value can be a string or an array.
|['archive', 'index']
data
|Extra data
For example:
var pagination = require('hexo-pagination');
pagination('/tags/hexo', [], {
perPage: 10,
format: 'page/%d/',
layout: ['archive', 'index'],
data: {
tag: 'hexo'
}
});
This function returns an array containing objects with 3 properties:
path,
layout,
data.
|Data
|Description
base
|Base URL
total
|Total pages
current
|Current page number
current_url
|Path of the current page (which equals to
path)
posts
|The slice of posts for the current page
prev
|Previous page number
prev_link
|The path to the previous page
next
|Next page number
next_link
|The path to the next page
MIT