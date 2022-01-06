hexo-offline is intended to provide offline experience for hexo built static website. It uses ServiceWorker under the hood. Simply install this plugin to your website and it should be offline ready by caching most of static assets.
See here for v1 docs.
npm i hexo-offline --save
Once installed, run
hexo clean && hexo generate to activate offline experience.
If the website serves all content from the origin server, you don't have to add any config. Simply install and run
hexo clean && hexo generate.
While hexo-offline aims to provide zero-config offline enhancement to your hexo project, it does offer full list of options control from workbox-build. Create a
hexo-offline.config.cjs in the hexo root directory
// offline config passed to workbox-build.
module.exports = {
globPatterns: ["**/*.{js,html,css,png,jpg,gif,svg,eot,ttf,woff}"],
globDirectory: "/path/to/hexo/public",
swDest: "/path/to/hexo/service-worker.js",
},
Again, the config is demo only and you don't have to copy and paste if you serves all contents from the origin server.
Suppose that you have used two CDN scripts:
- https://cdn.example.com/script-name/script-version.js
- http://cdn.another-example.org/script-name/script-version.css
Add this config to root
hexo-offline.config.cjs
// offline config passed to workbox-build.
module.exports = {
runtimeCaching: [
{
urlPattern: /^https:\/\/cdn\.example\.com\/.*/,
handler: "CacheFirst"
},
{
urlPattern: /^https:\/\/cdn\.another-example\.org\/.*/,
handler: "CacheFirst"
}
]
},
For more information, see Workbox Runtime Caching Entry.
Note:
example.com/script.js in
some-page.html only, the user who visit
index.html only would not have
example.com/script.js in cache.
cacheFirst handler as CDN resources with specific version are not supposed to change in the future.