hexo-offline is intended to provide offline experience for hexo built static website. It uses ServiceWorker under the hood. Simply install this plugin to your website and it should be offline ready by caching most of static assets.

See here for v1 docs.

Demo

Install

npm i hexo-offline --save

Once installed, run hexo clean && hexo generate to activate offline experience.

Usage

If the website serves all content from the origin server, you don't have to add any config. Simply install and run hexo clean && hexo generate .

While hexo-offline aims to provide zero-config offline enhancement to your hexo project, it does offer full list of options control from workbox-build. Create a hexo-offline.config.cjs in the hexo root directory

module .exports = { globPatterns : [ "**/*.{js,html,css,png,jpg,gif,svg,eot,ttf,woff}" ], globDirectory : "/path/to/hexo/public" , swDest : "/path/to/hexo/service-worker.js" , },

Again, the config is demo only and you don't have to copy and paste if you serves all contents from the origin server.

What if content is served via CDN?

Suppose that you have used two CDN scripts:

- https://cdn.example.com/script-name/script-version.js - http://cdn.another-example.org/script-name/script-version.css

Add this config to root hexo-offline.config.cjs

module .exports = { runtimeCaching : [ { urlPattern : /^https:\/\/cdn\.example\.com\/.*/ , handler : "CacheFirst" }, { urlPattern : /^https:\/\/cdn\.another-example\.org\/.*/ , handler : "CacheFirst" } ] },

For more information, see Workbox Runtime Caching Entry.

Note: