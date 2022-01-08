Migrate your blog from WordPress to Hexo.
In your blog folder, add this npm dependency to your project:
$ npm install hexo-migrator-wordpress --save
Export your WordPress in "Tools" → "Export" → "All Content" in your dashboard.
Execute the following command after installed.
source is the file path or URL of WordPress export file.
$ hexo migrate wordpress <source> [--options]
alias setting in the front-matter, for use with the hexo-generator-alias module. This is useful for generating redirects.
$ hexo migrate wordpress /path/export.xml --limit 3
http://yourwordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/image.jpg =>
source/2020/07/image.jpg =>
http://yourhexo.com/2020/07/image.jpg.
![title](http://yourwordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/image.jpg) =>
![title](/2020/07/image.jpg)
post_asset_folder is enabled before migration, images will be saved according to their associated post.
http://yourwordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/image.jpg is associated with
http://yourwordpress.com/2020/07/04/foo-post/ post.
http://yourwordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/image.jpg =>
source/_posts/foo-post/image.jpg =>
http://yourhexo.com/2020/07/04/foo-post/image.jpg.
![title](http://yourwordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/image.jpg) =>
![title](image.jpg)
postAsset: option.
http://yourwordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/image-500x300.jpg =>
source/2020/07/image-500x300.jpg =>
http://yourhexo.com/2020/07/image-500x300.jpg.
post_asset_folder:
http://yourwordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/image-500x300.jpg =>
source/_posts/foo-post/image-500x300.jpg =>
http://yourhexo.com/2020/07/04/foo-post/image-500x300.jpg.
$ hexo migrate wordpress /path/export.xml --import_image
http://yourwordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/image-500x300.jpg =>
source/2020/07/image.jpg =>
http://yourhexo.com/2020/07/image.jpg.
$ hexo migrate wordpress /path/export.xml --import_image original
$ hexo migrate wordpress /path/export.xml --default-category 'unknown'
# _config.yml
default_category: uncategorized