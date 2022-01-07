openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hexo-math

by hexojs
4.0.0 (see all)

A hexo plugin that uses MathJax to render math equations.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

107

GitHub Stars

277

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hexo-math

Tester npm version npm license npm download

Embed KaTeX and MathJax in Hexo post/page via tag plugins. Equations are rendered in Hexo (server-side), so browser-side javascript library is not needed and should be removed. CSS stylesheets are included by default but can be easily replaced.

Installation

$ npm i hexo-math --save
  • Requires Hexo 5+

Usage

KaTeX

{% katex '{options}' %}
content
{% endkatex %}

Examples

{% katex %}
c = \pm\sqrt{a^2 + b^2}
{% endkatex %}

Override front-matter and global options for a particular content. Options must be specified in JSON format.

{% katex '{ "output": "mathml", "felqn": true, "minRuleThickness": 0.05, "throwOnError": true }' %}
c = \pm\sqrt{a^2 + b^2}
{% endkatex %}

MathJax

{% mathjax '{options}' %}
content
{% endmathjax %}

Examples

{% mathjax %}
\frac{1}{x^2-1}
{% endmathjax %}

Override front-matter and global options for a particular content. Options must be specified in JSON format.

{% mathjax '{ "conversion": { "em": 14 }, "tex": { "tags": "ams" }, "svg": { "exFactor": 0.03 } }' %}
\frac{1}{x^2-1}
{% endmathjax %}

Per-article configuration

Override the global options via the front-matter of an article (post/page) basis.

---
title: On the Electrodynamics of Moving Bodies
categories: Physics
date: 1905-06-30 12:00:00
katex: false
mathjax: false
---

Options

Disable math renderer in an article:

---
katex: false
mathjax: false
---

Override global options:

---
katex:
  output: 'mathml'
  felqn: true
  minRuleThickness: 0.05
  throwOnError: true
mathjax:
  conversion:
    em: 14
  tex:
    tags: 'ams'
  svg:
    exFactor: 0.03
---

Global Options

# _config.yml
math:
  katex:
    css: 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/katex@0.12.0/dist/katex.min.css'
    options:
      throwOnError: false
  mathjax:
    css: 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/hexo-math@4.0.0/dist/style.css'
    options:
      conversion:
        display: false
      tex:
      svg:
  • css: Location of stylesheet.
    • Specify a relative path if you're self-hosting the stylesheet.
      • Example: css: '/css/style.css' refers to source/css/style.css or themes/<theme-name>/source/css/style.css.
    • It can be disabled (css: false) if the installed theme has already included one.

KaTeX

  katex:
    options:
      throwOnError: false

MathJax

  mathjax:
    options:
      conversion:
        display: false
      tex:
      svg:

Configuration priority

Unique options are combined, if there is any duplicate options, argument overrides front-matter, front-matter overrides global options.

Example:

{% katex '{ "output": "html", "felqn": true }' %}
content
{% endkatex %}

# front-matter
---
katex:
  output: 'mathml'
  minRuleThickness: 0.05
  throwOnError: true
---

# _config.yml
math:
  katex:
    options:
      minRuleThickness: 0.03
      maxExpand: 900

Following options will be parsed as argument for that specific content:

{
  output: 'html',
  felqn: true,
  minRuleThickness: 0.05,
  throwOnError: true,
  maxExpand: 900
}

Similar project

  • hexo-filter-mathjax: A MathJax plugin developed by @stevenjoezhang, who is also a Hexo developer. It enables you to write LaTeX in-line within your post without using a tag {% %}.
    • hexo-math uses tag plugin approach due to minor incompatibility between LaTeX and marked, the default markdown renderer of Hexo (via hexo-renderer-marked).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial