Embed KaTeX and MathJax in Hexo post/page via tag plugins. Equations are rendered in Hexo (server-side), so browser-side javascript library is not needed and should be removed. CSS stylesheets are included by default but can be easily replaced.
$ npm i hexo-math --save
KaTeX
{% katex '{options}' %}
content
{% endkatex %}
{% katex %}
c = \pm\sqrt{a^2 + b^2}
{% endkatex %}
Override front-matter and global options for a particular content. Options must be specified in JSON format.
{% katex '{ "output": "mathml", "felqn": true, "minRuleThickness": 0.05, "throwOnError": true }' %}
c = \pm\sqrt{a^2 + b^2}
{% endkatex %}
MathJax
{% mathjax '{options}' %}
content
{% endmathjax %}
{% mathjax %}
\frac{1}{x^2-1}
{% endmathjax %}
Override front-matter and global options for a particular content. Options must be specified in JSON format.
{% mathjax '{ "conversion": { "em": 14 }, "tex": { "tags": "ams" }, "svg": { "exFactor": 0.03 } }' %}
\frac{1}{x^2-1}
{% endmathjax %}
Override the global options via the front-matter of an article (post/page) basis.
---
title: On the Electrodynamics of Moving Bodies
categories: Physics
date: 1905-06-30 12:00:00
katex: false
mathjax: false
---
Disable math renderer in an article:
---
katex: false
mathjax: false
---
Override global options:
---
katex:
output: 'mathml'
felqn: true
minRuleThickness: 0.05
throwOnError: true
mathjax:
conversion:
em: 14
tex:
tags: 'ams'
svg:
exFactor: 0.03
---
# _config.yml
math:
katex:
css: 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/katex@0.12.0/dist/katex.min.css'
options:
throwOnError: false
mathjax:
css: 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/hexo-math@4.0.0/dist/style.css'
options:
conversion:
display: false
tex:
svg:
css: '/css/style.css' refers to
source/css/style.css or
themes/<theme-name>/source/css/style.css.
css: false) if the installed theme has already included one.
katex:
options:
throwOnError: false
mathjax:
options:
conversion:
display: false
tex:
svg:
Unique options are combined, if there is any duplicate options, argument overrides front-matter, front-matter overrides global options.
Example:
{% katex '{ "output": "html", "felqn": true }' %}
content
{% endkatex %}
# front-matter
---
katex:
output: 'mathml'
minRuleThickness: 0.05
throwOnError: true
---
# _config.yml
math:
katex:
options:
minRuleThickness: 0.03
maxExpand: 900
Following options will be parsed as argument for that specific content:
{
output: 'html',
felqn: true,
minRuleThickness: 0.05,
throwOnError: true,
maxExpand: 900
}
{% %}.