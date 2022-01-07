Embed KaTeX and MathJax in Hexo post/page via tag plugins. Equations are rendered in Hexo (server-side), so browser-side javascript library is not needed and should be removed. CSS stylesheets are included by default but can be easily replaced.

Installation

$ npm i hexo-math --save

Requires Hexo 5+

Usage

KaTeX

{% katex '{options}' %} content {% endkatex %}

Examples

{% katex %} c = \pm\sqrt{a^2 + b^2} {% endkatex %}

Override front-matter and global options for a particular content. Options must be specified in JSON format.

{% katex '{ "output" : "mathml" , "felqn" : true , "minRuleThickness" : 0.05 , "throwOnError" : true }' %} c = \pm\sqrt{a^ 2 + b^ 2 } {% endkatex %}

MathJax

{% mathjax '{options}' %} content {% endmathjax %}

Examples

{% mathjax %} \frac{1}{x^2-1} {% endmathjax %}

Override front-matter and global options for a particular content. Options must be specified in JSON format.

{% mathjax '{ "conversion" : { "em" : 14 }, "tex" : { "tags" : "ams" }, "svg" : { "exFactor" : 0.03 } }' %} \frac{1}{x^2-1} {% endmathjax %}

Per-article configuration

Override the global options via the front-matter of an article (post/page) basis.

title: On the Electrodynamics of Moving Bodies categories: Physics date: 1905 -06 -30 12 :00:00 katex: false mathjax: false

Options

Disable math renderer in an article:

katex: false mathjax: false

Override global options:

katex: output: 'mathml' felqn: true minRuleThickness: 0.05 throwOnError: true mathjax: conversion: em: 14 tex: tags: 'ams' svg: exFactor: 0.03

Global Options

math: katex: css: 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/katex@0.12.0/dist/katex.min.css' options: throwOnError: false mathjax: css: 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/hexo-math@4.0.0/dist/style.css' options: conversion: display: false tex: svg:

css : Location of stylesheet. Specify a relative path if you're self-hosting the stylesheet. Example: css: '/css/style.css' refers to source/css/style.css or themes/<theme-name>/source/css/style.css . It can be disabled ( css: false ) if the installed theme has already included one. KaTeX: defaults to the official stylesheet. MathJax: defaults to style.css

: Location of stylesheet.

KaTeX

katex: options: throwOnError: false

options: Refer to the documentation for available options.

MathJax

mathjax: options: conversion: display: false tex: svg:

Configuration priority

Unique options are combined, if there is any duplicate options, argument overrides front-matter, front-matter overrides global options.

Example:

{% katex '{ "output" : "html" , "felqn" : true }' %} content {% endkatex %}

katex: output: 'mathml' minRuleThickness: 0.05 throwOnError: true

math: katex: options: minRuleThickness: 0.03 maxExpand: 900

Following options will be parsed as argument for that specific content:

{ output : 'html' , felqn : true , minRuleThickness : 0.05 , throwOnError : true , maxExpand : 900 }

