Material Theme

Nature, Pure | 原质，纯粹

Contents 目录

Introduction 介绍

An elegant, Pure & Material Design Theme for Hexo.

优雅、纯粹、质感的 Hexo 主题。

Demo 演示

Docs 文档

Material Docs 主题文档

Download 下载

Should be the most stable. Recommended for most users.

最稳定的版本，适合所有的用户。

Maybe unstable, but includes latest features. Recommended for developers.

包含最新的、尚在开发中的特性，可能不稳定；适合进阶用户。

You can decide which version to use. May no longer provide support.

你可以自己决定想要使用的版本；部分版本可能不再提供技术支持。

You can using git to choose which branch you want. For developer only.

你可以自己决定想要使用的分支；仅限开发者使用。

cd themes git clone https://github.com/bollnh/hexo-theme-material.git material cd material git checkout {branch/tags name}

ATTENTION! As the theme is developing, the theme config template will changes. To avoid conflict for users who are using git pull to upgrade the theme, we save the theme config template as _config.template.yml . You should make a copy of it and rename to _config.yml , then configure _config.yml when using the theme.

注意！ 在主题的开发迭代过程中，主题的配置文件模板 可能会改动。为了避免使用 git pull 更新主题的用户出现冲突，我们将 主题配置文件模板 命名为 _config.template.yml 。配置主题时，你应该拷贝一份 _config.template.yml 并将其重命名为 _config.yml 。

Contributing 贡献

All kinds of contributions (enhancements, new features, documentation & code improvements, issues & bugs reporting) are welcome.

Before you start your contributing, please read the Contributing Rules Wiki first.

欢迎各种形式的贡献，包括但不限于优化，添加功能，文档 & 代码的改进，问题和 bugs 的报告。期待你的 Pull Request 。

在参与贡献之前，请阅读项目贡献 Wiki，了解如何为 Material 主题贡献。

Changelog 更新日志

View our release notes

阅读我们的更新日志

License 许可证

Open sourced under the GPL v3.0 license.

根据 GPL V3.0 许可证开源。

Support 支持

BroswerStack

Proudly using BrowserStack.

BrowserStack is a cloud-based cross-browser testing tool that enables developers to test their websites across various browsers on different operating systems and mobile devices, without requiring users to install virtual machines, devices or emulators.

jsDelivr

Thanks jsDelivr for providing MaterialCDN service.

jsDelivr – Open Source CDN. free, fast, and reliable. You can using the files from GitHub or NPM and serve them using jsDelivr.

http://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/hexo-material/source/

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/bollnh/hexo-theme-material/source/

Render 渲染