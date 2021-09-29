hexo-lazyload-image is a hexo plugin which is used to have all images support lazyload automatically. With the help of this functionality, it will improve lots of the loading proformance..
All the lazy-load images only shows up when they are within current viewport.
Don't worry about lazyload SEO problem, because Google supports it already. we just Do nothing.
$ npm install hexo-lazyload-image --save
First add configuration in
_config.yml from your hexo project.
lazyload:
enable: true
onlypost: false # optional
loadingImg: # optional eg ./images/loading.gif
isSPA: false # optional
preloadRatio: 3 # optional, default is 1
onlypost
loadingImg
isSPA For performance considering, isSPA is added. If your theme is a SPA page, please set it as true to make the lazy loading works,
preloadRatio This option is for a better experience and default value is 1. This ratio means to pre-load the images where is within how many ratios than current screen size, even these images are not in current view point.
Helper APIs
window.imageLazyLoadSetting = {
processImages, // core method to process lazyload image
};
we can also disable the lazy process if specify a attribute on img tag in both markdown or html
<img no-lazy src="abc.png" />
Run hexo command.
$ hexo clean && hexo g
I've test it manually with some popular themes like landscape(official), material, next, jacman and myself theme hexo-theme-twentyfifteen-wordpress, and yours I believe!
Enjoy it!
MIT