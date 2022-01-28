openbase logo
hexo-i18n

by hexojs
1.0.0 (see all)

i18n module for Hexo.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.5K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

hexo-i18n

Build Status NPM version Coverage Status

i18n module for Hexo.

Installation

$ npm install hexo-i18n --save

Usage

Example

var i18n = new require('hexo-i18n')({
  languages: ['zh-TW', 'en']
});

i18n.set('en', {
  ok: 'OK',
  name: 'My name is %1$s %2$s.',
  index: {
    title: 'Home'
  },
  video: {
    zero: 'No videos',
    one: 'A video',
    other: '%d videos'
  }
});

i18n.set('zh-TW', {
  name: '我的名字是 %2$s %1$s。',
  index: {
    title: '首頁'
  },
  video: {
    zero: '沒有影片',
    one: '一部影片',
    other: '%d 部影片'
  }
});

var __ = i18n.__();
var _p = i18n._p();

__('ok') // OK
__('index.title') // 首頁
__('name', '大呆', '王') // 我的名字是王大呆
_p('video', 0) // 沒有影片
_p('video', 1) // 一部影片
_p('video', 10) // 10 部影片

new i18n([options])

Creates a new i18n instance.

OptionDescriptionDefault
languagesDefault languages. It can be an array or a stringdefault

i18n.get([lang]) → Object

Returns a set of localization data. lang can be an array or a string, or the default language defined in constructor if not set. This method will build the data in order of languages.

i18n.set(lang, data)

Loads localization data.

i18n.remove(lang)

Unloads localization data.

i18n.list()

Lists loaded languages.

i18n.__() → Function(key, arg...)

Returns a function for localization.

i18n._p() → Function(key, count, ...)

This method is similar to i18n.__, but it returns pluralized string based on the second parameter. For example:

_p('video', 0) = __('video.zero', 0)
_p('video', 1) = __('video.one', 1)
_p('video', 10) = __('video.other', 10)

License

MIT

