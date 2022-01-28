i18n module for Hexo.
$ npm install hexo-i18n --save
var i18n = new require('hexo-i18n')({
languages: ['zh-TW', 'en']
});
i18n.set('en', {
ok: 'OK',
name: 'My name is %1$s %2$s.',
index: {
title: 'Home'
},
video: {
zero: 'No videos',
one: 'A video',
other: '%d videos'
}
});
i18n.set('zh-TW', {
name: '我的名字是 %2$s %1$s。',
index: {
title: '首頁'
},
video: {
zero: '沒有影片',
one: '一部影片',
other: '%d 部影片'
}
});
var __ = i18n.__();
var _p = i18n._p();
__('ok') // OK
__('index.title') // 首頁
__('name', '大呆', '王') // 我的名字是王大呆
_p('video', 0) // 沒有影片
_p('video', 1) // 一部影片
_p('video', 10) // 10 部影片
Creates a new i18n instance.
|Option
|Description
|Default
languages
|Default languages. It can be an array or a string
default
Returns a set of localization data.
lang can be an array or a string, or the default language defined in constructor if not set. This method will build the data in order of languages.
Loads localization data.
Unloads localization data.
Lists loaded languages.
Returns a function for localization.
This method is similar to
i18n.__, but it returns pluralized string based on the second parameter. For example:
_p('video', 0) = __('video.zero', 0)
_p('video', 1) = __('video.one', 1)
_p('video', 10) = __('video.other', 10)
MIT