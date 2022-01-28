i18n module for Hexo.

Installation

$ npm install hexo-i18n --save

Usage

Example

var i18n = new require ( 'hexo-i18n' )({ languages : [ 'zh-TW' , 'en' ] }); i18n.set( 'en' , { ok : 'OK' , name : 'My name is %1$s %2$s.' , index : { title : 'Home' }, video : { zero : 'No videos' , one : 'A video' , other : '%d videos' } }); i18n.set( 'zh-TW' , { name : '我的名字是 %2$s %1$s。' , index : { title : '首頁' }, video : { zero : '沒有影片' , one : '一部影片' , other : '%d 部影片' } }); var __ = i18n.__(); var _p = i18n._p(); __( 'ok' ) __( 'index.title' ) __( 'name' , '大呆' , '王' ) _p( 'video' , 0 ) _p( 'video' , 1 ) _p( 'video' , 10 )

new i18n([options])

Creates a new i18n instance.

Option Description Default languages Default languages. It can be an array or a string default

i18n.get([lang]) → Object

Returns a set of localization data. lang can be an array or a string, or the default language defined in constructor if not set. This method will build the data in order of languages.

Loads localization data.

Unloads localization data.

Lists loaded languages.

Returns a function for localization.

This method is similar to i18n.__ , but it returns pluralized string based on the second parameter. For example:

_p( 'video' , 0 ) = __( 'video.zero' , 0 ) _p( 'video' , 1 ) = __( 'video.one' , 1 ) _p( 'video' , 10 ) = __( 'video.other' , 10 )

License

MIT