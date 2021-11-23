中文文档

A plugin to hide specific posts from your Hexo blog and make them only accessible by links.

Hide means your posts will not come up in article lists (homepage, archive, category, tag, feed, sitemap, whatever), or search results either (by telling search engines not to index these pages with a "noindex" meta tag). Only those who know the link can view the post, and you can share the link with anyone.

This means that posts marked as hidden could still be seen by anyone, but only if they guess the link.

Installation

$ npm install hexo-hide-posts --save

Usage

Add hidden: true to the front-matter of posts which you want to hide.

e.g. Edit source/_posts/lorem-ipsum.md :

--- title: 'Lorem Ipsum' date: '2019/8/10 11:45:14' hidden: true --- Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.

This post will not be shown anywhere, but you can still access it by https://hexo.test/lorem-ipsum/ . (If you want to completely prevent a post from rendering, just set it as a draft.)

To get a list of hidden posts, you can run hexo hidden:list from command line.

For developers, all_posts and hidden_posts added to Local Variables may be useful.

Config

In your site's _config.yml :

hide_posts: enable: true filter: hidden public_generators: [] noindex: true

e.g. Set filter to secret , so you can use secret: true in front-matter instead.

Note: although most of generator plugins respect a naming convention that they register generator with the name in their package names, the generator name could be arbitrary. For example, hexo-generator-searchdb does not register generators with name searchdb , but xml and json . For accurate generator name, you should check their source code.

License

MIT