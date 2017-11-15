Depreciated

This project is depreciated, I don't use it anymore

an admin plugin for hexo, support hexo v3.x

built with gulp + babel + webpack

using es6 + angular + material + jwt

Demo

http://nihgwu.github.io/hexo-hey/

username: hexo

passowrd: hey

Screenshots

About

client framework: angular

dashboard ui: material

authentication: jwt

markdown parser: marked

markdown style: github-markdown-css

markdown editor: codemirror

Usage

1. install hexo-hey

npm install hexo-hey --save

2. add a admin config section to _config.yml :

admin: name: hexo password: hey secret: hey hexo expire: 60 *1

cors is optional if you want serve your client in another place(CDN for example)

3. serve hexo

hexo serve