This project is depreciated, I don't use it anymore
an admin plugin for hexo, support hexo v3.x
built with gulp + babel + webpack
using es6 + angular + material + jwt
http://nihgwu.github.io/hexo-hey/
username: hexo
passowrd: hey
npm install hexo-hey --save
_config.yml:
# Admin
admin:
name: hexo
password: hey
secret: hey hexo
expire: 60*1
# cors: http://localhost:3000
cors is optional if you want serve your client in another place(CDN for example)
hexo serve
then visit
http://localhost:4000/admin , and login with the account set in previous step