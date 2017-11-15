openbase logo
hexo-hey

by Neo Nie
0.4.1 (see all)

an admin plugin for hexo

Documentation
Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

207

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Depreciated

This project is depreciated, I don't use it anymore

hexo-hey

an admin plugin for hexo, support hexo v3.x
built with gulp + babel + webpack
using es6 + angular + material + jwt

Demo

http://nihgwu.github.io/hexo-hey/
username: hexo
passowrd: hey

Screenshots

desktop mobile

About

Usage

1. install hexo-hey

npm install hexo-hey --save

2. add a admin config section to _config.yml:

# Admin
admin:
    name: hexo
    password: hey
    secret: hey hexo
    expire: 60*1
    # cors: http://localhost:3000

cors is optional if you want serve your client in another place(CDN for example)

3. serve hexo

hexo serve

then visit http://localhost:4000/admin , and login with the account set in previous step

