Add the Sseexxyyy live2d to your hexo!
Demo: https://l2dwidget.js.org/dev.html
Author's original Blog: https://huaji8.top/post/live2d-plugin-2.0/
Install module:
npm install --save hexo-helper-live2d
try
yarn add hexo-helper-live2dfor better installation experience. Yarn
Please delete
{{ live2d() }} or
<%- live2d() %> before
</body> in
layout/layout.ejs or
layout/_layout.swig.
live2d tag:
Keep
{{ live2d() }} or
<%- live2d() %>, and turn the
tagMode config to
true.
We recommend you to use
npm install --save hexo-helper-live2d@3.x to force
install the latest version.
Please insert
{{ live2d() }}(swig) or
<%- live2d() %>(ejs) before
</body> in whichever pages you want to insert. And turn
tagMode config to
true, and then live2dwidget will only be on those who have
live2d tag.
See live2d-widget.js WIP.
Add configuration in hexo's
_config.yml file or theme's
_config.yml.
An Example:
live2d:
enable: true
scriptFrom: local
pluginRootPath: live2dw/
pluginJsPath: lib/
pluginModelPath: assets/
tagMode: false
log: false
model:
use: live2d-widget-model-wanko
display:
position: right
width: 150
height: 300
mobile:
show: true
react:
opacity: 0.7
Settings is divided into helper-specific ones and general ones,
You can merge these two into your
_config.yml file.
# Live2D
## https://github.com/EYHN/hexo-helper-live2d
live2d:
enable: true
# enable: false
pluginRootPath: live2dw/ # Root path of plugin to be on the site (Relative)
pluginJsPath: lib/ # JavaScript path related to plugin's root (Relative)
pluginModelPath: assets/ # Relative model path related to plugin's root (Relative)
scriptFrom: local # Default
# scriptFrom: jsdelivr # jsdelivr CDN
# scriptFrom: unpkg # unpkg CDN
# scriptFrom: https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/live2d-widget@3.x/lib/L2Dwidget.min.js # Your custom url
tagMode: false # Whether only to replace live2d tag instead of inject to all pages
log: false # Whether to show logs in console
model:
use: live2d-widget-model-wanko # npm-module package name
# use: wanko # folder name in (hexo base dir)/live2d_models/
# use: ./wives/wanko # folder path relative to hexo base dir
# use: https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/live2d-widget-model-wanko@1.0.5/assets/wanko.model.json # Your custom url
To see Chinese explainations, please have a look at Chinese document.
Recentlly may changes quickly, but don't worry, it won't make huge changes.
An example:
# Live2D
## https://github.com/xiazeyu/live2d-widget.js
## https://l2dwidget.js.org/docs/class/src/index.js~L2Dwidget.html#instance-method-init
live2d:
model:
scale: 1
hHeadPos: 0.5
vHeadPos: 0.618
display:
superSample: 2
width: 150
height: 300
position: right
hOffset: 0
vOffset: -20
mobile:
show: true
scale: 0.5
react:
opacityDefault: 0.7
opacityOnHover: 0.2
There are many ways to use different models:
Create a
live2d_models folder at your blog's root directory.
Create a folder by the name of your model.
Copy your model to this folder.
Type the folder name into
model.use in
_config.yml.
Your model is named
mymiku.
Then, create a folder at
/ (Which should exists
_config.yml,
sources,
themes ) named
mymiku.
Copy your model to
/live2d_models/mymiku/.
Up to now, there should be an
.model.json file (for example,
mymiku.model.json)
in the directory of
/live2d_models/mymiku/.
Type
mymiku into
model.use in
_config.yml.
You can just type your model folder's path which is relative to hexo base dir.
An example:
./wives/wanko
We alreday have tons of models, check this out
live2d-widget-model-chitose
live2d-widget-model-epsilon2_1
live2d-widget-model-gf
live2d-widget-model-haru/01 (use
npm install --save live2d-widget-model-haru)
live2d-widget-model-haru/02 (use
npm install --save live2d-widget-model-haru)
live2d-widget-model-haruto
live2d-widget-model-hibiki
live2d-widget-model-hijiki
live2d-widget-model-izumi
live2d-widget-model-koharu
live2d-widget-model-miku
live2d-widget-model-ni-j
live2d-widget-model-nico
live2d-widget-model-nietzsche
live2d-widget-model-nipsilon
live2d-widget-model-nito
live2d-widget-model-shizuku
live2d-widget-model-tororo
live2d-widget-model-tsumiki
live2d-widget-model-unitychan
live2d-widget-model-wanko
live2d-widget-model-z16
You can use
npm install {your model's package name} to install,
and type it into
model.use in
_config.yml to use it.
npm init, we recommend
you to name it like
live2d-widget-model-xxx.
assets folder in the folder you just created, copy your model
files into it.
Here's an example:
Use
npm publish to publish it.
Then use
npm install --save live2d-widget-model-xxx,
and you can just type your package name(
live2d-widget-model-wanko) into
model.use
If you are disappointed without CDN, you can just type your own
.model.json
url into
model.use.
Enjoy!🍺
Cheer for the 3.0 version and the new year!~
This is my first hexo plugin, star ⭐ and watch 👓, pull request is also welcomed.
This may help you a lot. All kinds of contributions are welcome.
Open sourced under the GPL v2.0 license.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.
