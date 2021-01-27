The project is not actively maintained. Please try similar projects stevenjoezhang/live2d-widget

Read this in other languages: English, 简体中文.

Add the Sseexxyyy live2d to your hexo!

Demo: https://l2dwidget.js.org/dev.html

Author's original Blog: https://huaji8.top/post/live2d-plugin-2.0/

Installation

Hexo

Install module:

npm install --save hexo-helper-live2d

try yarn add hexo-helper-live2d for better installation experience. Yarn

Still using legacy version?

If you want to use new injector, which will inject to all pages: Please delete {{ live2d() }} or <%- live2d() %> before </body> in layout/layout.ejs or layout/_layout.swig . If you want to use the old replace mode, which only replace live2d tag: Keep {{ live2d() }} or <%- live2d() %> , and turn the tagMode config to true . We recommend you to use npm install --save hexo-helper-live2d@3.x to force install the latest version.

Tag mode

Please insert {{ live2d() }} (swig) or <%- live2d() %> (ejs) before </body> in whichever pages you want to insert. And turn tagMode config to true , and then live2dwidget will only be on those who have live2d tag.

Others, for jekyll, wordpress, etc

See live2d-widget.js WIP.

Config

Add configuration in hexo's _config.yml file or theme's _config.yml .

An Example:

live2d: enable: true scriptFrom: local pluginRootPath: live2dw/ pluginJsPath: lib/ pluginModelPath: assets/ tagMode: false log: false model: use: live2d-widget-model-wanko display: position: right width: 150 height: 300 mobile: show: true react: opacity: 0.7

Detail settings

Settings is divided into helper-specific ones and general ones, You can merge these two into your _config.yml file.

live2d: enable: true pluginRootPath: live2dw/ pluginJsPath: lib/ pluginModelPath: assets/ scriptFrom: local tagMode: false log: false model: use: live2d-widget-model-wanko

To see Chinese explainations, please have a look at Chinese document.

General Settings

Recentlly may changes quickly, but don't worry, it won't make huge changes.

See live2d-widget.js API

An example:

live2d: model: scale: 1 hHeadPos: 0.5 vHeadPos: 0.618 display: superSample: 2 width: 150 height: 300 position: right hOffset: 0 vOffset: -20 mobile: show: true scale: 0.5 react: opacityDefault: 0.7 opacityOnHover: 0.2

Models

There are many ways to use different models:

a. live2d_models's subfolder name

Create a live2d_models folder at your blog's root directory. Create a folder by the name of your model. Copy your model to this folder. Type the folder name into model.use in _config.yml .

An Example:

Your model is named mymiku . Then, create a folder at / (Which should exists _config.yml , sources , themes ) named mymiku . Copy your model to /live2d_models/mymiku/ . Up to now, there should be an .model.json file (for example, mymiku.model.json ) in the directory of /live2d_models/mymiku/ . Type mymiku into model.use in _config.yml .

b. custom path relative to hexo base dir

You can just type your model folder's path which is relative to hexo base dir.

An example: ./wives/wanko

c. npm module's name

use exist ones

We alreday have tons of models, check this out

Click me if you are lazy

live2d-widget-model-chitose

live2d-widget-model-epsilon2_1

live2d-widget-model-gf

live2d-widget-model-haru/01 (use npm install --save live2d-widget-model-haru )

(use ) live2d-widget-model-haru/02 (use npm install --save live2d-widget-model-haru )

(use ) live2d-widget-model-haruto

live2d-widget-model-hibiki

live2d-widget-model-hijiki

live2d-widget-model-izumi

live2d-widget-model-koharu

live2d-widget-model-miku

live2d-widget-model-ni-j

live2d-widget-model-nico

live2d-widget-model-nietzsche

live2d-widget-model-nipsilon

live2d-widget-model-nito

live2d-widget-model-shizuku

live2d-widget-model-tororo

live2d-widget-model-tsumiki

live2d-widget-model-unitychan

live2d-widget-model-wanko

live2d-widget-model-z16

You can use npm install {your model's package name} to install,

and type it into model.use in _config.yml to use it.

make your own ones

Create an folder, use your node environment run npm init , we recommend you to name it like

live2d-widget-model-xxx .

Create an assets folder in the folder you just created, copy your model files into it.

Here's an example:

live2d-widget-model-wanko

Use npm publish to publish it.

Then use npm install --save live2d-widget-model-xxx ,

and you can just type your package name( live2d-widget-model-wanko ) into model.use

d. Your own CDN

If you are disappointed without CDN, you can just type your own .model.json url into model.use .

Enjoy!🍺

Cheer for the 3.0 version and the new year!~

This is my first hexo plugin, star ⭐ and watch 👓, pull request is also welcomed.

Screenshots

TBD.

Contribute

Please pay enough attention to this document if you want to commit your changes or submit issues

This may help you a lot. All kinds of contributions are welcome.

CONTRIBUTING

Releated projects

Open sourced under the GPL v2.0 license.

