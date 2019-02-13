git-backup.

Install

if your hexo version is 2.x.x, you should install as follow:

$ npm install hexo-git-backup@0.0.91 --save

if version is 3.x.x, you should install as follow:

$ npm install hexo-git-backup --save

if you install with --save, you must remove firstly when you update it.

$ npm remove hexo-git-backup $ npm install hexo-git-backup --save

Configure

You should configure this plugin in _config.yml .

backup: type: git repository: github: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName gitcafe: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName

Using

hexo backup

or

hexo b

Options

if you want to back up with your theme,just add theme: your theme name,your theme name in _config.yml .

backup: type: git theme: coney,landscape,xxx repository: github: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName gitcafe: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName

Attention: if you do as above, the dir themes/coney/.git will be removed

if you want DIY commit message, just add 'message: update xxx'.

backup: type: git message: update xxx repository: github: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName gitcafe: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName

Now you can backup all the blog!

Problems

You may get some troubles by your computer' permission。

Error: EISDIR, open

it is caused by permission. just do 'sudo hexo b'