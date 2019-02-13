git-backup.
if your hexo version is 2.x.x, you should install as follow:
$ npm install hexo-git-backup@0.0.91 --save
if version is 3.x.x, you should install as follow:
$ npm install hexo-git-backup --save
if you install with --save, you must remove firstly when you update it.
$ npm remove hexo-git-backup
$ npm install hexo-git-backup --save
You should configure this plugin in
_config.yml.
backup:
type: git
repository:
github: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName
gitcafe: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName
hexo backup
or
hexo b
if you want to back up with your theme,just add
theme: your theme name,your theme name in
_config.yml.
backup:
type: git
theme: coney,landscape,xxx
repository:
github: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName
gitcafe: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName
Attention: if you do as above, the dir
themes/coney/.gitwill be removed
if you want DIY commit message, just add 'message: update xxx'.
backup:
type: git
message: update xxx
repository:
github: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName
gitcafe: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName
Now you can backup all the blog!
You may get some troubles by your computer' permission。
it is caused by permission. just do 'sudo hexo b'
sudo hexo b