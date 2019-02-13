openbase logo
hgb

hexo-git-backup

by yinut
0.1.3 (see all)

you can use it to backup your blog into git.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

git-backup

git-backup.

Install

if your hexo version is 2.x.x, you should install as follow:

$ npm install hexo-git-backup@0.0.91 --save

if version is 3.x.x, you should install as follow:

$ npm install hexo-git-backup --save

Update

if you install with --save, you must remove firstly when you update it.

$ npm remove hexo-git-backup
$ npm install hexo-git-backup --save

Configure

You should configure this plugin in _config.yml.

backup:
    type: git
    repository:
       github: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName
       gitcafe: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName

Using

hexo backup

or

hexo b

Options

if you want to back up with your theme,just add theme: your theme name,your theme name in _config.yml.

backup:
    type: git
    theme: coney,landscape,xxx
    repository:
       github: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName
       gitcafe: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName

Attention: if you do as above, the dir themes/coney/.gitwill be removed

if you want DIY commit message, just add 'message: update xxx'.

backup:
    type: git
    message: update xxx
    repository:
       github: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName
       gitcafe: git@github.com:xxx/xxx.git,branchName

Now you can backup all the blog!

Problems

You may get some troubles by your computer' permission。

Error: EISDIR, open

it is caused by permission. just do 'sudo hexo b' 

sudo hexo b

