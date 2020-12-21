Generate SEO-friendly sitemap.
Inspired by XML Sitemap in Yoast Wordpress SEO Plugin (https://yoast.com).
It will generate separated sitemap files for pages, posts, categories, tags and a XSL stylesheet.
$ npm install hexo-generator-seo-friendly-sitemap --save
You can configure this plugin in
_config.yml.
sitemap:
path: sitemap.xml
You can exclude tag or category page from the sitemap by adding
tag: false or
category: false under the
sitemap configuration.
sitemap:
path: sitemap.xml
tag: false
category: false
You can exclude pages or posts from the sitemap by adding
sitemap: false to the relevant front-matter.
MIT © Ludovic LEFEVRE