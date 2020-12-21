openbase logo
hgs

hexo-generator-seo-friendly-sitemap

by Ludovic LEFEVRE
0.2.1 (see all)

SEO-friendly sitemap generator plugin for Hexo

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

131

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

hexo-generator-seo-friendly-sitemap

Build Status Dependency Status Code Climate Codacy Badge

Generate SEO-friendly sitemap.

Inspired by XML Sitemap in Yoast Wordpress SEO Plugin (https://yoast.com).

It will generate separated sitemap files for pages, posts, categories, tags and a XSL stylesheet.

Install

$ npm install hexo-generator-seo-friendly-sitemap --save

Options

You can configure this plugin in _config.yml.

sitemap:
    path: sitemap.xml

You can exclude tag or category page from the sitemap by adding tag: false or category: false under the sitemap configuration.

sitemap:
    path: sitemap.xml
    tag: false
    category: false
  • path - Index sitemap path.

Excluding pages or posts

You can exclude pages or posts from the sitemap by adding sitemap: false to the relevant front-matter.

License

MIT © Ludovic LEFEVRE

