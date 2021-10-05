Seach data generator plugin for Hexo.
This plugin is used for generating a search index file, which contains all the necessary data of your articles that you can use to write a local search engine for your blog. Supports both XML and JSON format output.
$ npm install hexo-generator-searchdb
You can configure this plugin in your root
_config.yml. All the arguments are optional.
search:
path: search.xml
field: post
content: true
format: html
search.xml. If the file extension is
.json, the output format will be JSON. Otherwise XML format file will be exported.
false, the generated results only cover title and other meta info without mainbody. By default is
true.
After executing
hexo g you will get the generated result at your public folder.
You have two choices:
you don't want to write search engine by yourself. There are many themes that take use this plugin for local searching that works out of box.
you are familiar with JavaScript and would like to write your own search engine. You can implement one by yourself according to the template code
search.js. There is no documentation at present, but you can find its usage in the source code of the theme NexT. Generally there are 3 steps:
search.js script via CDN, for example:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/hexo-generator-searchdb@1.4.0/dist/search.js"></script>
A
LocalSearch class is provided in the
search.js which tells the browser how to grab search data and filter out contents what we're searching;
LocalSearch class.