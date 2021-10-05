Seach data generator plugin for Hexo.

This plugin is used for generating a search index file, which contains all the necessary data of your articles that you can use to write a local search engine for your blog. Supports both XML and JSON format output.

Install

$ npm install hexo-generator-searchdb

Options

You can configure this plugin in your root _config.yml . All the arguments are optional.

search: path: search.xml field: post content: true format: html

path - file path. By default is search.xml . If the file extension is .json , the output format will be JSON. Otherwise XML format file will be exported.

- file path. By default is . If the file extension is , the output format will be JSON. Otherwise XML format file will be exported. field - the search scope you want to search, you can chose: post (Default) - will only cover all the posts of your blog. page - will only cover all the pages of your blog. all - will cover all the posts and pages of your blog.

- the search scope you want to search, you can chose: content - whether contains the whole content of each article. If false , the generated results only cover title and other meta info without mainbody. By default is true .

- whether contains the whole content of each article. If , the generated results only cover title and other meta info without mainbody. By default is . format - the form of the page contents, options are: html (Default) - original html string being minified. striptags - original html string being minified, and remove all the tags. raw - markdown text of each posts or pages.

- the form of the page contents, options are:

FAQ

What's this plugin supposed to do?

This plugin is used for generating a xml / json file from your Hexo blog that provides data for searching.

Where's this file saved to?

After executing hexo g you will get the generated result at your public folder.

How to use this plugin in my Hexo blog?

You have two choices: