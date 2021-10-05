openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hexo-generator-searchdb

by next-theme
1.4.0 (see all)

🔍 Seach data generator plugin for Hexo.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hexo-generator-searchdb

Build Status npm-image hexo-image lic-image

Seach data generator plugin for Hexo.

This plugin is used for generating a search index file, which contains all the necessary data of your articles that you can use to write a local search engine for your blog. Supports both XML and JSON format output.

Install

size-imagedm-image]npm-urldt-image]npm-url

$ npm install hexo-generator-searchdb

Options

You can configure this plugin in your root _config.yml. All the arguments are optional.

search:
  path: search.xml
  field: post
  content: true
  format: html
  • path - file path. By default is search.xml. If the file extension is .json, the output format will be JSON. Otherwise XML format file will be exported.
  • field - the search scope you want to search, you can chose:
    • post (Default) - will only cover all the posts of your blog.
    • page - will only cover all the pages of your blog.
    • all - will cover all the posts and pages of your blog.
  • content - whether contains the whole content of each article. If false, the generated results only cover title and other meta info without mainbody. By default is true.
  • format - the form of the page contents, options are:
    • html (Default) - original html string being minified.
    • striptags - original html string being minified, and remove all the tags.
    • raw - markdown text of each posts or pages.

FAQ

What's this plugin supposed to do?

This plugin is used for generating a xml / json file from your Hexo blog that provides data for searching.

Where's this file saved to?

After executing hexo g you will get the generated result at your public folder.

How to use this plugin in my Hexo blog?

You have two choices:

  • you don't want to write search engine by yourself. There are many themes that take use this plugin for local searching that works out of box.

  • you are familiar with JavaScript and would like to write your own search engine. You can implement one by yourself according to the template code search.js. There is no documentation at present, but you can find its usage in the source code of the theme NexT. Generally there are 3 steps:

    1. write a search view. This is the place for displaying a search form and search results;
    2. load the search.js script via CDN, for example:
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/hexo-generator-searchdb@1.4.0/dist/search.js"></script>

    A LocalSearch class is provided in the search.js which tells the browser how to grab search data and filter out contents what we're searching;

    1. write a search script, make use of the previous LocalSearch class.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial