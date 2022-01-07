Index generator for Hexo.

It generates an archive of posts on your homepage, according to the index or archive layout of your theme.

Installation

$ npm install hexo-generator-index --save

Options

Add or modify the following section to your root _config.yml file

index_generator: path: '' per_page: 10 order_by: -date pagination_dir: page

path : Root path for your blog's index page. default: ""

: Root path for your blog's index page. per_page : Posts displayed per page. default: config.per_page as specified in the official Hexo docs (if present), otherwise 10 0 disables pagination

: Posts displayed per page. order_by : Posts order. default: date descending

: Posts order. pagination_dir : URL format. default: 'page' awesome-page makes the URL ends with 'awesome-page/' for second page and beyond.

: URL format.

Usage

The sticky parameter in the post Front-matter will be used to pin the post to the top of the index page. Higher sticky means that it will be ranked first.

title: Hello World date: 2013 /7/13 20 :46:25 sticky: 100

Note

If your theme define a non-archive index layout (e.g. About Me page), this plugin would follow that layout instead and not generate an archive. In that case, use hexo-generator-archive to generate an archive according to the archive layout.

License

MIT