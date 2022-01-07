Index generator for Hexo.
It generates an archive of posts on your homepage, according to the
index or
archive layout of your theme.
$ npm install hexo-generator-index --save
Add or modify the following section to your root _config.yml file
index_generator:
path: ''
per_page: 10
order_by: -date
pagination_dir: page
config.per_page as specified in the official Hexo docs (if present), otherwise
10
0 disables pagination
awesome-page makes the URL ends with 'awesome-page/' for second page and beyond.
The
sticky parameter in the post Front-matter will be used to pin the post to the top of the index page. Higher
sticky means that it will be ranked first.
---
title: Hello World
date: 2013/7/13 20:46:25
sticky: 100
---
If your theme define a non-archive
index layout (e.g. About Me page), this plugin would follow that layout instead and not generate an archive. In that case, use hexo-generator-archive to generate an archive according to the
archive layout.
MIT