hexo-generator-index

by hexojs
2.0.0

Index generator plugin for Hexo.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.8K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

hexo-generator-index

Index generator for Hexo.

Index generator for Hexo.

It generates an archive of posts on your homepage, according to the index or archive layout of your theme.

Installation

$ npm install hexo-generator-index --save

Options

Add or modify the following section to your root _config.yml file

index_generator:
  path: ''
  per_page: 10
  order_by: -date
  pagination_dir: page
  • path: Root path for your blog's index page.
    • default: ""
  • per_page: Posts displayed per page.
    • default: config.per_page as specified in the official Hexo docs (if present), otherwise 10
    • 0 disables pagination
  • order_by: Posts order.
    • default: date descending
  • pagination_dir: URL format.
    • default: 'page'
    • awesome-page makes the URL ends with 'awesome-page/' for second page and beyond.

Usage

The sticky parameter in the post Front-matter will be used to pin the post to the top of the index page. Higher sticky means that it will be ranked first.

---
title: Hello World
date: 2013/7/13 20:46:25
sticky: 100
---

Note

If your theme define a non-archive index layout (e.g. About Me page), this plugin would follow that layout instead and not generate an archive. In that case, use hexo-generator-archive to generate an archive according to the archive layout.

License

MIT

