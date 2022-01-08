openbase logo
hexo-generator-feed

by hexojs
3.0.0 (see all)

Feed generator for Hexo.

Readme

hexo-generator-feed

Build Status NPM version Coverage Status

Generate Atom 1.0 or RSS 2.0 feed.

Install

$ npm install hexo-generator-feed --save
  • Hexo 4+: 2.x
  • Hexo 3: 1.x
  • Hexo 2: 0.x

Use

In the front-matter of your post, you can optionally add a description, intro or excerpt setting to write a summary for the post. Otherwise the summary will default to the excerpt or the first 140 characters of the post.

Options

You can configure this plugin in _config.yml.

feed:
  enable: true
  type: atom
  path: atom.xml
  limit: 20
  hub:
  content:
  content_limit: 140
  content_limit_delim: ' '
  order_by: -date
  icon: icon.png
  autodiscovery: true
  template:

  • enable - Enables or disables this plugin. Enabled by default.

  • type - Feed type. atom or rss2. Specify ['atom', 'rss2'] to output both types. (Default: atom)

    • Example:
    feed:
  # Generate atom feed
  type: atom

  # Generate both atom and rss2 feeds
  type:
    - atom
    - rss2
  path:
    - atom.xml
    - rss2.xml

  • path - Feed path. When both types are specified, path must follow the order of type value. (Default: atom.xml/rss2.xml)

  • limit - Maximum number of posts in the feed (Use 0 or false to show all posts)

  • hub - URL of the PubSubHubbub hubs (Leave it empty if you don't use it)

  • content - (optional) set to 'true' to include the contents of the entire post in the feed.

  • content_limit - (optional) Default length of post content used in summary. Only used, if content setting is false and no custom post description present.

  • content_limit_delim - (optional) If content_limit is used to shorten post contents, only cut at the last occurrence of this delimiter before reaching the character limit. Not used by default.

  • order_by - Feed order-by. (Default: -date)

  • icon - (optional) Custom feed icon. Defaults to a gravatar of email specified in the main config.

  • autodiscovery - Add feed autodiscovery. (Default: true)

    • Many themes already offer this feature, so you may also need to adjust the theme's config if you wish to disable it.

  • template - Custom template path(s). This file will be used to generate feed xml file, see the default templates: atom.xml and rss2.xml.

    • It is possible to specify just one custom template, even when this plugin is configured to output both feed types,
    # (Optional) Exclude custom template from being copied into public/ folder
# Alternatively, you could also prepend an underscore to its filename, e.g. _custom.xml
# https://hexo.io/docs/configuration#Include-Exclude-Files-or-Folders
exclude:
  - 'custom.xml'
feed:
  type:
    - atom
    - rss2
  template:
    - ./source/custom.xml
  # atom will be generated using custom.xml
  # rss2 will be generated using the default template instead

