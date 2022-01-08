Generate Atom 1.0 or RSS 2.0 feed.

Install

$ npm install hexo-generator-feed --save

Hexo 4+: 2.x

Hexo 3: 1.x

Hexo 2: 0.x

Use

In the front-matter of your post, you can optionally add a description , intro or excerpt setting to write a summary for the post. Otherwise the summary will default to the excerpt or the first 140 characters of the post.

Options

You can configure this plugin in _config.yml .

feed: enable: true type: atom path: atom.xml limit: 20 hub: content: content_limit: 140 content_limit_delim: ' ' order_by: -date icon: icon.png autodiscovery: true template: