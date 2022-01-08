Generate Atom 1.0 or RSS 2.0 feed.
$ npm install hexo-generator-feed --save
In the front-matter of your post, you can optionally add a
description,
intro or
excerpt setting to write a summary for the post. Otherwise the summary will default to the excerpt or the first 140 characters of the post.
You can configure this plugin in
_config.yml.
feed:
enable: true
type: atom
path: atom.xml
limit: 20
hub:
content:
content_limit: 140
content_limit_delim: ' '
order_by: -date
icon: icon.png
autodiscovery: true
template:
enable - Enables or disables this plugin. Enabled by default.
type - Feed type.
atom or
rss2. Specify
['atom', 'rss2'] to output both types. (Default:
atom)
feed:
# Generate atom feed
type: atom
# Generate both atom and rss2 feeds
type:
- atom
- rss2
path:
- atom.xml
- rss2.xml
path - Feed path. When both types are specified, path must follow the order of type value. (Default: atom.xml/rss2.xml)
limit - Maximum number of posts in the feed (Use
0 or
false to show all posts)
hub - URL of the PubSubHubbub hubs (Leave it empty if you don't use it)
content - (optional) set to 'true' to include the contents of the entire post in the feed.
content_limit - (optional) Default length of post content used in summary. Only used, if content setting is false and no custom post description present.
content_limit_delim - (optional) If content_limit is used to shorten post contents, only cut at the last occurrence of this delimiter before reaching the character limit. Not used by default.
order_by - Feed order-by. (Default: -date)
icon - (optional) Custom feed icon. Defaults to a gravatar of email specified in the main config.
autodiscovery - Add feed autodiscovery. (Default:
true)
template - Custom template path(s). This file will be used to generate feed xml file, see the default templates: atom.xml and rss2.xml.
# (Optional) Exclude custom template from being copied into public/ folder
# Alternatively, you could also prepend an underscore to its filename, e.g. _custom.xml
# https://hexo.io/docs/configuration#Include-Exclude-Files-or-Folders
exclude:
- 'custom.xml'
feed:
type:
- atom
- rss2
template:
- ./source/custom.xml
# atom will be generated using custom.xml
# rss2 will be generated using the default template instead