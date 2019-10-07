AMP ⚡ HTML (Accelerated Mobile Pages Project HTML) generator for Hexo.

DEMO: HTML | AMP HTML

Overview

You able to generate an AMP site with almost little effort.

Installation

$ npm install hexo-generator-amp --save

If you occur ERROR Plugin load failed: error or DTraceProviderBindings.node error , please see below.

To publish AMP HTML, please refer to the following simple procedure.

1. Edit your theme

You must add AMP HTML's link to non-AMP.

Accelerated Mobile Pages Project - Prepare Your Page for Discovery and Distribution

First, add the following in your template files. For example , Please edit themes/(your-theme)/layout/_partial/head.ejs as following . For example , in hexo-theme-landscape you will edit themes/landscape/layout/_partial/head.ejs .

<% if (is_post() && config.generator_amp){ %> <link rel="amphtml" href="<%= config.url %><%= config.root %><%= page.path %>/amp/index.html"> <% } %>

Please refer follow as about how to use this plugin with based other templates.

To change path of AMP HTML , please see wiki.

2. Set the quick option

Please set the following options. Please edit _config.yml .

generator_amp: templateDir: amp-template assetDistDir: amp-dist logo: path: sample/sample-logo.png width: 600 height: 60 substituteTitleImage: path: sample/sample-substituteTitleImage.png width: 1024 height: 800 warningLog: false

To set the detail option , please see wiki.

3. Run server

Starts a local server. By default, this is at http://localhost:4000/ .

$ hexo clean $ hexo server

This plugin generated the AMP HTML. Please open http://localhost:4000/your-posts-parmalink/amp/ in browser.

If occured plugin error , Please refer #17 and other issue .

This plugin generated the AMP HTML. Output file path is ./your-posts-parmalink/amp/ . Next , you should validate AMP HTML with the following procedure.

Please open your AMP HTML page in Chrome DevTools. The Chrome DevTools console can check for AMP HTML. please Append http://localhost:4000/your-posts-parmalink/amp/#development=1 to the URL. Please see below for the details.

Accelerated Mobile Pages Project - Validate AMP Pages

How to validate AMP - my blog (Japanese)

To validate automatically from commandline , please see wiki - Automatically Validate AMP HTML option.

5. Deploy

If no AMP HTML Validation error is displayed , verification is complete . Please deploy at the end.

$ hexo clean $ hexo server $ hexo generate $ hexo deploy -g

When the deployment is completed , Please check the AMP report

Wiki

Please see the wiki for detailed usage.

License

MIT