Generates alias pages for redirecting to posts, pages or URL.
$ npm install hexo-generator-alias --save
You can specify aliases in
_config.yml:
alias:
api/index.html: api/classes/Hexo.html
plugins/index.html: https://github.com/tommy351/hexo/wiki/Plugins
In the above example, when you access http://example.com/api/, you will be redirected to http://example.com/api/classes/Hexo.html
You could also configure it in your post and page files:
source/cv/index.md
---
title: some title
date: some date
+ alias: about/index.html
+ alias:
+ - foo/index.html
+ - bar/index.html
---
In the above example, when you access http://example.com/about/, you will be redirected to http://example.com/cv/
You could also configure multiple aliases. So in the second example,
Alias must ends with
.html, examples of valid value include:
Available in post and page.
source/cv/index.md
---
title: some title
date: some date
+ redirect: http://target-site.com/
---
http://example.com/cv/ ⇒ http://target-site.com/
source/_posts/foo.md
---
title: foo
date: 2020-01-02 00:00:00
+ redirect: /2020/03/04/bar/
---
http://example.com/2020/01/02/foo/ ⇒ http://example.com/2020/03/04/bar/
If you specify a value without any slash, the article will be redirected to a post with that filename.
For example, there is an existing post "source/_posts/foo-post.md" that is available at http://example.com/2020/01/02/foo-post/,
source/baz-page.md
---
title: baz
+ redirect: foo-post
---
http://example.com/baz-page ⇒ http://example.com/2020/01/02/foo-post/
If a post could not be located (due to incorrect value), the article will be redirected to http://example.com/foo-post