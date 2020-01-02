openbase logo
hexo-generator-alias

by hexojs
1.0.0 (see all)

Generate alias pages for redirecting to posts, pages or URL

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

317

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

hexo-generator-alias

Build Status NPM version Coverage Status

Generates alias pages for redirecting to posts, pages or URL.

Install

$ npm install hexo-generator-alias --save
  • Hexo 3 & 4: >= 1.0
  • Hexo 2: 0.1.x

Usage

You can specify aliases in _config.yml:

alias:
  api/index.html: api/classes/Hexo.html
  plugins/index.html: https://github.com/tommy351/hexo/wiki/Plugins

In the above example, when you access http://example.com/api/, you will be redirected to http://example.com/api/classes/Hexo.html

You could also configure it in your post and page files:

source/cv/index.md
---
title: some title
date: some date
+ alias: about/index.html

+ alias:
+ - foo/index.html
+ - bar/index.html
---

In the above example, when you access http://example.com/about/, you will be redirected to http://example.com/cv/

You could also configure multiple aliases. So in the second example,

Alias must ends with .html, examples of valid value include:

Redirect

Available in post and page.

source/cv/index.md
---
title: some title
date: some date
+ redirect: http://target-site.com/
---

http://example.com/cv/http://target-site.com/

source/_posts/foo.md
---
title: foo
date: 2020-01-02 00:00:00
+ redirect: /2020/03/04/bar/
---

http://example.com/2020/01/02/foo/http://example.com/2020/03/04/bar/

Redirect to a post

If you specify a value without any slash, the article will be redirected to a post with that filename.

For example, there is an existing post "source/_posts/foo-post.md" that is available at http://example.com/2020/01/02/foo-post/,

source/baz-page.md
---
title: baz
+ redirect: foo-post
---

http://example.com/baz-pagehttp://example.com/2020/01/02/foo-post/

If a post could not be located (due to incorrect value), the article will be redirected to http://example.com/foo-post

