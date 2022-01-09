openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hexo-fs

by hexojs
3.1.0 (see all)

File system module for Hexo.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27.2K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hexo-fs

Build Status NPM version Coverage Status

File system module for Hexo.

Features

  • Support for both Promise and callback interface.
  • Use graceful-fs to avoid EMFILE error and various improvements.
  • Use chokidar for consistent file watching.

Installation

$ npm install hexo-fs --save

Usage

const fs = require('hexo-fs');

Some methods in the original fs module are not listed below, but they're available in hexo-fs.

exists(path)

Test whether or not the given path exists by checking with the file system.

existsSync(path)

Synchronous version of fs.exists.

mkdirs(path)

Creates a directory and its parent directories if they does not exist.

mkdirsSync(path)

Synchronous version of fs.mkdirs.

writeFile(path, data, [options])

Writes data to a file.

OptionDescriptionDefault
encodingFile encodingutf8
modeMode438 (0666 in octal)
flagFlagw

writeFileSync(path, data, [options])

Synchronous version of fs.writeFile.

appendFile(path, data, [options])

Appends data to a file.

OptionDescriptionDefault
encodingFile encodingutf8
modeMode438 (0666 in octal)
flagFlagw

appendFileSync(path, data, [options])

Synchronous version of fs.appendFile.

copyFile(src, dest, [callback])

Copies a file from src to dest.

copyDir(src, dest, [options])

Copies a directory from src to dest. It returns an array of copied files.

OptionDescriptionDefault
ignoreHiddenIgnore hidden filestrue
ignorePatternIgnore files which pass the regular expression

listDir(path, [options])

Lists files in a directory.

OptionDescriptionDefault
ignoreHiddenIgnore hidden filestrue
ignorePatternIgnore files which pass the regular expression

listDirSync(path, [options])

Synchronous version of fs.listDir.

readFile(path, [options])

Reads the entire contents of a file.

OptionDescriptionDefault
encodingFile encodingutf8
flagFlagr
escapeEscape UTF BOM and line ending in the contenttrue

readFileSync(path, [options])

Synchronous version of fs.readFile.

emptyDir(path, [options])

Deletes all files in a directory. It returns an array of deleted files.

OptionDescriptionDefault
ignoreHiddenIgnore hidden filestrue
ignorePatternIgnore files which pass the regular expression
excludeIgnore files in the array

emptyDirSync(path, [options])

Synchronous version of fs.emptyDir.

rmdir(path)

Removes a directory and all files in it.

rmdirSync(path)

Synchronous version of fs.rmdir.

watch(path, [options])

Watches changes of a file or a directory.

See Chokidar API for more info.

ensurePath(path)

Ensures the given path is available to use or appends a number to the path.

ensurePathSync(path)

Synchronous version of fs.ensurePath.

ensureWriteStream(path, [options])

Creates the parent directories if they does not exist and returns a writable stream.

ensureWriteStreamSync(path, [options])

Synchronous version of fs.ensureWriteStream.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial