File system module for Hexo.

Features

Support for both Promise and callback interface.

Use graceful-fs to avoid EMFILE error and various improvements.

Use chokidar for consistent file watching.

Installation

$ npm install hexo-fs --save

Usage

const fs = require ( 'hexo-fs' );

Some methods in the original fs module are not listed below, but they're available in hexo-fs.

Test whether or not the given path exists by checking with the file system.

Synchronous version of fs.exists .

Creates a directory and its parent directories if they does not exist.

Synchronous version of fs.mkdirs .

Writes data to a file.

Option Description Default encoding File encoding utf8 mode Mode 438 (0666 in octal) flag Flag w

Synchronous version of fs.writeFile .

Appends data to a file.

Option Description Default encoding File encoding utf8 mode Mode 438 (0666 in octal) flag Flag w

Synchronous version of fs.appendFile .

Copies a file from src to dest .

Copies a directory from src to dest . It returns an array of copied files.

Option Description Default ignoreHidden Ignore hidden files true ignorePattern Ignore files which pass the regular expression

Lists files in a directory.

Option Description Default ignoreHidden Ignore hidden files true ignorePattern Ignore files which pass the regular expression

Synchronous version of fs.listDir .

Reads the entire contents of a file.

Option Description Default encoding File encoding utf8 flag Flag r escape Escape UTF BOM and line ending in the content true

Synchronous version of fs.readFile .

Deletes all files in a directory. It returns an array of deleted files.

Option Description Default ignoreHidden Ignore hidden files true ignorePattern Ignore files which pass the regular expression exclude Ignore files in the array

Synchronous version of fs.emptyDir .

Removes a directory and all files in it.

Synchronous version of fs.rmdir .

Watches changes of a file or a directory.

See Chokidar API for more info.

Ensures the given path is available to use or appends a number to the path.

Synchronous version of fs.ensurePath .

Creates the parent directories if they does not exist and returns a writable stream.

Synchronous version of fs.ensureWriteStream .

License

MIT