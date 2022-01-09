File system module for Hexo.
$ npm install hexo-fs --save
const fs = require('hexo-fs');
Some methods in the original fs module are not listed below, but they're available in hexo-fs.
Test whether or not the given
path exists by checking with the file system.
Synchronous version of
fs.exists.
Creates a directory and its parent directories if they does not exist.
Synchronous version of
fs.mkdirs.
Writes data to a file.
|Option
|Description
|Default
encoding
|File encoding
|utf8
mode
|Mode
|438 (0666 in octal)
flag
|Flag
|w
Synchronous version of
fs.writeFile.
Appends data to a file.
|Option
|Description
|Default
encoding
|File encoding
|utf8
mode
|Mode
|438 (0666 in octal)
flag
|Flag
|w
Synchronous version of
fs.appendFile.
Copies a file from
src to
dest.
Copies a directory from
src to
dest. It returns an array of copied files.
|Option
|Description
|Default
ignoreHidden
|Ignore hidden files
|true
ignorePattern
|Ignore files which pass the regular expression
Lists files in a directory.
|Option
|Description
|Default
ignoreHidden
|Ignore hidden files
|true
ignorePattern
|Ignore files which pass the regular expression
Synchronous version of
fs.listDir.
Reads the entire contents of a file.
|Option
|Description
|Default
encoding
|File encoding
|utf8
flag
|Flag
|r
escape
|Escape UTF BOM and line ending in the content
|true
Synchronous version of
fs.readFile.
Deletes all files in a directory. It returns an array of deleted files.
|Option
|Description
|Default
ignoreHidden
|Ignore hidden files
|true
ignorePattern
|Ignore files which pass the regular expression
exclude
|Ignore files in the array
Synchronous version of
fs.emptyDir.
Removes a directory and all files in it.
Synchronous version of
fs.rmdir.
Watches changes of a file or a directory.
See Chokidar API for more info.
Ensures the given path is available to use or appends a number to the path.
Synchronous version of
fs.ensurePath.
Creates the parent directories if they does not exist and returns a writable stream.
Synchronous version of
fs.ensureWriteStream.
MIT