Front-matter parser.
Front-matter allows you to specify data at the top of a file. Here are two formats:
YAML front-matter
---
layout: false
title: "Hello world"
---
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
JSON front-matter
;;;
"layout": false,
"title": "Hello world"
;;;
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
Prefixing separators are optional.
Parses front-matter.
Converts an object to a front-matter string.
|Option
|Description
|Default
mode
|The mode can be either
json or
yaml.
yaml
separator
|Separator
---
prefixSeparator
|Add prefixing separator.
false
Splits a YAML front-matter string.
Converts hard tabs to soft tabs.
