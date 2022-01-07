openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hexo-front-matter

by hexojs
2.0.0 (see all)

Front-matter parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.1K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hexo-front-matter

Build Status NPM version Coverage Status

Front-matter parser.

What is Front-matter?

Front-matter allows you to specify data at the top of a file. Here are two formats:

YAML front-matter

---
layout: false
title: "Hello world"
---
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.

JSON front-matter

;;;
"layout": false,
"title": "Hello world"
;;;
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.

Prefixing separators are optional.

API

parse(str, [options])

Parses front-matter.

stringify(obj, [options])

Converts an object to a front-matter string.

OptionDescriptionDefault
modeThe mode can be either json or yaml.yaml
separatorSeparator---
prefixSeparatorAdd prefixing separator.false

split(str)

Splits a YAML front-matter string.

escape(str)

Converts hard tabs to soft tabs.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial