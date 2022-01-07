Front-matter parser.

What is Front-matter?

Front-matter allows you to specify data at the top of a file. Here are two formats:

YAML front-matter

layout: false title: "Hello world" Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.

JSON front-matter

;;; "layout" : false , "title" : "Hello world" ;;; Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.

Prefixing separators are optional.

API

Parses front-matter.

Converts an object to a front-matter string.

Option Description Default mode The mode can be either json or yaml . yaml separator Separator --- prefixSeparator Add prefixing separator. false

Splits a YAML front-matter string.

Converts hard tabs to soft tabs.

License

MIT