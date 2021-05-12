A Hexo plugin that adds emoji support, using Github Emojis API.
Check out the Emoji Cheat Sheet for all the emojis it supports.
$ npm install hexo-filter-github-emojis --save
You can configure this plugin in
_config.yml. Default options:
githubEmojis:
enable: true
className: github-emoji
inject: true
styles:
customEmojis:
enable
boolean=true - Enable
:: emoji parsing. If off the tag and helper still work.
className
string="github-emoji" - Emoji class name.
For example ✨
:sparkles: the filter will generate something like this:
<span class="github-emoji"><span>✨</span><img src="https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/icons/emoji/unicode/2728.png?v8"></span>
inject
boolean=true - Inject emoji styles and fallback script.
If
true, the filter will inject a
<style> to the html.
If
false, the filter will not inject any style. If you can modify source style files you may turn this off and add them yourself.
Below are the injected styles. The class name changes according to option.
.github-emoji {
position: relative;
display: inline-block;
width: 1.2em;
min-height: 1.2em;
overflow: hidden;
vertical-align: top;
color: transparent;
}
.github-emoji > span {
position: relative;
z-index: 10;
}
.github-emoji img,
.github-emoji .fancybox {
margin: 0 !important;
padding: 0 !important;
border: none !important;
outline: none !important;
text-decoration: none !important;
user-select: none !important;
cursor: auto !important;
}
.github-emoji img {
height: 1.2em !important;
width: 1.2em !important;
position: absolute !important;
left: 50% !important;
top: 50% !important;
transform: translate(-50%, -50%) !important;
user-select: none !important;
cursor: auto !important;
}
.github-emoji-fallback {
color: inherit;
}
.github-emoji-fallback img {
opacity: 0 !important;
}
styles
object={} - inline styles. For example:
githubEmojis:
styles:
font-size: 2em
font-weight: bold
outputs:
<span class="github-emoji" style="font-size:2em;font-weight:bold" ...>
customEmojis
object={} - You can specify your own list. An object or JSON string is valid. The filter will first check the
customEmojis then fallback to the Github Emojis list.
For example:
githubEmojis:
customEmojis:
arrow_left: https://path/to/arrow_left.png
arrow_right: https://path/to/arrow_right.png
If you need to add code points that are not in the Github list, you can do this:
githubEmojis:
customEmojis:
man_juggling:
src: https://path/to/man_juggling.png
codepoints: ["1f939", "2642"]
arrow_right: https://path/to/arrow_right.png
If you do not like the
::-style keywords, you can always use tags:
{% github_emoji sparkles %}
Add
no-emoji: true to front-matter to stop replacing
:::
---
title: Hello World
no-emoji: true
---
:tada: as it is.
{% github_emoji tada %} still works.
You can also render a GitHub emoji from a template using the
github_emoji helper:
<h1><%- github_emoji('octocat') %></h1>
If you are using theme that enables fancybox(e.g. the default landscape theme) it is recommended to skip the github emoji imgs.
Edit
themes/landscape/source/script.js
// Caption
$('.article-entry').each(function(i){
$(this).find('img').each(function(){
if ($(this).parent().hasClass('fancybox')) return;
+ if ($(this).parent().hasClass('github-emoji')) return;
var alt = this.alt;
if (alt) $(this).after('<span class="caption">' + alt + '</span>');
$(this).wrap('<a href="' + this.src + '" title="' + alt + '" class="fancybox"></a>');
});
$(this).find('.fancybox').each(function(){
$(this).attr('rel', 'article' + i);
});
});