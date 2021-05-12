A Hexo plugin that adds emoji support, using Github Emojis API.

Check out the Emoji Cheat Sheet for all the emojis it supports.

Installation

$ npm install hexo-filter-github-emojis --save

Options

You can configure this plugin in _config.yml . Default options:

githubEmojis: enable: true className: github-emoji inject: true styles: customEmojis:

enable boolean=true - Enable :: emoji parsing. If off the tag and helper still work.

className string="github-emoji" - Emoji class name.

For example ✨ :sparkles: the filter will generate something like this: < span class = "github-emoji" > < span > ✨ </ span > < img src = "https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/icons/emoji/unicode/2728.png?v8" > </ span >

inject boolean=true - Inject emoji styles and fallback script.

If true , the filter will inject a <style> to the html.

If false , the filter will not inject any style. If you can modify source style files you may turn this off and add them yourself. Below are the injected styles. The class name changes according to option. .github-emoji { position : relative; display : inline-block; width : 1.2em ; min-height : 1.2em ; overflow : hidden; vertical-align : top; color : transparent; } .github-emoji > span { position : relative; z-index : 10 ; } .github-emoji img , .github-emoji .fancybox { margin : 0 ; padding : 0 ; border : none ; outline : none ; text-decoration : none ; user-select : none ; cursor : auto ; } .github-emoji img { height : 1.2em ; width : 1.2em ; position : absolute ; left : 50% ; top : 50% ; transform : translate (-50%, -50%) ; user-select : none ; cursor : auto ; } .github-emoji-fallback { color : inherit; } .github-emoji-fallback img { opacity : 0 ; }

styles object={} - inline styles. For example: githubEmojis: styles: font-size: 2em font-weight: bold outputs: < span class = "github-emoji" style = "font-size:2em;font-weight:bold" ... >

customEmojis object={} - You can specify your own list. An object or JSON string is valid. The filter will first check the customEmojis then fallback to the Github Emojis list. For example: githubEmojis: customEmojis: arrow_left: https://path/to/arrow_left.png arrow_right: https://path/to/arrow_right.png If you need to add code points that are not in the Github list, you can do this: githubEmojis: customEmojis: man_juggling: src: https://path/to/man_juggling.png codepoints: ["1f939", "2642" ] arrow_right: https://path/to/arrow_right.png

Tag

If you do not like the :: -style keywords, you can always use tags:

{% github_emoji sparkles %}

Add no-emoji: true to front-matter to stop replacing :: :

--- title: Hello World no-emoji: true --- :tada: as it is. {% github_emoji tada %} still works.

Helper

You can also render a GitHub emoji from a template using the github_emoji helper:

< h1 > < %- github_emoji (' octocat ') %> </ h1 >

Fancybox

If you are using theme that enables fancybox(e.g. the default landscape theme) it is recommended to skip the github emoji imgs.

Edit themes/landscape/source/script.js