Generate flowchart diagrams for Hexo.

Install

npm install --save hexo-filter-flowchart

Usage

This plugin is based on flowchart.js, so you can defined the chart as follow:

```flow st=>start: Start|past:>http: e=>end: End:>http: op1=>operation: My Operation|past op2=>operation: Stuff|current sub1=>subroutine: My Subroutine|invalid cond=>condition: Yes or No?|approved:>http: c2=>condition: Good idea|rejected io=>inputoutput: catch something...|request st->op1(right)->cond cond(yes, right)->c2 cond(no)->sub1(left)->op1 c2(yes)->io->e c2(no)->op2->e ```

Config

In your site's _config.yml :

flowchart: options:

Your config will be merged into default config:

{ "raphael" : "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/raphael/2.2.7/raphael.min.js" , "flowchart" : "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/flowchart/1.6.5/flowchart.min.js" , "options" : { "scale" : 1 , "line-width" : 2 , "line-length" : 50 , "text-margin" : 10 , "font-size" : 12 } }

Related

hexo-toc Insert a markdown TOC before posts be rendered.

hexo-filter-fenced-code Extend syntax for the native fenced code block.

hexo-filter-sequence Generate UML sequence diagrams for Hexo.

hexo-filter-sub Generate subscript ( <sub> ) tag for Hexo.

) tag for Hexo. hexo-filter-sup Generate superscript ( <sup> ) tag for Hexo.

) tag for Hexo. hexo-theme-formula Hexo theme base on jade and less.

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are highly welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.