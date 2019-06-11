Generate flowchart diagrams for Hexo.
npm install --save hexo-filter-flowchart
This plugin is based on flowchart.js, so you can defined the chart as follow:
```flow
st=>start: Start|past:>http://www.google.com[blank]
e=>end: End:>http://www.google.com
op1=>operation: My Operation|past
op2=>operation: Stuff|current
sub1=>subroutine: My Subroutine|invalid
cond=>condition: Yes
or No?|approved:>http://www.google.com
c2=>condition: Good idea|rejected
io=>inputoutput: catch something...|request
st->op1(right)->cond
cond(yes, right)->c2
cond(no)->sub1(left)->op1
c2(yes)->io->e
c2(no)->op2->e
```
In your site's
_config.yml:
flowchart:
# raphael: # optional, the source url of raphael.js
# flowchart: # optional, the source url of flowchart.js
options: # options used for `drawSVG`
Your config will be merged into default config:
{
"raphael": "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/raphael/2.2.7/raphael.min.js",
"flowchart": "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/flowchart/1.6.5/flowchart.min.js",
"options": {
"scale": 1,
"line-width": 2,
"line-length": 50,
"text-margin": 10,
"font-size": 12
}
}
