openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hff

hexo-filter-flowchart

by 问崖
1.0.4 (see all)

Generate flowchart diagrams for Hexo.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

98

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hexo-filter-flowchart

MIT License

npm: Package Quality

Generate flowchart diagrams for Hexo.

Install

npm install --save hexo-filter-flowchart

Usage

This plugin is based on flowchart.js, so you can defined the chart as follow:

```flow
st=>start: Start|past:>http://www.google.com[blank]
e=>end: End:>http://www.google.com
op1=>operation: My Operation|past
op2=>operation: Stuff|current
sub1=>subroutine: My Subroutine|invalid
cond=>condition: Yes
or No?|approved:>http://www.google.com
c2=>condition: Good idea|rejected
io=>inputoutput: catch something...|request

st->op1(right)->cond
cond(yes, right)->c2
cond(no)->sub1(left)->op1
c2(yes)->io->e
c2(no)->op2->e
```

snapshot.svg

Config

In your site's _config.yml:

flowchart:
  # raphael:   # optional, the source url of raphael.js
  # flowchart: # optional, the source url of flowchart.js
  options: # options used for `drawSVG`

Your config will be merged into default config:

{
  "raphael": "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/raphael/2.2.7/raphael.min.js",
  "flowchart": "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/flowchart/1.6.5/flowchart.min.js",
  "options": {
    "scale": 1,
    "line-width": 2,
    "line-length": 50,
    "text-margin": 10,
    "font-size": 12
  }
}

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are highly welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial