Hexo Featured Image

A Hexo plugin to allow adding featured images with featured_image in front-matter and using it in post and/or have it output in the content.json if used together with hexo-generator-json-content.

thumbnail is also supported, and works the same as featured_image .

For example:

CoolPost.md

title: Cool post featured_image: my_img.png thumbnail: my_img_thumbnail.png What a cool blog I have!

By using the Hexo Front Featured Image plugin, you can specify a post's featured image in its front matter.

The absolute path to my_img.png will be available through page.featured_image in your templates.

For example:

article.ejs

... < % if ( page.featured_image ){ %> < img src = "<%- page.featured_image %>" > < % } %> ...

Installation

npm install --save hexo-featured-image

or yarn add hexo-featured-image

Usage

This plugin will make automatically make page.featured_image available in your templates when you run hexo server or hexo generate .

If you are using hexo-generator-json-content, it will automatically add the featured_image property to content.json when you run hexo generate and when you exit hexo server .

Configuration

URL

For this plugin to work correctly, you must set url to your URL in _config.yml . For example, if you are working locally using the default url (http://0.0.0.0:4000/), set it like this:

_config.yml

... # URL url: http://0.0.0.0:4000/ ...

or enable absolute_path_reference in the options.

This plugin works without configuration if you are using absolute or relative URI's, post asset folders, or you are storing your images in source/images .

If you are not using post asset folders, and you prefer to store your images somewhere else than in source/images , you must specify image_dir in _config.yml to wherever you store your images. To set your image directory to source/assets , you would set image_dir: assets in _config.yml . Example:

_config.yml

... source_dir: source public_dir: public ... image_dir: assets ...

This plugin plays nicely with hexo-generator-json-content, and will output the absolute path of featured_image to content.json if featured_image has been set to true in the jsonContent configuration part of _config.yml like so:

... jsonContent: { ... posts: { ... featured_image: true thumbnail: true } }

Options

Add or modify the following section to your root _config.yml file

featured_image: absolute_path_reference: true