hfi

hexo-featured-image

by Daniel Skogly
0.4.3

A plugin for the Hexo static site generator to add support for featured images in posts and json-content.

Overview

973

27

2yrs ago

8

2

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

Hexo Featured Image

A Hexo plugin to allow adding featured images with featured_image in front-matter and using it in post and/or have it output in the content.json if used together with hexo-generator-json-content.

thumbnail is also supported, and works the same as featured_image.

For example:

CoolPost.md

---
title: Cool post
featured_image: my_img.png
thumbnail: my_img_thumbnail.png
---
What a cool blog I have!

By using the Hexo Front Featured Image plugin, you can specify a post's featured image in its front matter.

The absolute path to my_img.png will be available through page.featured_image in your templates.

For example:

article.ejs

...
<% if (page.featured_image){ %>
    <img src="<%- page.featured_image %>">
<% } %>
...

Installation

npm install --save hexo-featured-image

or yarn add hexo-featured-image

Usage

This plugin will make automatically make page.featured_image available in your templates when you run hexo server or hexo generate.

If you are using hexo-generator-json-content, it will automatically add the featured_image property to content.json when you run hexo generate and when you exit hexo server.

Configuration

URL

For this plugin to work correctly, you must set url to your URL in _config.yml. For example, if you are working locally using the default url (http://0.0.0.0:4000/), set it like this:

_config.yml

...
# URL
url: http://0.0.0.0:4000/
...

or enable absolute_path_reference in the options.

post_asset_folder

This plugin works without configuration if you are using absolute or relative URI's, post asset folders, or you are storing your images in source/images.

If you are not using post asset folders, and you prefer to store your images somewhere else than in source/images, you must specify image_dir in _config.yml to wherever you store your images. To set your image directory to source/assets, you would set image_dir: assets in _config.yml. Example:

_config.yml

...
# Directory
source_dir: source
public_dir: public
...
image_dir: assets
...

hexo-generator-json-content

This plugin plays nicely with hexo-generator-json-content, and will output the absolute path of featured_image to content.json if featured_image has been set to true in the jsonContent configuration part of _config.yml like so:

...
jsonContent: {
    ...
    posts: {
        ...
        featured_image: true
        thumbnail: true # if you want thumbnail to be added as well
    }
}

Options

Add or modify the following section to your root _config.yml file

featured_image:
  absolute_path_reference: true
  • absolute_path_reference: Make your featured_image URL relative to the root of the website (i.e. they will not contain url)
    • default: false

