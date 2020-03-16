A Hexo plugin to allow adding featured images with
featured_image in front-matter and using it in post and/or have it output in the content.json if used together with hexo-generator-json-content.
thumbnail is also supported, and works the same as
featured_image.
For example:
CoolPost.md
---
title: Cool post
featured_image: my_img.png
thumbnail: my_img_thumbnail.png
---
What a cool blog I have!
By using the Hexo Front Featured Image plugin, you can specify a post's featured image in its front matter.
The absolute path to
my_img.png will be available through
page.featured_image in your templates.
For example:
article.ejs
...
<% if (page.featured_image){ %>
<img src="<%- page.featured_image %>">
<% } %>
...
npm install --save hexo-featured-image
or yarn add hexo-featured-image
This plugin will make automatically make
page.featured_image available in your templates when you run
hexo server or
hexo generate.
If you are using hexo-generator-json-content, it will automatically add the
featured_image property to
content.json when you run
hexo generate and when you exit
hexo server.
For this plugin to work correctly, you must set
url to your URL in
_config.yml. For example, if you are working locally using the default url (http://0.0.0.0:4000/), set it like this:
_config.yml
...
# URL
url: http://0.0.0.0:4000/
...
or enable
absolute_path_reference in the options.
This plugin works without configuration if you are using absolute or relative URI's, post asset folders, or you are storing your images in
source/images.
If you are not using post asset folders, and you prefer to store your images somewhere else than in
source/images, you must specify
image_dir in
_config.yml to wherever you store your images. To set your image directory to
source/assets, you would set
image_dir: assets in
_config.yml. Example:
_config.yml
...
# Directory
source_dir: source
public_dir: public
...
image_dir: assets
...
This plugin plays nicely with hexo-generator-json-content, and will output the absolute path of
featured_image to
content.json if
featured_image has been set to
true in the
jsonContent configuration part of
_config.yml like so:
...
jsonContent: {
...
posts: {
...
featured_image: true
thumbnail: true # if you want thumbnail to be added as well
}
}
Add or modify the following section to your root
_config.yml file
featured_image:
absolute_path_reference: true
