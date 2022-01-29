Git deployer plugin for Hexo.
Update Git for Windows to the latest version. (Details)
$ npm install hexo-deployer-git --save
You can configure this plugin in
_config.yml.
# You can use this:
deploy:
type: git
repo: <repository url>
branch: [branch]
token: ''
message: [message]
name: [git user]
email: [git email]
extend_dirs: [extend directory]
ignore_hidden: false # default is true
ignore_pattern: regexp # whatever file that matches the regexp will be ignored when deploying
# or this:
deploy:
type: git
message: [message]
repo: <repository url>[,branch]
extend_dirs:
- [extend directory]
- [another extend directory]
ignore_hidden:
public: false
[extend directory]: true
[another extend directory]: false
ignore_pattern:
[folder]: regexp # or you could specify the ignore_pattern under a certain directory
# Multiple repositories
deploy:
repo:
# Either syntax is supported
[repo_name]: <repository url>[,branch]
[repo_name]:
url: <repository url>
branch: [branch]
gh-pages on GitHub.
coding-pages on Coding.net.
master.
$ to read token from environment variable (recommended). Repo must be a http(s) url. More details.
deploy:
repo:
# Either syntax is supported
github: https://github.com/user/project.git,branch
gitee:
url: https://gitee.com/user/project.git
branch: branch_name
repo: takes priority.
Site updated: {{ now("yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss") }}.
demo,
examples
.nojekyll in root.
public: the public dir defaults.
# _config.yaml
deploy:
- type: git
repo: git@github.com:<username>/<username>.github.io.git
branch: master
- type: git
repo: git@github.com:<username>/<username>.github.io.git
branch: src
extend_dirs: /
ignore_hidden: false
ignore_pattern:
public: .
While this plugin can parse authentication token from the config, only use this method if you are sure the config will not be committed, including to a private repo. A more secure approach is to add it to the CI as an environment variable, then simply add the name of the environment variable to this plugin's config (e.g.
$GITHUB_TOKEN).
Additional guides:
hexo-deployer-git works by generating the site in
.deploy_git and force pushing to the repo(es) in config.
If
.deploy_git does not exist, a repo will initialized (
git init).
Otherwise the curent repo (with its commit history) will be used.
Users can clone the deployed repo to
.deploy_git to keep the commit history.
git clone <gh-pages repo> .deploy_git
Remove
.deploy_git folder.
$ rm -rf .deploy_git
MIT