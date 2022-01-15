BrowserSync plugin for Hexo.
$ npm install hexo-browsersync --save
hexo-browsersync is transparent. Once installed, just run
hexo-server as you usually do, and you will benefit from the features from browsersync.
BrowserSync options are supported inside
_config.yml file, e.g.:
browsersync:
logLevel: "warn"
ghostMode:
scroll: true
instanceName: "uniqueString"
You can check BrowserSync options for more info.
N.B.:
logSnippet is disabled by default. Also,
instanceName allows you to create a named instance. The default value is
undefined (anonymous instance).
MIT