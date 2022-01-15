openbase logo
hexo-browsersync

by hexojs
0.3.0 (see all)

BrowserSync plugin for Hexo.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

868

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Installation

$ npm install hexo-browsersync --save

Usage

hexo-browsersync is transparent. Once installed, just run hexo-server as you usually do, and you will benefit from the features from browsersync.

Options

BrowserSync options are supported inside _config.yml file, e.g.:

browsersync:
  logLevel: "warn"
  ghostMode:
    scroll: true
  instanceName: "uniqueString"

You can check BrowserSync options for more info.

N.B.: logSnippet is disabled by default. Also, instanceName allows you to create a named instance. The default value is undefined (anonymous instance).

License

MIT

