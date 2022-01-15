BrowserSync plugin for Hexo.

Installation

$ npm install hexo-browsersync --save

Usage

hexo-browsersync is transparent. Once installed, just run hexo-server as you usually do, and you will benefit from the features from browsersync.

Options

BrowserSync options are supported inside _config.yml file, e.g.:

browsersync: logLevel: "warn" ghostMode: scroll: true instanceName: "uniqueString"

You can check BrowserSync options for more info.

N.B.: logSnippet is disabled by default. Also, instanceName allows you to create a named instance. The default value is undefined (anonymous instance).

License

MIT