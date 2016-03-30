中文说明

What's this

First of all, the BEST post encryption plugin in the universe for hexo.(But what about the other plugins?)

It is for those who write a post, but don't want everyone to read it. Thus, password is required in certain pages to access these encrypted posts.

Encryption is simple on wordpress, emlog or other blog systems, except hexo. :(

So it's "hexo-blog-encrypt"'s time.

Features

Once you enter the correct password, you can get the access to encrypted posts, and the password is remembered locally. Press the button again, and the stored password will be erased. If there're scripts in the post, they will be executed once the post is decrypted.

Support preset tag-specified password.

All functions are provided by the native APIs. We use Crypto in Node.js, and use Web Crypto API in Browsers.

PBKDF2, SHA256 is used to derive keys, We use AES256-CBC to encrypt and decrypt data, we also use HMAC to verify message authentication codes to make sure the posts are decrypted well and not modified.

Promise is widely used to make sure our main procedures are asynchronous, so that there is little chance for the process to be blocked, and the experience will be more fluent.

Template theme supported, you can use [ default , blink , flip , shrink , surge , up , wave , xray ] to set up your template theme, and CHECK ONLINE.

Outdated browsers may not work well. In such case, please upgrade your browser.

Online demo

See Demo Page, all passwords are hello .

Install

npm install --save hexo-blog-encrypt

or yarn add hexo-blog-encrypt (require Yarn)

Quick start

Add the "password" value to your post's front matter like:

--- title: Hello World date: 2016-03-30 21:18:02 password: hello ---

Then use hexo clean && hexo g && hexo s to see your encrypted post locally.

Password Priority

post's front matter > encrypt tags

Advanced settings

in post's front matter

--- title: Hello World tags: - encryptAsDiary date: 2016-03-30 21:12:21 password: mikemessi abstract: Here's something encrypted, password is required to continue reading. message: Hey, password is required here. wrong _pass_ message: Oh, this is an invalid password. Check and try again, please. wrong_hash_message: Oh, these decrypted content cannot be verified, but you can still have a look. ---

In _config.yml

Example

encrypt: abstract: Here's something encrypted, password is required to continue reading. message: Hey, password is required here. tags: - {name: encryptAsDiary, password: passwordA} - {name: encryptAsTips, password: passwordB} wrong_pass_message: Oh, this is an invalid password. Check and try again, please. wrong_hash_message: Oh, these decrypted content cannot be verified, but you can still have a look.

To disable tag encryption

Just set the password property in front matter to "" .

Example:

title: Callback Test date: 2019 -12 -21 11 :54:07 tags: - A Tag should be encrypted password: "" Use a "" to disable tag encryption.

Config priority

post's front matter > _config.yml (in the root directory) > default

About Callback

In some blogs, some elements may not be displayed normally after decryption. This is a known issue. The current solution is to check the code in your blog to learn which functions are called when the onload event occurs. Then write these code at the end of your post. For example:

title: Callback Test date: 2019 -12 -21 11 :54:07 tags: - Encrypted This is a blog to test Callback functions. You just need to add code at the end of your post as follows: It will be called after the blog is decrypted. <script> // add script tag and code at the end of your post alert("Hello World"); </script>

Demo: Callback Example.

Encrypt TOC

If you has a post with TOC, you should change the code of your template. Take the default theme 'landscape' as an example:

You should find the article.ejs file located at hexo/themes/landscape/layout/_partial/article.ejs .

file located at . Find the code like <% post.content %>, which is usually at line 30.

Replace the <% post.content %> with the following code block:

< % if ( post.toc == true){ %> < div id = "toc-div" class = "toc-article" <% if ( post.encrypt == true) { %> style="display:none" < % } %> > < strong class = "toc-title" > Index </ strong > < % if ( post.encrypt == true) { %> < %- toc ( post.origin , { list_number: true }) %> < % } else { %> < %- toc ( post.content , { list_number: true }) %> < % } %> </ div > < % } %> < %- post.content %>

Disable logging

If you want to disable the logging, you can add a silent property in _config.yml and set it to true.

encrypt: silent: true

This would disable the logging like INFO hexo-blog-encrypt: encrypting "{Blog Name}" based on Tag: "EncryptedTag". .

Encrypt Theme

Previously, we use template to let users modify their own themes. Turn out that it's not a simple way. So, we are introducing this feature here.

You can simply use theme in _config.yml or in header like:

In post's front matter

--- title: Theme test date: 2019-12-21 11:54:07 tags: - A Tag should be encrypted theme: xray password: "hello" ---

In _config.yml

This would be a default one.

encrypt: abstract: Here's something encrypted, password is required to continue reading. message: Hey, password is required here. tags: - {name: encryptAsDiary, password: passwordA} - {name: encryptAsTips, password: passwordB} theme: xray wrong_pass_message: Oh, this is an invalid password. Check and try again, please. wrong_hash_message: Oh, these decrypted content cannot be verified, but you can still have a look.

Check them online, and PICK one:

License

See LICENSE file.

Thanks

Collaborator - xiazeyu