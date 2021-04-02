🌟🆕Try the latest feature JS_Concator in v0.4.0

All in one. Minifier & Optimization plugin for Hexo.

Installation

$ npm install hexo-all-minifier --save

For Mac User, maybe you need to install something more

$ brew install libtool automake autoconf nasm

Usage

Just put this line in the config file of your hexo-site to enable this plugin.

all_minifier: true

If you need futher control of this plugin, please refer the options below.

Options

🌟🆕!NEW

js_concator: enable: false bundle_path: '/js/bundle.js' front: false silent: false

enable - Enable the Js concator. Defaults to false .

- Enable the Js concator. Defaults to . bundle_path - The output path of the bundle script. It will be set as absolute path to the root dir.

- The output path of the bundle script. It will be set as absolute path to the root dir. front - Put the bundle script in the front of all scripts in body tag. Default to false , which means the bundle script will be placed in the back of other scripts.

- Put the bundle script in the front of all scripts in tag. Default to , which means the bundle script will be placed in the back of other scripts. silent - Disable logging optimize informations. Defaults to false .

The concator will concat all local scripts into one bundle script and attach it to the end of html's body tag.

More detail control will be allowed in the future version.

html_minifier: enable: true ignore_error: false silent: false exclude:

enable - Enable the HTML minifier. Defaults to true .

- Enable the HTML minifier. Defaults to . ignore_error - Ignore the error occurred on parsing html.

- Ignore the error occurred on parsing html. silent - Disable logging optimize informations. Defaults to false .

- Disable logging optimize informations. Defaults to . exclude - Exclude files. Glob is support.

css_minifier: enable: true silent: false exclude: - '*.min.css'

enable - Enable the CSS minifier. Defaults to true .

- Enable the CSS minifier. Defaults to . silent - Disable logging optimize informations. Defaults to false .

- Disable logging optimize informations. Defaults to . exclude - Exclude files. Glob is support.

js_minifier: enable: true mangle: true silent: false output: compress: exclude: - '*.min.js'

enable - Enable the JS minifier. Defaults to true .

- Enable the JS minifier. Defaults to . mangle : Mangle file names

: Mangle file names output : Output options. If it is empty, please remove it from the .yml file! Otherwise it will be set to null , which is different from undefined .

: Output options. If it is empty, please remove it from the .yml file! Otherwise it will be set to , which is different from . compress : Compress options. If it is empty, please remove it from the .yml file! Otherwise it will be set to null , which is different from undefined .

: Compress options. If it is empty, please remove it from the .yml file! Otherwise it will be set to , which is different from . silent - Disable logging optimize informations. Defaults to false .

- Disable logging optimize informations. Defaults to . exclude: Exclude files. Glob is support.

image_minifier: enable: true interlaced: false multipass: false optimizationLevel: 2 pngquant: false progressive: false silent: false

enable - Enable the image minifier. Defaults to true .

- Enable the image minifier. Defaults to . interlaced - Interlace gif for progressive rendering. Defaults to false .

- Interlace gif for progressive rendering. Defaults to . multipass - Optimize svg multiple times until it’s fully optimized. Defaults to false .

- Optimize svg multiple times until it’s fully optimized. Defaults to . optimizationLevel - Select an optimization level between 0 and 7. Defaults to 2 .

- Select an optimization level between 0 and 7. Defaults to . pngquant - Enable imagemin-pngquant plugin. Defaults to false .

- Enable imagemin-pngquant plugin. Defaults to . progressive - Lossless conversion to progressive. Defaults to false .

- Lossless conversion to progressive. Defaults to . silent - Disable logging optimize informations. Defaults to false .

- Disable logging optimize informations. Defaults to . exclude - Exclude specific types of image files, the input value could be gif , jpg , png , or svg . Default to null. Glob is not support.

Components

Integrate all the official minifier plugins of HEXO and a imagemin plugin:

hexo-html-minifier, which is based on HTMLMinifier

hexo-clean-css, which is based on clean-css

hexo-uglify, which is based on UglifyJS

hexo-imagemin, which is based on imagemin

Thanks for their work.