🌟🆕Try the latest feature JS_Concator in v0.4.0
All in one. Minifier & Optimization plugin for Hexo.
$ npm install hexo-all-minifier --save
For Mac User, maybe you need to install something more
$ brew install libtool automake autoconf nasm
Just put this line in the config file of your hexo-site to enable this plugin.
all_minifier: true
If you need futher control of this plugin, please refer the options below.
🌟🆕!NEW
js_concator:
enable: false
bundle_path: '/js/bundle.js'
front: false
silent: false
false.
body tag. Default to
false, which means the bundle script will be placed in the back of other scripts.
false.
The concator will concat all local scripts into one bundle script and attach it to the end of html's
body tag.
html_minifier:
enable: true
ignore_error: false
silent: false
exclude:
true.
false.
css_minifier:
enable: true
silent: false
exclude:
- '*.min.css'
true.
false.
js_minifier:
enable: true
mangle: true
silent: false
output:
compress:
exclude:
- '*.min.js'
true.
null, which is different from
undefined.
null, which is different from
undefined.
false.
image_minifier:
enable: true
interlaced: false
multipass: false
optimizationLevel: 2
pngquant: false
progressive: false
silent: false
true.
false.
false.
2.
false.
false.
false.
gif,
jpg,
png, or
svg. Default to null. Glob is not support.
Integrate all the official minifier plugins of HEXO and a imagemin plugin:
Thanks for their work.