Index content of your hexo website in Algolia and add search within minutes.
hexo-algolia is an hexo plugin provided by the community.
This is what you get when you install it:
hexo algolia, to index the content of your website
👌 The
hexo algolia command can be run manually on your computer
and on a continuous integration system like [Travis CI][-ci-node].
📜 Browse the CHANGELOG to learn what has changed between versions.
⬢ Compatible with
node>=4.0.0.
$ npm install --save hexo-algolia
You can configure Algolia integration to your hexo website with the
_config.yml file:
algolia:
applicationID: 'applicationID'
apiKey: 'apiKey'
indexName: '...'
|Config Key
applicationID
|Your Algolia Application ID
apiKey
|A Search-Only API key
indexName
|The name of the Algolia index to use
These configuration values are accessible from your hexo theme, to be used with Algolia JavaScript client.
Helpers are provided to make your life easier.
The
algolia_search theme helper adds the
Algolia search client to your pages.
<%- algolia_search() %>
Renders as:
<script src="/assets/algolia/algoliasearchLite.min.js" async></script>
You can make your index configuration available to your page and client-side scripts by adding the
algolia_config() hexo helper in the
<head> of your document.
<%- algolia_search_config() %>
Once done, you can retrieve Algolia configuration by querying the
data attribute of the
algolia:search meta tag.
const algoliaConfig = document.querySelector('meta[property="algolia:search"]').dataset;
const client = algoliasearch(algoliaConfig.applicationId, algoliaConfig.apiKey);
const index = client.initIndex(algoliaConfig.indexName);
It is now up to you to use the aforementioned example to trigger a search and display the results in your page.
If you need some help, have a look at the search client doc and the tutorials.
Content is indexed with the help of the
hexo algolia command.
$ ./node_modules/.bin/hexo algolia
A separate API Key must be provided as an environment variable named
HEXO_ALGOLIA_INDEXING_KEY. Create it with these limited write access permissions:
Add records,
Delete records,
List indices,
Delete index.
$ export HEXO_ALGOLIA_INDEXING_KEY=…
$ ./node_modules/.bin/hexo algolia
$ ./node_modules/.bin/hexo help algolia
Usage: ./node_modules/.bin/hexo algolia
Description:
Index your content in Algolia Search API
Options:
--dry-run Does not push content to Algolia (default: false).
--flush Resets the Algolia index before starting the indexation (default: false).
--indexing-key An algolia API key with add/delete records permissions.
It should be different than the search-only API key configured in _config.yml.
--layouts A comma-separated list of page layouts to index (default: "page").
Never store your Admin API Key as
apiKey in the
_config.yml file: it would give full control of your Algolia index to others and you don't want to face the consequences.
Please read Algolia Security guide thoroughly if you need some more informations about this.