ha

hexo-abbrlink

by 键来！
2.2.1

create one and only link for every post for hexo

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

1.5K

GitHub Stars

250

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

hexo-abbrlink

npm npm npm

A Hexo plugin to generate static post link based on post titles.

Suggest

https://github.com/rozbo/hexo-abbrlink2, supports the orderly growth of ID is beta now. The working principle of hexo-abbrlink2 is different from this plug-in, not as an upgraded version of this plugin, they are different individuals. But hexo-abbrlink2 is compatible with the previous configuration of this plugin. As a supplement to this plugin, use it only when you really need an orderly growing id.

How to install

Add plugin to Hexo:

npm install hexo-abbrlink --save

Modify permalink in config.yml file:

permalink: posts/:abbrlink/

There are two settings:

alg -- Algorithm (currently support crc16 and crc32, which crc16 is default)
rep -- Represent (the generated link could be presented in hex or dec value)

# abbrlink config
abbrlink:
  alg: crc32      #support crc16(default) and crc32
  rep: hex        #support dec(default) and hex
  drafts: false   #(true)Process draft,(false)Do not process draft. false(default) 
  # Generate categories from directory-tree
  # depth: the max_depth of directory-tree you want to generate, should > 0
  auto_category:
     enable: true  #true(default)
     depth:        #3(default)
     over_write: false 
  auto_title: false #enable auto title, it can auto fill the title by path
  auto_date: false #enable auto date, it can auto fill the date by time today
  force: false #enable force mode,in this mode, the plugin will ignore the cache, and calc the abbrlink for every post even it already had abbrlink.

Sample

The generated link will look like the following:

crc16 & hex
https://post.zz173.com/posts/66c8.html

crc16 & dec
https://post.zz173.com/posts/65535.html

crc32 & hex
https://post.zz173.com/posts/8ddf18fb.html

crc32 & dec
https://post.zz173.com/posts/1690090958.html

Limitation

[fixed] Maximum number of posts is 65535 for crc16. (now, if a abbrlink already exist, it will change another one and try again and again...)

More info

see this(Chinese)

ThanksFor

NoahDragon

The project is develop by JetBrains Ide

