A Hexo plugin to generate static post link based on post titles.

https://github.com/rozbo/hexo-abbrlink2, supports the orderly growth of ID is beta now. The working principle of hexo-abbrlink2 is different from this plug-in, not as an upgraded version of this plugin, they are different individuals. But hexo-abbrlink2 is compatible with the previous configuration of this plugin. As a supplement to this plugin, use it only when you really need an orderly growing id.

How to install

Add plugin to Hexo:

npm install hexo-abbrlink --save

Modify permalink in config.yml file:

permalink : posts/:abbrlink/

There are two settings:

alg rep

abbrlink: alg: crc32 rep: hex drafts: false auto_category: enable: true depth: over_write: false auto_title: false auto_date: false force: false

Sample

The generated link will look like the following:

crc16 & hex https://post.zz173.com/posts/66c8.html crc16 & dec https://post.zz173.com/posts/65535.html

crc32 & hex https://post.zz173.com/posts/8ddf18fb.html crc32 & dec https://post.zz173.com/posts/1690090958.html

Limitation

[fixed] Maximum number of posts is 65535 for crc16. (now, if a abbrlink already exist, it will change another one and try again and again...)

More info

see this(Chinese)

