A Hexo plugin to generate static post link based on post titles.
https://github.com/rozbo/hexo-abbrlink2, supports the orderly growth of ID is beta now.
The working principle of
hexo-abbrlink2 is different from this plug-in, not as an upgraded version of this plugin, they are different individuals.
But
hexo-abbrlink2 is compatible with the previous configuration of this plugin.
As a supplement to this plugin, use it only when you really need an orderly growing id.
Add plugin to Hexo:
npm install hexo-abbrlink --save
Modify permalink in config.yml file:
permalink: posts/:abbrlink/
There are two settings:
alg -- Algorithm (currently support crc16 and crc32, which crc16 is default)
rep -- Represent (the generated link could be presented in hex or dec value)
# abbrlink config
abbrlink:
alg: crc32 #support crc16(default) and crc32
rep: hex #support dec(default) and hex
drafts: false #(true)Process draft,(false)Do not process draft. false(default)
# Generate categories from directory-tree
# depth: the max_depth of directory-tree you want to generate, should > 0
auto_category:
enable: true #true(default)
depth: #3(default)
over_write: false
auto_title: false #enable auto title, it can auto fill the title by path
auto_date: false #enable auto date, it can auto fill the date by time today
force: false #enable force mode,in this mode, the plugin will ignore the cache, and calc the abbrlink for every post even it already had abbrlink.
The generated link will look like the following:
crc16 & hex
https://post.zz173.com/posts/66c8.html
crc16 & dec
https://post.zz173.com/posts/65535.html
crc32 & hex
https://post.zz173.com/posts/8ddf18fb.html
crc32 & dec
https://post.zz173.com/posts/1690090958.html
[fixed] Maximum number of posts is 65535 for crc16. (now, if a abbrlink already exist, it will change another one and try again and again...)
see this(Chinese)
The project is develop by JetBrains Ide