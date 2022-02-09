A fast, simple & powerful blog framework, powered by Node.js.
Install Hexo
$ npm install hexo-cli -g
Install with brew on macOS and Linux:
$ brew install hexo
Setup your blog
$ hexo init blog
$ cd blog
Start the server
$ hexo server
Create a new post
$ hexo new "Hello Hexo"
Generate static files
$ hexo generate
We welcome you to join the development of Hexo. Please see contributing document. 🤗
Also, we welcome PR or issue to official-plugins.
Good framework for hosting your webstie's files with different themes, blog, docs...etc. as it would be good to have all in one as it would useful but sometimes you would face some caching/performance issues
My experience with Hexo was really great. I have a requirement where I have to create a multipage community post application. Hexo came to rescue here. Within just 10 minutes I was able to build the site. A site that supports Markdown too. And since hexo uses Node js engine to parse it was blazingly fast.
Before creating my own sites , i used the hexo to interact with people and sharing my thoughts there and found hexo a good start for any beginner to start blogging ....