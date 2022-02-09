Hexo

A fast, simple & powerful blog framework, powered by Node.js.

Website | Documentation | Installation Guide | Contribution Guide | Code of Conduct | API | Twitter

Features

Blazing fast generating

Support for GitHub Flavored Markdown and most Octopress plugins

One-command deploy to GitHub Pages, Heroku, etc.

Powerful API for limitless extensibility

Hundreds of themes & plugins

Quick Start

Install Hexo

$ npm install hexo-cli -g

Install with brew on macOS and Linux:

$ brew install hexo

Setup your blog

$ hexo init blog $ cd blog

Start the server

$ hexo server

Create a new post

$ hexo new "Hello Hexo"

Generate static files

$ hexo generate

More Information

Contributing

We welcome you to join the development of Hexo. Please see contributing document. 🤗

Also, we welcome PR or issue to official-plugins.

Contributors

Backers

License