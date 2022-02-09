openbase logo
hexo

by hexojs
5.4.0 (see all)

A fast, simple & powerful blog framework, powered by Node.js.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.3K

GitHub Stars

34.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

189

Package

Dependencies

22

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Static Site Generator, Node.js Blogging

Reviews

Average Rating

4.4/561
Read All Reviews
AhmeeedMostafa
gauravsahu34
Mamta7870

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
1Poor Documentation

Readme

Hexo logo

Hexo

A fast, simple & powerful blog framework, powered by Node.js.

Website | Documentation | Installation Guide | Contribution Guide | Code of Conduct | API | Twitter

NPM version Required Node version Build Status dependencies Status Coverage Status Gitter Discord Chat Telegram Chat FOSSA Status Contributor Covenant

Features

  • Blazing fast generating
  • Support for GitHub Flavored Markdown and most Octopress plugins
  • One-command deploy to GitHub Pages, Heroku, etc.
  • Powerful API for limitless extensibility
  • Hundreds of themes & plugins

Quick Start

Install Hexo

$ npm install hexo-cli -g

Install with brew on macOS and Linux:

$ brew install hexo

Setup your blog

$ hexo init blog
$ cd blog

Start the server

$ hexo server

Create a new post

$ hexo new "Hello Hexo"

Generate static files

$ hexo generate

More Information

Contributing

We welcome you to join the development of Hexo. Please see contributing document. 🤗

Also, we welcome PR or issue to official-plugins.

Contributors

Backers

Backers

Sponsors

RSS3

License

FOSSA Status

100
Ahmed KhallafCairo, Egypt38 Ratings108 Reviews
A full-stack web developer with NodeJS, PHP & ReactJS.
October 19, 2020

Good framework for hosting your webstie's files with different themes, blog, docs...etc. as it would be good to have all in one as it would useful but sometimes you would face some caching/performance issues

1
oshliaer
Gaurav SahuJaipur Rajasthan86 Ratings78 Reviews
2020 B.Tech Computer Science graduate.
7 days ago
Great Documentation

My experience with Hexo was really great. I have a requirement where I have to create a multipage community post application. Hexo came to rescue here. Within just 10 minutes I was able to build the site. A site that supports Markdown too. And since hexo uses Node js engine to parse it was blazingly fast.

0
Mamta Kumari29 Ratings74 Reviews
<learn to code>
December 29, 2020

Before creating my own sites , i used the hexo to interact with people and sharing my thoughts there and found hexo a good start for any beginner to start blogging ....

0
