HexagonJS

About

Hexagon.js is a collection of components, styles and JavaScript utilities. It has been designed from the ground up to support custom theming and extension.

This readme includes no details about how to use the library itself as there is extensive documentation for the library available here: https://www.hexagonjs.io.

Package Contents

Files to copy and use in the browser directly:

dist/ - assets/* (icon fonts etc.) - favicon/* (all variants of favicon) - hexagon.css (light theme) - hexagon.js (light theme) - hexagon.print.css - hexagon.print.js

Files to build a theme on top of: