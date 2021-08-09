hex2dec

Arbitrary precision decimal↔️hexadecimal converter, from a blog post by Dan Vanderkam. Supports non-negative integer values.

Usage

npm install --save hex2dec

var converter = require ( 'hex2dec' ); var dec = converter.hexToDec( '0xFA' ); var hex = converter.decToHex( '250' ); var hexString = converter.decToHex( '250' , { prefix : false });

Why use hex2dec

(250).toString(16) === 'fa' and 250 === 0xFA both work just fine, and will provide enough precision for most uses. For large (>64-bit) numbers, however, precision is lost. This utility provides a higher-precision alternative.

License

This code may be used under the Apache 2 license.