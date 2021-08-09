Arbitrary precision decimal↔️hexadecimal converter, from a blog post by Dan Vanderkam. Supports non-negative integer values.
npm install --save hex2dec
var converter = require('hex2dec');
var dec = converter.hexToDec('0xFA'); // 250
var hex = converter.decToHex('250'); // '0xfa'
var hexString = converter.decToHex('250', { prefix: false }); // 'fa'
(250).toString(16) === 'fa' and
250 === 0xFA both work just fine, and will provide enough precision for most uses. For large (>64-bit) numbers, however, precision is lost. This utility provides a higher-precision alternative.
This code may be used under the Apache 2 license.