hex

hex2dec

by Don McCurdy
1.1.2 (see all)

Arbitrary precision decimal↔️hexadecimal converter.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

228K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hex2dec

Latest NPM release Minzipped size License Build Status

Arbitrary precision decimal↔️hexadecimal converter, from a blog post by Dan Vanderkam. Supports non-negative integer values.

Usage

npm install --save hex2dec

var converter = require('hex2dec');

var dec = converter.hexToDec('0xFA'); // 250
var hex = converter.decToHex('250'); // '0xfa'
var hexString = converter.decToHex('250', { prefix: false }); // 'fa'

Why use hex2dec

(250).toString(16) === 'fa' and 250 === 0xFA both work just fine, and will provide enough precision for most uses. For large (>64-bit) numbers, however, precision is lost. This utility provides a higher-precision alternative.

License

This code may be used under the Apache 2 license.

