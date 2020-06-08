hex-to-rgba turns an old-fashioned css hex color value string into an rgba() string.

Optionally pass in an alpha value. The passed alpha value will override any alpha value from 4- or 8-digit hexes. If you don't pass in an alpha value at all, we will default to an alpha value of 1 (completely opaque).

Supports 3-, 4-, 6- and 8-digit hex values with or without a leading hash.

Installation

$ npm install --save hex-to-rgba

or

$ yarn add hex-to-rgba

Usage

import hexToRgba from 'hex-to-rgba' ; hexToRgba( '112233' ); hexToRgba( '#112233' ); hexToRgba( '112233' , '0.5' ); hexToRgba( '#112233' , 0.75 ); hexToRgba( '11223344' ) hexToRgba( '#11223344' ) hexToRgba( '11223344' , '0.5' ) hexToRgba( '#11223344' , 0.75 ) hexToRgba( '123' ); hexToRgba( '#123' ); hexToRgba( '123' , 0.2 ) hexToRgba( '#123' , 0.2 ) hexToRgba( '1234' ); hexToRgba( '#1234' ); hexToRgba( '1234' , 0.5 ) hexToRgba( '#1234' , 0.75 )

Signature

hexToRgba(hex, a=1)

Returns an rgba() string. (examples: 'rgba(11, 22, 33, 1)' , 'rgba(11, 22, 33, 0.5)' )

Parameters

hex : The hex color value to convert to rgba. (examples: '123456' , '#123456' , '123' , '#123' )

: The hex color value to convert to rgba. (examples: , , , ) a : An alpha value to apply. (optional, default: 1) (examples: '0.5' , 0.25 )

Contributing

I appreciate your issues and PRs on Github!

Testing

yarn build && yarn test

Releasing

This project uses np.

Make sure your changes are in master Run yarn release Follow the interactive release guide

Changelog

See the releases page on GitHub.