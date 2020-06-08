hex-to-rgba turns an old-fashioned css hex color value string into an rgba() string.
Optionally pass in an alpha value. The passed alpha value will override any alpha value from 4- or 8-digit hexes. If you don't pass in an alpha value at all, we will default to an alpha value of 1 (completely opaque).
Supports 3-, 4-, 6- and 8-digit hex values with or without a leading hash.
$ npm install --save hex-to-rgba
or
$ yarn add hex-to-rgba
import hexToRgba from 'hex-to-rgba';
// Or if you're so inclined:
// var hexToRgba = require("hex-to-rgba");
hexToRgba('112233'); // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 1)"
hexToRgba('#112233'); // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 1)"
hexToRgba('112233', '0.5'); // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.5)"
hexToRgba('#112233', 0.75); // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.75)"
hexToRgba('11223344') // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.27)"
hexToRgba('#11223344') // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.27)"
hexToRgba('11223344', '0.5') // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.5)"
hexToRgba('#11223344', 0.75) // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.75)"
hexToRgba('123'); // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 1)"
hexToRgba('#123'); // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 1)"
hexToRgba('123', 0.2) // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.2)"
hexToRgba('#123', 0.2) // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.2)"
hexToRgba('1234'); // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.27)"
hexToRgba('#1234'); // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.27)"
hexToRgba('1234', 0.5) // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.5)"
hexToRgba('#1234', 0.75) // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.75)"
hexToRgba(hex, a=1)
Returns an rgba() string. (examples:
'rgba(11, 22, 33, 1)',
'rgba(11, 22, 33, 0.5)')
hex: The hex color value to convert to rgba. (examples:
'123456',
'#123456',
'123',
'#123')
a: An alpha value to apply. (optional, default: 1) (examples:
'0.5',
0.25)
I appreciate your issues and PRs on Github!
yarn build && yarn test
This project uses np.
yarn release
See the releases page on GitHub.