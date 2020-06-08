openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
htr

hex-to-rgba

by Just Thomas Hiorth Misund
2.0.1 (see all)

Converts CSS hexadecimal color codes to rgba().

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.6K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Dependabot Status

hex-to-rgba turns an old-fashioned css hex color value string into an rgba() string.

Optionally pass in an alpha value. The passed alpha value will override any alpha value from 4- or 8-digit hexes. If you don't pass in an alpha value at all, we will default to an alpha value of 1 (completely opaque).

Supports 3-, 4-, 6- and 8-digit hex values with or without a leading hash.

Installation

$ npm install --save hex-to-rgba

or

$ yarn add hex-to-rgba

Usage

import hexToRgba from 'hex-to-rgba';

// Or if you're so inclined:
// var hexToRgba = require("hex-to-rgba");

hexToRgba('112233'); // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 1)"
hexToRgba('#112233'); // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 1)"
hexToRgba('112233', '0.5'); // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.5)"
hexToRgba('#112233', 0.75); // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.75)"

hexToRgba('11223344') // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.27)"
hexToRgba('#11223344') // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.27)"
hexToRgba('11223344', '0.5') // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.5)"
hexToRgba('#11223344', 0.75) // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.75)"

hexToRgba('123'); // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 1)"
hexToRgba('#123'); // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 1)"
hexToRgba('123', 0.2) // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.2)"
hexToRgba('#123', 0.2) // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.2)"

hexToRgba('1234'); // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.27)"
hexToRgba('#1234'); // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.27)"
hexToRgba('1234', 0.5) // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.5)"
hexToRgba('#1234', 0.75) // "rgba(17, 34, 51, 0.75)"

Signature

hexToRgba(hex, a=1)

Returns an rgba() string. (examples: 'rgba(11, 22, 33, 1)', 'rgba(11, 22, 33, 0.5)')

Parameters

  • hex: The hex color value to convert to rgba. (examples: '123456', '#123456', '123', '#123')
  • a: An alpha value to apply. (optional, default: 1) (examples: '0.5', 0.25)

Contributing

I appreciate your issues and PRs on Github!

Testing

yarn build && yarn test

Releasing

This project uses np.

  1. Make sure your changes are in master
  2. Run yarn release
  3. Follow the interactive release guide

Changelog

See the releases page on GitHub.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial