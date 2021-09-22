Easy way to generate colors from HEX to CSS Filters 😎

Setup and installation

Make sure that you are using the NodeJS version is the same as .nvmrc file version. If you don't have this version please use a version manager such as nvm or n to manage your local nodejs versions.

Please make sure that you are using NodeJS version 6.10.2

Assuming that you are using nvm , please run the commands inside this folder:

$ nvm install $(cat .nvmrc); $ nvm use $(cat .nvmrc);

In Windows, please install NodeJS using one of these options:

Via NVM Windows package: Dowload via this link. After that, run the commands:

$ nvm install $(cat .nvmrc); $ nvm use $(cat .nvmrc);

Via Chocolatey:

$ choco install nodejs.install -version 6.10.2

Install yarn

We use yarn as our package manager instead of npm

Install it following these steps

After that, just navigate to your local repository and run

$ yarn install && yarn husky:install

Demo

Try out our demo on Stackblitz!

Run the tests

$ yarn test

Run the build

$ yarn build

Run the bundlesize check

$ yarn bundlesize

Run the code lint

$ yarn lint

Usage

Please make sure the background of the element is #000 for better performance and color similarity.

The reason for this is because all the calcs done by the library to generate a CSS Filter are based on the color #000

Using default options

import { hexToCSSFilter } from 'hex-to-css-filter' ; const cssFilter = hexToCSSFilter( '#00a4d6' ); console .log(cssFilter);

Overriding default options

You can override the default options by passing a second parameter into hexToCSSFilter method. You can also use HexToCssConfiguration for type support on it.

import { hexToCSSFilter, HexToCssConfiguration } from 'hex-to-css-filter' ; const config: HexToCssConfiguration = { acceptanceLossPercentage: 1 , maxChecks: 10 , }; const cssFilter = hexToCSSFilter( '#00a4d6' , config); console .log(cssFilter); [ hexToCSSFilter( '#FFF' ), hexToCSSFilter( '#000' ), hexToCSSFilter( '#802e1c' ), hexToCSSFilter( '#00a4d6' ), hexToCSSFilter( '#FF0000' ), hexToCSSFilter( '#173F5E' ), hexToCSSFilter( '#24639C' ), hexToCSSFilter( '#3CAEA4' ), hexToCSSFilter( '#F6D55C' ), hexToCSSFilter( '#ED553C' ), ].forEach( cssFilter => { console .log( `

${cssFilter.hex} -[ ${cssFilter.rgb} ]: ${cssFilter.filter} ` ); });

It returns an object with the values:

cache : returns a boolean to confirm if value was previously computed and is coming from local memory cache or not;

: returns a boolean to confirm if value was previously computed and is coming from local memory cache or not; called : how many times the script was called to solve the color;

: how many times the script was called to solve the color; filter : CSS filter generated based on the HEX color;

: CSS filter generated based on the HEX color; hex : the received color;

: the received color; loss : percentage loss value for the generated filter;

: percentage loss value for the generated filter; rgb : HEX color in RGB;

: HEX color in RGB; values : percentage loss per each color type organized in RGB: red , green , blue , h , s , l . Used for debug purposes - if needed;

Options

acceptanceLossPercentage : Acceptable color percentage to be lost. Default: 5 ;

: Acceptable color percentage to be lost. Default: ; maxChecks : Maximum checks that needs to be done to return the best value. Default: 10 ;

: Maximum checks that needs to be done to return the best value. Default: ; forceFilterRecalculation : Boolean value that forces recalculation for CSS filter generation. Default: false ;

Removing memory cache

In some cases the memory cache is quite handy. However, it doesn't need to stored after called in some cases. If you're using it in some frontend libraries/frameworks, have that in memory can become an issue.

In order to solve that, you can now use the function clearCache to remove the memory cache. The method can receive the stored hex color. In this case, only the received key will be removed. E.G.

const [firstResult, secondResult, thirdResult, forthResult] = [ hexToCSSFilter( '#24639C' , { forceFilterRecalculation: false } as HexToCssConfiguration), hexToCSSFilter( '#24639C' , { forceFilterRecalculation: false } as HexToCssConfiguration), hexToCSSFilter( '#FF0000' , { forceFilterRecalculation: false } as HexToCssConfiguration), hexToCSSFilter( '#FF0000' , { forceFilterRecalculation: false } as HexToCssConfiguration), ]; clearCache( '#24639C' ); const [fifthResult, sixthResult] = [ hexToCSSFilter( '#24639C' , { forceFilterRecalculation: false } as HexToCssConfiguration), hexToCSSFilter( '#FF0000' , { forceFilterRecalculation: false } as HexToCssConfiguration), ];

Also, it covers the scenario of removing all the cache by calling the function with no arguments. E.G.

const [firstResult, secondResult, thirdResult, forthResult] = [ hexToCSSFilter( '#24639C' , { forceFilterRecalculation: false } as HexToCssConfiguration), hexToCSSFilter( '#24639C' , { forceFilterRecalculation: false } as HexToCssConfiguration), hexToCSSFilter( '#FF0000' , { forceFilterRecalculation: false } as HexToCssConfiguration), hexToCSSFilter( '#FF0000' , { forceFilterRecalculation: false } as HexToCssConfiguration), ]; clearCache(); const [fifthResult, sixthResult] = [ hexToCSSFilter( '#24639C' , { forceFilterRecalculation: false } as HexToCssConfiguration), hexToCSSFilter( '#FF0000' , { forceFilterRecalculation: false } as HexToCssConfiguration), ];

Publish

this project is using np package to publish, which makes things straightforward. EX: np <patch|minor|major>

For more details, please check np package on npmjs.com

Author

Wilson Mendes (willmendesneto)