openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hr

hex-rgb

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Convert HEX color to RGB

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

107K

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hex-rgb

Convert HEX color to RGBA

Install

$ npm install hex-rgb

Usage

import hexRgb from 'hex-rgb';

hexRgb('4183c4');
//=> {red: 65, green: 131, blue: 196, alpha: 1}

hexRgb('#4183c4');
//=> {red: 65, green: 131, blue: 196, alpha: 1}

hexRgb('#fff');
//=> {red: 255, green: 255, blue: 255, alpha: 1}

hexRgb('#22222299');
//=> {red: 34, green: 34, blue: 34, alpha: 0.6}

hexRgb('#0006');
//=> {red: 0, green: 0, blue: 0, alpha: 0.4}

hexRgb('#cd2222cc');
//=> {red: 205, green: 34, blue: 34, alpha: 0.8}

hexRgb('#cd2222cc', {format: 'array'});
//=> [205, 34, 34, 0.8]

hexRgb('#cd2222cc', {format: 'css'});
//=> 'rgb(205 34 34 / 80%)'

hexRgb('#000', {format: 'css'});
//=> 'rgb(0 0 0)'

hexRgb('#22222299', {alpha: 1});
//=> {red: 34, green: 34, blue: 34, alpha: 1}

hexRgb('#fff', {alpha: 0.5});
//=> {red: 255, green: 255, blue: 255, alpha: 0.5}

API

hexRgb(hex, options?)

hex

Type: string

The color in HEX format. Leading # is optional.

options

Type: object

format

Type: string\ Values: 'object' | 'array' | 'css'\ Defaults: 'object'

The RGB output format.

Note that when using the css format, the value of the alpha channel is rounded to two decimal places.

alpha

Type: number

Set the alpha of the color.

This overrides any existing alpha component in the Hex color string. For example, the 99 in #22222299.

The number must be in the range 0 to 1.

See rgb-hex for the inverse.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial