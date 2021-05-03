Convert HEX color to RGBA

Install

npm install hex-rgb

Usage

import hexRgb from 'hex-rgb' ; hexRgb( '4183c4' ); hexRgb( '#4183c4' ); hexRgb( '#fff' ); hexRgb( '#22222299' ); hexRgb( '#0006' ); hexRgb( '#cd2222cc' ); hexRgb( '#cd2222cc' , { format : 'array' }); hexRgb( '#cd2222cc' , { format : 'css' }); hexRgb( '#000' , { format : 'css' }); hexRgb( '#22222299' , { alpha : 1 }); hexRgb( '#fff' , { alpha : 0.5 });

API

hex

Type: string

The color in HEX format. Leading # is optional.

options

Type: object

format

Type: string \ Values: 'object' | 'array' | 'css' \ Defaults: 'object'

The RGB output format.

Note that when using the css format, the value of the alpha channel is rounded to two decimal places.

alpha

Type: number

Set the alpha of the color.

This overrides any existing alpha component in the Hex color string. For example, the 99 in #22222299 .

The number must be in the range 0 to 1.

Related

See rgb-hex for the inverse.