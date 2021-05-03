Convert HEX color to RGBA
$ npm install hex-rgb
import hexRgb from 'hex-rgb';
hexRgb('4183c4');
//=> {red: 65, green: 131, blue: 196, alpha: 1}
hexRgb('#4183c4');
//=> {red: 65, green: 131, blue: 196, alpha: 1}
hexRgb('#fff');
//=> {red: 255, green: 255, blue: 255, alpha: 1}
hexRgb('#22222299');
//=> {red: 34, green: 34, blue: 34, alpha: 0.6}
hexRgb('#0006');
//=> {red: 0, green: 0, blue: 0, alpha: 0.4}
hexRgb('#cd2222cc');
//=> {red: 205, green: 34, blue: 34, alpha: 0.8}
hexRgb('#cd2222cc', {format: 'array'});
//=> [205, 34, 34, 0.8]
hexRgb('#cd2222cc', {format: 'css'});
//=> 'rgb(205 34 34 / 80%)'
hexRgb('#000', {format: 'css'});
//=> 'rgb(0 0 0)'
hexRgb('#22222299', {alpha: 1});
//=> {red: 34, green: 34, blue: 34, alpha: 1}
hexRgb('#fff', {alpha: 0.5});
//=> {red: 255, green: 255, blue: 255, alpha: 0.5}
Type:
string
The color in HEX format. Leading
# is optional.
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Values:
'object' | 'array' | 'css'\
Defaults:
'object'
The RGB output format.
Note that when using the
css format, the value of the alpha channel is rounded to two decimal places.
Type:
number
Set the alpha of the color.
This overrides any existing alpha component in the Hex color string. For example, the
99 in
#22222299.
The number must be in the range 0 to 1.
See rgb-hex for the inverse.