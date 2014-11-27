RPC Proxy support hessian 2.0 protocol, with fully tested via test service in http://hessian.caucho.com/test/test2
I couldn't not find a stable hessian 1.0 protocol test service. so 1.0 is not fully implmented yet.
npm install hessian-proxy
var Proxy = require('hessian-proxy').Proxy;
var proxy = new Proxy('http://example.com/test', username, password, proxy);
proxy.invoke(methodName, [arg1, arg2, arg3..], function(err, reply) {
// ... do with reply
});
// use writer2
var Writer = require('hessian-proxy').Writer2; // for hessian2.0
var writer = new Writer();
writer.writeCall(method, [arg1, arg2…]);
var buffer = writer.getBuffer();
// use reader2
var Reader = require('hessian-proxy').Reader2; // for hessian2.0
var reader = new Reader();
var data = reader.readRPCMessage(buffer).getData();
Binary will be represented by Buffer in node js.
true or false
Represented as Date type.
In javascript, all double are numbers and represented via 64-bit double. so it will not be able to write a 32-bit float format, but it can read 32-bit float as double.
Just as normal int.
Arrays will be sent as list, typed list need to add a property 'type' to the array. Typed List will have type in 'type' property.
// untyped list
var list = [1,2,3];
// typed list
var list = ['a', 'b', 'c'];
list.__type__ = '[string';
use Long.js to handle long value.
var Long = require('long');
var long = new Long(low, high);
// or
var long = { low: lowbit, high: highbit };
If you don't care about key type, all the keys will be string. the normal Object will be treated as a map. If you want to parse/send maps that use objects as key. You have to expose a ES6 standard Map Class to global namespace.
And typed Map will have type in 'mapType' property.
For example:
global.Map = require('es6-map-shim').Map;
// normal untyped map, all the key will be string
var map = {
1: 1,
'a': 0,
'b': 2
};
// normal typed map
var map = {
'a': 0,
'b': 1
};
map.__mapType__ = 'java.util.Hashtable';
// es6 Map, object can be used as key
var map = new Map();
map.set(['a'], 0);
map.set('b', 1);
map.set(true, 'true');
// add type
map.__mapType__ = 'java.util.Hashtable';
The proxy will take the job for you if the objects are equal via strict equal '===='.
To send Object, objects must have a type in 'type' property. Otherwise, it will be send as a map.
var obj = {
'value': 0,
'next': 1
};
obj.__type__ = 'com.test.TestObject';
Just as null.
For webservice support call, reply, fault. packet+ and envelope+ current are not supported yet.
Hessian 2.0 Web Service Protocol
Notice: There are some mistakes in the document and make a lot of confuse when writing protocol according to spec, especially when doing test and just find test docs are not correct for some arguments values.
(The BSD License)
Copyright (c) 2013, Villa.Gao <jky239@gmail.com>;
All rights reserved.