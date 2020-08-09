Redirect users to the SSL version of your app. For ExpressJS running on Heroku.

This module works only with import, don't try to use require.

Installation

yarn add heroku-ssl-redirect

Usage

import sslRedirect from 'heroku-ssl-redirect' ; import express from 'express' ; const app = express(); app.use(sslRedirect()); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { res.send( 'hello world' ); }); app.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000 );

Environments

Default environment is production, if you need enable redirect with other environment you need send an array argument.

app.use(sslRedirect([ 'other' 'development' , 'production' ]));

HTTP status code

By default a 302 will be used to redirect. A 301 can be configured with the second argument.