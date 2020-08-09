openbase logo
heroku-ssl-redirect

by nodenica
0.1.1 (see all)

Redirect users to the SSL version of your app. For ExpressJS running on Heroku

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.1K

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js SSL

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-heroku-ssl-redirect

Redirect users to the SSL version of your app. For ExpressJS running on Heroku.

This module works only with import, don't try to use require.

Installation

yarn add heroku-ssl-redirect

Usage

import sslRedirect from 'heroku-ssl-redirect';
import express from 'express';
const app = express();

// enable ssl redirect
app.use(sslRedirect());
 
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
  res.send('hello world');
});
 
app.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000);

Environments

Default environment is production, if you need enable redirect with other environment you need send an array argument.

app.use(sslRedirect([
  'other'
  'development',
  'production'
  ]));

HTTP status code

By default a 302 will be used to redirect. A 301 can be configured with the second argument.

app.use(sslRedirect(['production'], 301));

