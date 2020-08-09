Redirect users to the SSL version of your app. For ExpressJS running on Heroku.
This module works only with import, don't try to use require.
yarn add heroku-ssl-redirect
import sslRedirect from 'heroku-ssl-redirect';
import express from 'express';
const app = express();
// enable ssl redirect
app.use(sslRedirect());
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.send('hello world');
});
app.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000);
Default environment is production, if you need enable redirect with other environment you need send an array argument.
app.use(sslRedirect([
'other'
'development',
'production'
]));
By default a 302 will be used to redirect. A 301 can be configured with the second argument.
app.use(sslRedirect(['production'], 301));